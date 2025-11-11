With so much out there, it’s no surprise that people sometimes end up exploring its strangest corners . One Redditor asked users to share the deepest internet rabbit holes they’ve ever fallen into, and the answers didn’t disappoint. Some of them are so fascinating, you might just find yourself tempted to follow.

The internet is enormous—so vast it’s almost impossible to wrap your head around. To put it in perspective, by 2020 the total amount of data online reached around 64 zettabytes . That’s roughly a trillion gigabytes, and since a trillion is a million millions, let’s just say that’s a lot.

#1 Remote/untouched tribes.



MidnightTemptation1:



The uncontacted tribes rabbit hole is wild. Everyone knows about the Sentinelese, but then you discover the Ayoreo in Paraguay, the Kawahiva in Brazil, or the Korowai in Papua. What gets me is how many we only know exist because of satellite imagery or occasional sightings. There are still people living completely outside the modern world.

Modal close ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 Idk if it’s the deepest ever but during covid I was bored like everyone else and joined a fb group called “investigation connection” and someone posted that they were adopted and looking for their siblings. In another life id be a PI and covid gave me plenty of time for internet sleuthing. I stayed up all night, but I found a girls entire family. She had tried her entire life to find them. After Covid she got to meet them and tagged me in it. Pretty cool.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 I once spent three days reading about abandoned Disney projects. Like the whole history of discovery island and river country. By the end I felt like a ghost employee from 1979.

#4 Opened YouTube to check one recipe. Four hours later, I’m watching a guy build a pool in the jungle with a stick.

#5 The Mandela effect gets me looped in.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 A young woman on Reddit said she was going to off herself. Using her post history I figured out where she lived, where she worked, called and spoke to someone who knew her IRL, they gave me the name of her boyfriend. Found his number. Turns out that he had broken up with her but still cared so he went over and stopped her. I was up all night.



This was all under a different username from the one I currently use.

#7 Found a Twitter post of someone asking for leads on the author of an abandoned book. It related to a town in Ireland, so I tried to find a local news outlet to possibly contact. I got distracted by the obituaries on their website and came across one that had a video link that was about to start streaming. And that's how I ended up watching a random Irish grandma's funeral service for an hour.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 I don't remember how I stumbled across it but I got into those snake egg hatching videos by Snake Discovery and it led me down the rabbit hole of reptile keeping. I had never touched a snake in my life. I've had a part time side job at the zoo doing reptile presentations for five years now because of it lol.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Fun facts about the human body. My favorite one is that on average, each ejaculation contains about 15 terabytes of information. Also that you can always see your nose, your brain just "edits" it out of your vision.

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Once I spent 6 hours researching how people accidentally join cults, and by the end I was like… yeah I get how it happens.

#11 There was a paper boy kidnapped a route over from my paper route in the mid-80's I've spent a lot of time reading about him to the point that I've made comments on Reddit and have been contacted by others wanting to interview me about it.

#12 I spent like 2 weeks just learning about cephalopods. They're freaky little aliens with unsettling super powers.

#13 I think everyone has had a JFK conspiracy theory phase right?

#14 Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID). I followed this girl that claimed to have it, and was amazed by the human mind, how it could shelter you from childhood trauma.

Turned out she was faking it though 🥲 I guess it was too good to be true, that kids can imagine an entire community, when there is a lack of that in their real lives.

#15 Chernobyl on a number of occasions. Such a fascinating event to study in so many ways.

#16 Cicada 3301. Someone, or some group, posted a string of highly complex puzzles to scout people with the intelligence to solve them. Really interesting stuff.



AClockworkBird:



Cicada 3301. Got interested in 2020, joined the community, and two years later I was giving a talk at the world’s largest hacking conference about it.



I tell people cicada is different than most rabbit holes because you end up finding a wonderland where you can engage with so many different aspects and elements.

#17 I have one for this.



