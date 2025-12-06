ADVERTISEMENT

Right about now is when the pre-Christmas panic sets in. The quiet-before-the-storm realization that your home is about to be invaded by a tidal wave of tinsel, gifts, and relatives who will absolutely judge your junk drawer.

Before you can even think about where to put all the new stuff, you have to deal with the old stuff: the chaotic piles and cluttered corners you’ve been expertly ignoring for the last 11 months. This is about a last-minute, high-impact mission to reclaim your space before it’s buried in wrapping paper. Consider this your official, pre-chaos boot camp.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Get Prepared For All The Tech Under The Tree With This Cable Management Box

Before and after cable organization hack with a wooden cord cover neatly hiding wires on carpeted floor.

Review: "You need a power strip inside but it fits perfect and all cords are hidden. Affordable price and made nicely." - Amanda

amazon.com , MEM Report

11points
RELATED:

    Top-loading washing machine with organized cleaning supplies on a slim rolling cart for holiday home hangover hacks.

    Review:  "I bought this storage utility cart for my small laundry room. I measured the space and from the description and other reviews I knew how large the space would be to hold items. It's made of plastic. It was easy to put together. It has wheels to allow for rolling movement. It's a little wobbly but I don't need to move it much for my needs. I may get another one. The quality of the storage unit is fantastic, even though it's made of plastic. I highly recommend it for small spaces." - Aml325

    amazon.com Report

    11points
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    The Chaotic Spaghetti Monster Of Cords That Has Been Living Behind Your Coffee Maker Can Now Be Tamed And Wrangled Into Submission By A Set Of Appliance Cord Organizers

    The Chaotic Spaghetti Monster Of Cords That Has Been Living Behind Your Coffee Maker Can Now Be Tamed And Wrangled Into Submission By A Set Of Appliance Cord Organizers

    Review: "Worked great! I used it to coil the cord on my stand mixer, worked like a charm and no damage to the mixer." - Nattybel

    amazon.com , Nattybel Report

    11points
    #4

    Swing Open Your Door To The Perfectly Sorted Parade Of Shoes With This 36 Pair Organizer

    Over-the-door shoe organizer maximizing space and decluttering for holiday home hangover organization hacks.

    Review: "I needed a shoe rack that could hang on the door but hold a decent amount of shoes and this was it! Good quality and held all of my shoes!! Very happy with the purchase." - Meagan Ortiz

    amazon.com Report

    9points
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Your Pantry's Collection Of Half-Eaten, Stale Bags Of Chips And Sad, Crinkly Boxes Can Now Be Replaced By The Fresh, Organized, And Deeply Satisfying World Of These Pop Lid Plastic Food Containers

    Your Pantry's Collection Of Half-Eaten, Stale Bags Of Chips And Sad, Crinkly Boxes Can Now Be Replaced By The Fresh, Organized, And Deeply Satisfying World Of These Pop Lid Plastic Food Containers

    Review: "Overall I like the product. I’d like more suction power if I’d change anything. Also it would be nice to know more clearly the different versions of the same size product. I got one set from Costco and one set from Amazon. Same size and descriptions but the version/“generation” of this model had different tops and suction buttons. I like uniform so this annoyed me a bit but the product functions the same." - M. Levenstein

    amazon.com , M. Levenstein Report

    9points
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Get The Ugly Christmas Sweaters Out And Put Your Summer Dresses Away Vacuum Storage Bags

    Vacuum-sealed storage bags compressing holiday clothes as an organization hack to beat holiday home hangover.

    Review: "These are great! I have several older quilts that belonged to my Grandmother, my husband’s Grandmother and my great Aunt and I wanted to keep them protected. This is definitely the way to go. Plus it makes the quilts take up so much less room! Will definitely buy again!" - Phyllis Stallings

    amazon.com , Nstarling Report

    8points
    #7

    The Chaotic Shoe Pile That Has Been Greeting You At Your Front Door Like A Sad, Leathery Monster Can Now Be Beautifully Tamed By This 7 Tier Rotating Shoe Rack Tower

    The Chaotic Shoe Pile That Has Been Greeting You At Your Front Door Like A Sad, Leathery Monster Can Now Be Beautifully Tamed By This 7 Tier Rotating Shoe Rack Tower

