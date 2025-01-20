ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever had a bestie, you probably know how chaotically hilarious the interactions between the two can be. To celebrate their friendship, Kenneth Larsen decided to draw his and his friend Martha's life together in a comic called "Bestie".

These two lifelong friends share a unique bond filled with backstabbing pranks and sneaky betrayals that are full of humor. It's as though they are siblings who are completely comfortable with each other yet unafraid to annoy one another at times.

Nowadays, the comic is gaining popularity, with over 105K followers on Instagram and a recently released book. If this comic is up your alley, make sure to check it out!

More info: Instagram | amazon.com

#1

Cartoon depicting a chaotic interaction with Santa revealed as someone in a mask, generating surprise and humor.

bestie_thecomic Report

    #2

    Comic of Kenneth and friend sitting on stairs, discussing avoiding neighbors, with a woman approaching in the last panel.

    bestie_thecomic Report

    #3

    Cartoon of Kenneth Larsen and friends discussing nail fungus and hemorrhoid cream in a lighthearted setting.

    bestie_thecomic Report

    #4

    Comic strip featuring Kenneth Larsen discussing book cover sketches with his best friend Martha.

    bestie_thecomic Report

    #5

    Cartoon of Kenneth Larsen talking to kids about celebrating Christmas, mentioning gifts, candy, tree decorating, and sweaters.

    bestie_thecomic Report

    #6

    Comic strip of Kenneth and Martha humorously selecting a Christmas tree.

    bestie_thecomic Report

    #7

    Comic strip featuring Kenneth Larsen and his best friend Martha humorously reacting to yellow snow.

    bestie_thecomic Report

    #8

    Cartoon of a decaying jack-o'-lantern on a railing with characters discussing its scary look.

    bestie_thecomic Report

    #9

    Comic strip featuring chaotic design changes by Kenneth Larsen and friend involving a volcano illustration.

    bestie_thecomic Report

    #10

    Comic illustration featuring a humorous and chaotic scene with Kenneth Larsen and his best friend Martha.

    bestie_thecomic Report

    #11

    Cartoon of Kenneth and friends having a humorous conversation about a GPS tracker with tea on the table.

    bestie_thecomic Report

    #12

    Cartoon of Kenneth Larsen and best friend Martha chatting in a snowy street, discussing winter fashion choices.

    bestie_thecomic Report

    #13

    Comic strip featuring Kenneth Larsen and Martha discussing a naughty Christmas elf pulling pranks, with a humorous twist.

    bestie_thecomic Report

    #14

    Comic of Kenneth Larsen fishing a mischievous elf, while Martha expresses frustration with the chaotic antics.

    bestie_thecomic Report

    #15

    Cartoon of Kenneth and Martha discussing a naughty elf advent calendar, showing playful chaos and surprise.

    bestie_thecomic Report

    #16

    Cartoon strip with Kenneth and Martha discussing a mess made by a mischievous Christmas elf.

    bestie_thecomic Report

    #17

    Cartoon of Kenneth and Martha comically debating Christmas tree decorations with quirky ornaments.

    bestie_thecomic Report

    #18

    Comic depicting the chaotic world of Kenneth Larsen and his best friend, Martha, dealing with a client's book cover request.

    bestie_thecomic Report

    #19

    A comic strip featuring two characters, showcasing chaotic and funny interactions between Kenneth and his best friend.

    bestie_thecomic Report

    #20

    Comic illustration with Kenneth Larsen critiquing a cover illustration, showing comical chaos with his friend.

    bestie_thecomic Report

    #21

    Cartoon of Kenneth Larsen and best friend Martha planning Halloween costumes humorously.

    bestie_thecomic Report

    #22

    Comic of Kenneth and friend discussing AI for drawing mermen, showcasing humor and creativity.

    bestie_thecomic Report

    #23

    Comic strip of Kenneth and Martha involved in a humorous situation with duct tape and mermen costumes.

    bestie_thecomic Report

    #24

    Comic scene with Kenneth and Martha posing awkwardly for an artist's sketch, bringing humor and chaos to their friendship.

    bestie_thecomic Report

    #25

    Comic strip featuring the chaotic friendship dynamics of Kenneth Larsen and Martha.

    bestie_thecomic Report

    #26

    Cartoon of a chaotic kitchen scene with Kenneth Larsen and his best friend Martha.

    bestie_thecomic Report

    #27

    Comic strip of Kenneth showing Martha quirky Christmas ornaments resembling eyes, discussing Saint Lucia.

    bestie_thecomic Report

    #28

    Comic strip depicting Kenneth Larsen and Martha discussing AI-generated illustrations and their impact on artists.

    bestie_thecomic Report

    #29

    Comic illustration of a chaotic moment between Kenneth and his best friend Martha capturing a humorous kiss scene.

    bestie_thecomic Report