I had some expired Triscuit crackers. I wanted to know if I could still eat them with some (non-expired) dip. So I typed it into Google.



And one of the top hits is this ShopSavvy site, that's all AI generated.



But the other hits are similar. Bargain Boxed. Discover Real Food in Texas. They're all AI-generated blogspam, all built on a very similar template, and all of them are populated with links to other AI-generated sites like this.



I scraped through a bunch of the links, and found that there are more than a dozen different domains in this ring, all linking to each other to game the search results and get top SEO.



...but I can't figure out why! They aren't running ads, and don't have affiliate links.



Sourdough Symphony.



Trivial Bites.



My Kitchen Hacks.



Ingredient Savvy.



Grain Free Goodness.



All of them using AI generated text and images. All of them linking to each other.



Eventually, I dug into the owners and figured out that they're linked to a company called Ashfount Investments. But that site is also all AI generated! All the members are stock photos, it's all fake, all the way down.



All of this to tell me if my Triscuits go bad, seemingly.



If anyone has the slightest idea what the purpose behind these sites is, please let me know.

#18 A few years ago I ended up (somehow) on a Wikipedia list of all US federal prisons. That ended up with me going to every individual site for each prison and seeing who the famous people who had ever been there were. Then...reading up on each individual. It was a huge rabbit hole, but very interesting.



Note: There are ALOT of US federal prisons. And each one has numerous people listed... it took awhile.

#19 Do not go and read any article -- any at all -- on TV Tropes. I have spent hours clicking "Open in new tab" and only stopped because I got hungry.

#20 On the brink of a religious psychosis was reading and studying hours and hours every day for weeks trying to figure out whether God exists and I'm going to hell.

#21 About 8 years ago, I read about how Chinese immigrants started and transformed the way Americans ate (these were in essence the first "fast food" establishments) during the building of the first Transcontinental Railroad. It turned into such an interest that I've almost perfected the techniques, cookware and the ingredients used to make the most popular Chinese take-out items.

#22 I’m a bone marrow transplant nurse at a cancer center at an east coast ( US) university hospital. Over the last 8 years I have saved the zip codes of almost every patient I have taken care of and cross referenced those locations with potential environmental pollutants they may have been exposed to and when possible the businesses in those locations that introduce those pollutants into the environment.

#23 Nürnberger Trials. So many bad people that lead to so many more bad people that lead to even more bad people.

#24 Read an article 8 years ago on quantum mechanics, which led me to QED, which led me to learning about Dr. Feynman safe cracking ability. Not to brag but I can now solve both time-dependent and independent Schrödinger Equations and break into pretty much anything.

#25 Rabies, just a horrific and fascinating disease.

#26 A woman once got into an Uber with me, we chatted and when she left, she told me her first name and her place of work, and said "come find me". Looking her up felt like stalking her since she didn't have much of an internet presence. Found out why pretty soon: turns out she was a Columbine survivor. Her name was in their journal. I even ran across a cached copy of a deleted Tumblr blog that had been tracking all of the girls in that journal. Were they married, how many kids, where they lived. Truly some of the creepiest [thing] I've seen on the internet about real people. Worst part is, I could never tell her I knew all of this.

#27 Eugenia Cooney - I can’t believe she’s still alive.

#28 Nutty putty cave disaster. I’ve probably read every article that was ever written about it at this point.

#29 Attachment Theory. Around 100 videos so far.

#30 Last year, I tripped over a picture of a completely destroyed porta potty from The Gathering of Juggalos here on Reddit. And like - I remember a bit about ICP from my youth, had never been a fan - honestly, had never really given it much thought - but fell into this entire rabbit hole of researching their whole....thing. My girlfriend still gives me hell about it - for days she'd walk into the room and I'd be scrolling and she'd be like "are you still reading about the Juggalos?" (I was). That was a weird 5 or so days.

#31 Astral projection had a hold of me for a while. Lol.



