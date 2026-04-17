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Dice of Drama is the ultimate social survival challenge that tests your judgment, your ethics, and your luck. Imagine being dropped into the middle of a viral Reddit thread or an “Am I The A*****e?” dilemma—except this time, the outcome is in your hands. Your task is simple: navigate a high-stakes social conflict by choosing how to react and letting the dice decide if you’re a hero or a villain.

Every day brings a fresh scenario: from awkward wedding encounters and workplace feuds to friendship-testing secrets. You’ll have to decide if you want to play it safe, take the high road, or go for the “scorched earth” approach. But be careful: even the best-laid plans can result in a “Critical Fail” if the luck of the draw isn’t on your side. It’s a fun, narrative-driven game that’s simple to play, surprisingly addictive, and just humbling enough to keep you coming back for another round tomorrow!

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How Does It Work?

Read the Scenario: Start by reading today’s dilemma. We’ll set the stage with all the messy details and conflicting personalities involved.

Start by reading today’s dilemma. We’ll set the stage with all the messy details and conflicting personalities involved. Navigate the Conflict: You’ll be presented with several ways to handle the situation. Pick your reaction and roll the die .

You’ll be presented with several ways to handle the situation. Pick your reaction and . The Story Evolves: Your success or failure on the roll determines what happens next. The story will continue to unfold based on your choices and your luck, leading you deeper into the drama with new decisions to make.

Your success or failure on the roll determines what happens next. The story will continue to unfold based on your choices and your luck, leading you deeper into the drama with new decisions to make. The Final Verdict: Once the dust settles and the conflict reaches its climax, you’ll receive your final “Social Label.” Based on the path you took, you’ll find out exactly how the internet audience would judge your actions.

Once the dust settles and the conflict reaches its climax, you’ll receive your final “Social Label.” Based on the path you took, you’ll find out exactly how the internet audience would judge your actions. Explore Other Paths: Want to see what would have happened if you’d been a bit more (or less) diplomatic? You can always play again to discover the different branching outcomes and endings!

Good luck!

Image credits: Rafael Hideki Tamanaha

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