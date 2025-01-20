ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever had a bestie, you probably know how chaotically hilarious the interactions between the two can be. To celebrate their friendship, Kenneth Larsen decided to draw his and his friend Martha's life together in a comic called "Bestie".

These two lifelong friends share a unique bond filled with backstabbing pranks and sneaky betrayals that are full of humor. It's as though they are siblings who are completely comfortable with each other yet unafraid to annoy one another at times.

Nowadays, the comic is gaining popularity, with over 105K followers on Instagram and a recently released book . If this comic is up your alley, make sure to check it out!