YetiSpaghetti24:



The sheer amount of people who claim to be able to astral project and interact with people and things in the real world is fascinating.

I actually started listening to the Gateway tapes and trying to "astral project" but could never achieve anything notable. I know it's most likely just some weird lucid dreaming related phenomenon and people are exaggerating about it online, but it's certainly interesting nonetheless.

#32 Watching ONE episode of Behind The Music on YouTube during the lockdown and falling into the 80s UK pop music scene and becoming a fan of so many different artists and seeing who else was involved.

#33 Man when i was a teenager i got so into research chemicals but without any real access to them aside from clonazepam and dxm until uni.



I would stay up all night reading about stimulants, psychedelics, opioids, benzos, dissociatives, etc. and because i didnt have access, i’d just imagine what it was like to be on them.



Really got it into my head that using them would make me a better person. Only years later and after i finally was able to get my hands on a variety of them did i realise they were an escape, a sort of performative way to be cool and above others (yeah right).



It did teach me i was good at reading and summarising research though. And i now am a psychologist/cbt therapist. Go figure. 🤷🏻‍♂️.

#34 Hermit crabs.



I don't own or desire to own a hermit crab, but one day I stumbled across hermit crab care information by accident and couldn't stop reading. I spent the entire day on this. I eventually ended up on some blog detailing what happened when a guy apparently well-known in the hermit crab keeping hobby forums passed away, and how they handled finding care for his massive amount of pet hermit crabs after.



The most interesting thing I learned is that you have to be careful with a hermit crab that has just molted, if they're in a tank with multiple hermit crabs. Hermit crabs eat their shed skin to regain the nutrients. If the newly molted crab runs into others while the smell of shed skin is still on it, the others will go "Oh yay, tasty shed skin!" and eat it. They actually make a special scent remover you can wash your crab in to remedy this.

#35 Bee keeper pulling hive out of peoples walls.

When I had Covid I was watching this dude on YouTube and next thing I know it’s 9hrs later. Very interesting stuff.

#36 I was giving a speech at work and sat down on a chair that collapsed. It really embarrassed me. Spent the next month on the internet researching the company that made the chair to let them know about their faulty chairs. Long story short, it consumed my life.

#37 Honestly, Wikipedia.



Back when I was young I'd just keep on clicking in-line links of random topics.



Before you knew it, what started as a nice evening was 3 am and you were like wth.

#38 Pronatalism.



It's mostly great replacement theory types who think a woman's job is to be a tradwife who makes tons of white babies.

#39 I stumbled onto a reddit post about the darkest, most heinous, hard to read Wikipedia articles a couple weeks ago. As someone who doesn't watch horror movies or even much of the news, and refuses to watch the crime shows my wife watches because I don't like to even for a minute think of the evil people that are out there, it was a very bad 30 minutes or so before I had to put it down and try to forget it.

#40 I tripped into this weird collection of stories about strange staircases in the woods that you should never ever touch or step on, weird sightings and strange deaths in the wilderness. It was captivating. I haven’t seen it in so long.

#41 Sovereign Citizens. It all started with either seeing or taking a picture of a strange license plate, and next thing you know I'm learning all about this crazy "movement" that I had never heard about.





I've forgotten most of it, but I remember there was a big thing about how if the American flag has the yellow fringes on it it's not a real flag and it represents Maritime law, and that wasn't even the craziest part.

#42 I was hungover and a real old film was on network TV, like golden era black & white I’m talking. In that film was an eye catching actress named Loretta Young. The story about her and her infidelity incident (particularly its after effect) with Clark Gable is wild.



All because I was too lazy to reach for my remote and change the channel.

#43 Finding the CIA's archives of MKULTRA and related 60s/70s program documents was probably the deepest I've ever gotten. There's thousands upon thousands of pages of just the craziest [thing] ever, and it's official.