    Review: "I absolutely love this shoe organizer. It looks very modern. Even a child can assemble it, it's very easy. You can put bags and shoes together, it's very convenient." - Alona Kulybchuk

    amazon.com , Liza mamour Report

    8points
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    The Daily, Frantic Search For That One Specific Earring You Wanted To Wear Is Officially Cancelled Thanks To These Jewelry Organizing Trays

    The Daily, Frantic Search For That One Specific Earring You Wanted To Wear Is Officially Cancelled Thanks To These Jewelry Organizing Trays

    Review: "Exactly what I was looking for!" - Johnny Dawson

    amazon.com , Johnny Dawson Report

    8points

    Let's call this what it is: a strategic, pre-emptive strike. You are creating a solid foundation of order so that when the holiday chaos descends (the wrapping paper explosions, the mountain of new gifts, the relatives who leave their mugs everywhere) your home doesn't immediately collapse into a black hole of clutter. Every organized drawer is a buffer. Every cleared-off surface is a tiny victory for your future, post-holiday sanity.
    #9

    The Precarious, Jenga-Like Tower Of Emotional Support Water Bottles That Threatens To Avalanche Out Of Your Cabinet Every Time You Open It Can Now Be Beautifully Wrangled By A Water Bottle Organizer

    The Precarious, Jenga-Like Tower Of Emotional Support Water Bottles That Threatens To Avalanche Out Of Your Cabinet Every Time You Open It Can Now Be Beautifully Wrangled By A Water Bottle Organizer

    Review: "The three tier version was an awesome fit for my pantry. Will be getting a second one soon- I have collected so many free water bottles over the years! Might even consider using it elsewhere, like for my rolls of vinyl. Easy to set up, I did it without the instructions in just minutes. Highly recommend, worth the value." - Momo Kariño

    amazon.com , Momo Kariño Report

    8points
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Your Bathroom Counter's Reign As The Designated Holder Of All Miscellaneous Junk Is Officially Over Thanks To This Over-The-Toilet Shelving

    Organized bathroom shelves with towels, toiletries, and a wicker basket illustrating holiday home hangover organization hacks.

    Review: "This is just what I needed for a small bathroom.
    It was easy to assemble. And though it’s fairly light weight… it still manages to hold two sets of towels, medications, makeup and toiletries perfectly!" - L. Amore

    amazon.com Report

    7points

    Organized kitchen drawer with neatly arranged cutlery and utensils using clear storage compartments for easy access and order.

    Review: "Perfect addition to my kitchen remodel. These are high quality! Sturdy/stiff but with just enough give not to crack and snap under pressure. Nice clear plastic for a sleek clean look. Strong grips on the bottoms to cut down on sliding in drawers. And an amazing value for the price. Constantly marked under $20 for 25 pieces (a much better deal than dollar store options). I've bought 2 sets so far and plan to get more in the future when the need arises. I'm extremely happy with this purchase. Highly recommended!" -Vrtualme

    amazon.com Report

    7points
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Closet with neatly folded clothes and labeled baskets, demonstrating organization hacks to get your life back on track.

    Review: "I was pleasantly surprised at the quality of the product. It matches my other closet accessories perfectly and organizes the shirts and sweaters I wanted. This is a quality, durable, sturdy item that I believe will last for a long time and was worth the price." - JubalsArt

    amazon.com Report

    7points
    #13

    Your Fridge Can Now Be Transformed From A Chaotic, "What's That Smell?" Danger Zone Into A Beautifully Organized, Instagram-Worthy Paradise With A Set Of Refrigerator Organizers

    Your Fridge Can Now Be Transformed From A Chaotic, "What's That Smell?" Danger Zone Into A Beautifully Organized, Instagram-Worthy Paradise With A Set Of Refrigerator Organizers

    Review: "Along with the Netflix world, after watching the Home Edit I was itching to reorganize my fridge. While the container store sells really nice sets like this one, they are super expensive! I said nope. Came to Amazon in search of what fit my needs and came across this cute one. Bought this one along with some others to organize my entire fridge and I love it! I used the bigger ones for my breads and the skinner ones for my fruits like apples and cuties!" - Amazon Customer

    amazon.com , Amazon Customer Report

    7points
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    The Dark, Terrifying Abyss Under Your Sink Where Old Sponges Go To Die Can Now Be A Calm, Organized, And Surprisingly Accessible Space Thanks To A Stackable Under Sink Organizer

    The Dark, Terrifying Abyss Under Your Sink Where Old Sponges Go To Die Can Now Be A Calm, Organized, And Surprisingly Accessible Space Thanks To A Stackable Under Sink Organizer

    Review: "You can hold so much with this! One of my favorite little investments." - mayleen

    amazon.com , mayleen Report

    7points

    Under-sink cabinet organized with hygiene products and a metal bin, demonstrating holiday home hangover organization hacks.