#44 A few years ago, I stumbled into a forgotten corner of the web while trying to find old NASA livestream archives. One link led to a Japanese FTP site that was still online, filled with folders labeled in strange shorthand like “STS-115X” and “Orbital Debrief—1999.” Inside were grainy videos and audio logs that seemed real. NASA insignias, launch chatter, and coordinates. But none of the missions matched anything public. Some of the clips even had what looked like internal commentary about “visual interference” and “foreign telemetry signatures.” The deeper I dug, the more the timestamps overlapped with actual shuttle missions. Then one day the whole server vanished, replaced with a 403 error page that had a single blinking underscore in the corner like a command prompt waiting for input.



To this day, I’ve never found anyone who’s seen it or heard of it. Even the Wayback Machine skips over it like it was never there. I don’t know what I found. Maybe some elaborate hoax. But every so often I get the urge to search those mission codes again. Nothing ever comes up, but every few months, my search history still shows “STS-115X” sitting there, even when I know I didn’t type it.

#45 World Blacksmith Championships on youtube.

#46 I wanted to learn about automobile suspension. Next thing you know it's 4am and I am an expert on suspension geometry , spring rates, spindles, valving, dampening, coilovers, control arms, camber, camber plates, toe, etc etc.



It was an incredibly fascinating rabbit hole.

#47 Caroline Calloway and McKamey Manor. I check in on them once a year or so lol.

#48 The history of Rosicrucianism. It’s fascinating.



Basically, some fellow wrote a couple of books in the early 17th century of what we today would call utopian science fiction. It purported to be manifestos describing a secret society of enlightened masters working secretly to create an esoteric science for the betterment of humanity.



Needless to say, this was completely invented by the writer … but it found a ready audience of people who very much wanted to believe it was true, and an endless stream of charlatans claiming to *be* those esoteric masters.



Eventually, the authorities in various places became alarmed (the authorities never like the notion of secret societies expressly working on social change, particularly in an era of religious upheaval, and the manifestos were larded with religious and cabalistic ideas), and they started to crack down on these “Rosicrucians” - which just had the effect of *convincing* the public that the “esoteric masters” actually existed.



Perhaps the most bizarre and influential outcome: the so-called “invisible college” of thinkers and scientists in England was inspired by this - which eventually morphed into the Royal Society, with luminaries like Sir Issac Newton at the helm.



In other words, in some ways simply wishing something to exist actually made something like it exist in reality, as the Royal College had tremendous influence on the actual and not imaginary history of science. It is amazing how much the early participants were into religious mysticism, alchemy and the like, as well as what we would now call science (Newton in particular). Indeed, originally there was little to differentiate a “natural philosopher” from a good old-fashioned alchemist or magician, or “esoteric master”, and it is interesting how that separation came to exist - something ongoing in this era: namely that science, as it came to be known eventually, was based on a methodology that emphasized communication of information and repeatable results, rather than hidden or esoteric knowledge (and as a consequence proved to be more useful).



The notion of Rosicrucianism also of course gave birth to numerous societies bearing that name, all claiming descent from the original manifestos and leaning more on the esoteric and mystic side.



Perhaps the original manifestos are truly among the most influential secular works of fiction ever.

#49 Psychoanalysing my entire personality when I discovered what a myers briggs is lmao.

#50 Getting into Creepy Pastas in middle/highschool.

#51 I once spent a long weekend looking into the theory online that rock musician Andrew WK was an industry plant, that he was really a character of an energetic rockstar performed by an actor, and that he had been "replaced". It didn't help that although he almost always wore his "uniform" of filthy white shirt and pants, his appearance has varied over the years based on hair and beard length- and that one time years before, I had seen pictures of what looked to be an Andrew WK cosplayer at an event and was confused.



I've never owned an album of his, and have only heard a few of his singles.

#52 If I was lesbian or not…researched from October till August.

#53 Godzilla.



The history, philosophy, production methods, scripts, actors, etc.



I've been in this hole, literally as long as I can remember, and I don't see myself getting out any time soon.



The only movies, and shows I haven't seen are the ones that were never made, but I found the unfinished scripts and read them online.



When you know about Godzilla vs Satan you're living in this hole now.

#54 Ancient civilizations.



There is basically nothing that could convince me that human life hasn’t been almost completely wiped off the face of the Earth multiple times



From the stories of the global floods across basically all of the continents so many ancient civilizations with stories of their earlier people coming out of the ground after catastrophe



You look at places in India, the wind caves in the Dakotas. There’s just too much to deny the fact that there is more or was more going on than we are willing to admit.



I rationalize it to myself like this: if you are at home and there is a storm or a tornado you tell your children it’s going to be OK but you never admit how much danger they’re in



If the government or “deep state “knows that we could get wiped out by an asteroid, they would just act like it’s not serious or the probability is very low While preparing to get themselves underground. The regular citizen is never aware of how much jeopardy we are in.



Because of course, why would we tow the line and follow the rules if the world could end tomorrow?

#55 Probably the Elisa Lam case. So many details, so many things that seem borderline impossible. That initial elevator video is just so compelling. Sadly after all the research im pretty convinced the answer is that she simply had a mental break and took her own life.

#56 I came across this legend about “The Green Children of Woolpit” and starting looking into how they had came to New England in the 12th century speaking an unknown language from a mysterious hidden village. Crazy stuff.

#57 It's been a looooong time, but way back in the early days of the World Wide Web (97-98), there was a site called web roulette. You'd go to the site, press refresh, and you'd be presented with 5 completely random URLs. Most of em were random documents (the kind of stuff you'd find on the Deep Web these days...mostly just data or papers on stuff that anybody not involved would be incredibly confused about) or random business websites, but every once in a while you'd be presented with a hidden gem.



One morning in computer class, I clicked *refresh* and was presented with a link to a site on a web ring (a bunch of sites associated with the same thing and linked together) focused on a Jihad to destroy Barney the Dinosaur. It was a bunch of stories, poems, text based RPGs, and original artwork focused around Barney as an evil entity out to destroy our children. One of my personal favorites was a parody of Edgar Allen Poe's *The Raven* called *The Barney*



It's been almost 30 years and I still swing by from time to time to see if there's new content.

#58 I found a video of Letterman interviewing Max Headroom that I couldn’t stop watching. Letterman could kind of interview anyone, from Jay Z to Al Gore, but he just couldn’t figure out the rhythm of this interview.



I spent hours and hours trying to figure out the satire behind max headroom after that, because there is so much misinformation across the internet from Americans across decades not realizing it was a character making fun of them.



It got very dark very quickly.

#59 Who really were the mysterious Sea Peoples blamed for the late Bronze Age Collapse in the Mediterranean area?

#60 Unidentified bodies database.

#61 Anunnakis. When [it] started making sense I realized it was time to stop.

#62 Plane crashes, bermuda triangle, sasquatch.

#63 A girl I went to high school with who was going through a mental health crisis or psychosis. She would live stream for hours and the things she would say and do were crazy. I watched everything in shock and horror and got so invested. It went on for months and then she would disappear and come back. It’s been silence for about a year now and I wonder how she’s doing. I researched her and found some court records as well. I hope she’s getting better.

#64 UAP and government disinformation campaigns and coverups. The government literally conducted a disinformation operation in which they intentionally created a cultural stigma against UFO sightings and reports so that we’d all believe that anyone who talked about it, or had experiences were crazy. They even infiltrated UFO groups to feed them misleading information.



And now they are trying to reverse it by rebranding it “UAP” and admitting they are real, they are regularly interacting with our navy and Air Force in restricted airspace *in 2025,* and have been for years and have even somehow turned our nukes on and off when hovering above them at every nuclear silo. As in, began the launch countdown then turned it off last minute during the Cold War. This has also occurred at Russia’s nuclear sites. A beam was reported to have been coming out of the UFO into the silo when this happened.



The flying machines that are *piloted* seem to defy the laws of physics as we understand them and our government stated aren’t from here, they aren’t ours and no other country could have this kind of tech. As in, huge flying machines that: are shaped like a “cigar,” saucer or triangle with no visible means of propulsion, hypersonic speeds, instantaneous acceleration and deceleration, stopping instantaneously and hovering in mid air, making 90 degree turns instantaneously, are silent when flying, can move through air, plunge into the oceans and move through water then come back up without hinderance, have stealth characteristics, some emit a electrostatic charge surrounding the machine, etc. In one instance, an Air Force pilot reported a large cigar shaped vehicle that was “playing cat and mouse” with him and exhibiting the above characteristics seemed to disappear only to reappear at his secret rendezvous location in the air, where he had planned on heading next without communication. Many Air Force pilots have stated they saw occupants in the craft, and they were not human. Even weirder though, is that a very large number of witnesses say they did see human looking occupants on board (but much taller than people, Nordic looking, always the same description) alongside non human occupants. Some researchers have speculated that this could mean some of the vehicles are time travelers from the future and it’s possible the “non human” beings are basically biological robots they built. Would explain why being told about future events (telepathically! Apparently they have an understanding of consciousness we don’t yet) and experiencing strange effects with time is a very common thread among people who report interactions.



Almost every country that has the resources has had a task force that tracks and studies the UFOs. For decades. It’s a global phenomenon. That’s insane. And no one is really talking about it. In the last congressional hearing on UAP in 2024 —that you can watch on YouTube — military veterans and intelligence officials such as Ryan Graves and David Grusch stated under oath that there exist reverse engineering programs with material from retrieval programs that operated at UFO crash sites, and that the UFOs are not of this Earth. They also changed the wording from “extraterrestrials” to “non human intelligences,” because they believe the phenomenon may be hyper-dimensional, as opposed to extraterrestrial. A slow drip disclosure started in June 2021 with the NYT times piece. The STATED concern with being even more forthcoming than they have is public panic and societal destabilization. The pentagon released actual footage (although definitely not their best footage) and everyone is acting like what was in those videos is normal. It’s crazy.



I was actually SHOCKED at how much real scientific evidence there was on this topic, 1000s and 1000s of extremely trustworthy people have reported these experiences including astronauts and including experiences that involve multiple witnesses at once (of the 1st through 4th kind including landings and abductions) confirmation of the eyewitness reports with high level radar and other physical tools, including scientific analysis of material from crash sites that has been made public by a professor at Stanford University (who stated they were not made on Earth), and studies on the patterns of their interactions with us that go back to ancient times, including declassified documents.



A related rabbit hole is the connection between the occult and the people that ran the American and Russian space programs, as well as the occult practices of people who have genius insights that lead to new technologies and new scientific paradigms in general. Jack Parsons was a rocket scientist that founded the jet propulsion laboratory and was a devotee of Alastair Crowley. What’s weird is the Russians also had a Soviet space program led by people that had similar beliefs and also engaged in similar occult practices that paralleled the American space program. I went down that rabbit hole after reading “American Cosmic,” which was written by someone that was very much an “atheist” when it comes to this stuff who was shocked at what she discovered. Her name is Diana Pasulka; she’s talked about her book in podcasts.



The proven disinformation campaign — that our government has *admitted* they engaged in — that this topic is only believed by “crazies” has worked so well that most people are not open to really looking at the evidence. In American Cosmic the author claims that our current scientific paradigm of naturalism/materialism with its stigma of certain topics like UAP and parapsychology is not believed by the people at the highest level of various government programs, nor is it believed by the top scientists of top universities, the kind of scientists who work on breakthrough science and technology, nor the scientists that requested a pseudonym for her book because their work leads to tech we don’t want other countries or companies to develop 1st. The paradigm they have of reality, the one they use, is very different, and would be mocked by mainstream society. The current dominant paradigm in science is actually not what the “rational and intelligent” people at the top believe, unlike what we are led to think by public figures like Neil Degrasse Tyson and Brian Greene. On that note people act like the CIA’s remote viewing program for example was just this silly, misguided and pointless operation the CIA managed for *over 20 years,* but didn’t actually work and they didn’t realize lol. Their declassified documents clearly show it did. Just because Stargate ended after two decades doesn’t mean one with a different name didn’t take its place.



Reality is a whole lot weirder and a lot more interesting than people want to realize.

#65 I started to wonder why the human body treats food like a disease and what histamines are. 4 hours later I realized I know less now.

#66 The Kentucky meat shower.

#67 The 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami.



I had never even heard of the word tsunami. I searched everything I could about tsunamis, the huge amount of deaths and the path of overwhelming destruction. I still regularly search for new information or documentaries.

#68 The disappearance of Maura Murray.

#69 Nickocado avocados weight loss got me hooked.

#70 Kpop Sasaengs. Holy [cow], people, when they get super obsessed with their idols are super crazy and like a cult. The amount of stuff I found made me feel like I touched the dark web and I've never even been in the dark web. There are a lot of adult Sasaengs but a lot of them are kids! It's a scary rabbit hole.

#71 I was on tiktok a few months ago and I came across an Astroworld video. I never knew exactly what happened but I knew what happened. Anyways, as I saw that video in the search it said something ab another video, I clicked it obviously. (I set an app limit on my phone for most of my social media apps because if I didn't I'd be on it all day) I was so deep, my phone closed the app because I spent too much time on TT. Turns out I was in that rabbit hole for 5 whole hours...



Rip to all the victims involved, it's actually disturbing and devastating.

#72 Irish Travellers/ Romanichal communities in the United States.

#73 Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria lied for a decade about being a half Spanish immigrant. When it came out she was born and raised in Boston she said people just misunderstood. There are lots of videos on YouTube and the snark sub dedicated to her grift showing both her and Alec pushing her con. It's crazy.

#74 Jonbenet Ramsay.



The more you read, the more questions you have.

#75 Ancient aliens theories.

#76 Arctic expeditions, man. It's a hell of a fascinating rabbit hole.

#77 The disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

#78 I fell right into Pizzagate for a while. I got better.

#79 Celebrity number six, there was this fabric printed in the early 2000s with a bunch of celebrity’s faces on it with kind of a pop art style edit. All of the celebrities were matched with the actual photo used for the edit except one, celebrity number six.





I’d look through old magazines whenever I came across them trying to find the face of the lady on the fabric. It took the subreddit r/celebritynumbersix a few years but finally someone figured out who she was. A foreign model Leticia Sarda and they contacted her to confirm.

#80 Quantum mechanics and physics. It’s movement in different fields/webs. The movement in a field determines what we call that particle or wave. That light is like lol at time and its pure kinetic energy meaning it has no standing mass. That my brain is melting with this new information because I’m to stubborn to math so now I’m like I can’t go any further without at least understanding math and my brain is melting.

Like what determines the fields. Like what.



Now black holes are on my list of things that make my stomach flip thinking about (the list doesn’t make sense or have any logic behind it)







If you really curious about my list it’s sea stars, jelly fish, long worms chilling at the bottom of the ocean, gooey ducks, some species of mushrooms, and otters. So black holes are my newest addition to that list.

#81 I used to work nights at a low-workload job so when I got done what I needed to do I'd sit there for hours and research rock bands, then research which bands inspired them, read all the articles and interviews I could find, and just get deeper and deeper into it.





This was around 2009-2010, pre-Spotify and the early days of YouTube, so it was a lot more of a treasure hunt. Found a lot of cool music and obscure articles - local university shows from huge names that were up and comers at the time, Geocities and Yahoo fansites, stuff that may or may not even exist outside of the Wayback machine anymore.

#82 I got deep into reading about the past lives people claim they had. That's why I know it's completely wrong when someone trots out the "you can tell people are lying about past lives because everyone thinks they were rich and famous. No one claims to have been a dirt farmer" argument. Because I read a lot of stories, and almost all of them were about lives no one would envy.

#83 Probably looking into the lives of the victims of airplane disasters, I remember having a particular fixation on that flight who was taken down by the Russian army (allegedly) back in 2014. Quite morbid but yeah I like plane stuff in general too.

#84 When I was like 14-15 I was super into looking into paranormal videos and sites. It was like my final "magic might be real" fascination. I'd watch hours of footage and get duped into the "analysis" telling me that because of those pixels there's no way this could be faked. ITS A REAL GHOST. And then going through the ideas of how, if ghosts are real...what are they? Are they literal spirits we all have that walk the earth after we die? Are they moments captured in time somehow? Are they people from other dimensions and timelines slipping through the universe?



I grew out of it after exploring abandoned hospitals and such once I could drive. And also realizing that if a real ghost was ever captured on film it would be talked about everywhere, and the modern world has too many cameras, there's no way there would be zero provable evidence at this point.



I still like to go on ghost tours and explore abandoned "haunted" locations. I enjoy the atmosphere even though I know there will never actually be a ghost.

#85 The real history of the Mormon church. Le sigh.

#86 MH370! I want to know what happened!

#87 I once ended up putting together the entire lore of Doctor Who because of a Tumblr post of 10th and Rose fanart.



Edit: Thank you to everyone for the upvotes, I spent quite a long time last night looking for that original picture and for the life of me I can't find it. It's lost to time.

#88 In the pits of Reddit I had this one guy talking about his apocalypse plan is to just breed and feed on rabbits endlessly and then somehow I found out that they’ve tried that and a few generations in you get like no nutrition from the new rabbits or something.

#89 Am I ever the queen of rabbit hole searches.. the list of list of lists on Wikipedia is my go to. I don’t know where to start.



Missing people, mysteries, historical coincidences, most famous photos of all time, natural disasters, ship wrecks, colonization, empires, conspiracies… I could go on.

#90 I have adhd. There's no rabbit hole I haven't fallen into, and I remember none of them.

#91 The lock picking lawyer. Why the hell have I watched that guy pick so many locks?

#92 Avril Lavigne had me in a weird rabbit hole like 15 years ago.

#93 Pitcairn Islands. Wild, harrowing and fascinating culture past and present.

#94 Went down a 2 hour rabbit hole on Yankee Doodle Dandy (movie by George M Cohan) 😭



Reason for this being: i heard vaguely about James Cagney from an elective class (Music of Broadway) during our lesson on George M Cohan



And being a Cuphead fan I wanted to see if he was the inspiration for Cagney Carnation…



Then I discovered the name Joan Leslie under his



As as a Gumball fan, I remembered Cagney is a flower and so is Leslie



Annnnd then I proceed to spend way too much time looking through every name on the Wikipedia page for more names of plant characters😭





Second place goes to my rabbit holes where I spent so much time researching chromosomal abnormalities bc genetics is a big interest of mine 😭 .

#95 The 8 Passengers case.

#96 I found a random couple's Flickr and went through it from the beginning in the mid 00s to the present day, because they lived near me and had nostalgic photos of stuff I'd never thought to take photos of.

#97 The wikipedia page on donkey buggery is exhaustingly detailed with accounts going back to 1500bc.

#98 Learning about numbers stations. And the fact that even in the age of the Internet, many are still active.

#99 Troubled teen industry / Elon. I’ve read the majority of the graphic novel the survivor wrote.

#100 Motorcycle Clubs and the insane influence they have in Ontario and Quebec Canada. I rarely see them or think about them but once I started learning it was a 3 week binge fest that led to book reading and documentaries. I had no idea how many were here and how powerful they are!