    Review: "I was looking for something to help organize the items in my bathroom and kitchen under the sink. This has been the perfect fit to help me get organized! I love the fact that it comes with labels so I can further organize specific things. Will definitely purchase more for all of my cabinets! Get one of you're looking to upgrade your organizing skills!" - Monique

    amazon.com Report

    6points
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Neatly arranged hats hanging on wall hooks as part of home organization hacks to get life back on track.

    Review: "These stick well and look sharp! I hang clipboards on them, but they'd be good for lots of things." - Valerie

    amazon.com , Tim Driscoll Report

    6points

    There is a deep, primal satisfaction in looking at a newly organized space, isn't there? It's that fleeting moment of domestic bliss where everything is in its place and you can almost trick yourself into believing you're a person who has it all together. Enjoy the peace while it lasts.

    Organized spice rack and seasoning containers inside a kitchen cabinet showing effective organization hacks.

    Review: "This is the second rack that I have bought from this company. My first one was getting old and I threw away the extra parts to it. I shouldn’t have done that. I decided to expand to a larger cupboard and needed to order a new one. Glad I did. It’s made better than the older one I had. I love how I can see all my spices at a glance. There are several comments on their site regarding assembly being difficult. I had no problem with it at all. Put it together in less than 10 minutes. Highly recommend this product." - Amazon Customer

    amazon.com Report

    6points
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    A Set Of Space Saving Hangers Will Convince Your Overstuffed Closet That It's Actually A Magical, Tardis-Like Space That Can Hold Way More Than You Ever Thought Possible

    Review: "I ABSOLUTELY love these, I have the original wonder hangers and these are even better. I will be buying again." - Victoria Price

    amazon.com , Victoria Price Report

    6points
    #19

    The Sad, Crinkly Plastic Bags You've Been Storing Your Cotton Balls In Can Now Be Replaced By The Infinitely More Chic And Organized Qtip Holder Dispenser With Bamboo Lids

    The Sad, Crinkly Plastic Bags You've Been Storing Your Cotton Balls In Can Now Be Replaced By The Infinitely More Chic And Organized Qtip Holder Dispenser With Bamboo Lids

    Review: "Great for our cabin with very little storage space these look cute on the countertop." - GareyAmy

    amazon.com , TiaT Report

    6points
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Turn Your Towels Into A Fancy, Five-Star Hotel Situation With A Wall Mounted Towel Rack

    Turn Your Towels Into A Fancy, Five-Star Hotel Situation With A Wall Mounted Towel Rack

    Review: "This was very easy to put together. The middle part that connects the top and bottom is a little flimsy and you have to make sure to put them together the correct way. Otherwise it is very sturdy and easy to assemble. It holds all towels and washclothes sturdy." - Angela

    amazon.com , Kristina Keane Report

    6points

    The Over The Door Cabinet Organizer Is Here To Inform The Backs Of Your Cabinet Doors That Their Freeloader Days Are Over And It's Time To Start Pulling Their Weight

    Review: "Easy to assemble and great quality." - Ash

    amazon.com , kmorr00 Report

    6points
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Drawer with neatly organized rolled socks and clothes using storage dividers for holiday home hangover organization hacks.

    Review: "This product purchase was more of a want versus a need because who really looks in your draws and cares how everything is laid out? But oh bot, this took my drawer to the next level. Now I can clearly see where everything is and can use all of my socks and stockings, not just the first one's I see. Best investment for people who love being organized. Would totally recommend. Now I just have to see if they sell this pack without the bra organizer so I can use the rest to organize my panties." - Ruby

    amazon.com Report

    5points
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Cleaning tools neatly stored on a wall-mounted organizer, an effective holiday home organization hack for clutter-free spaces.

    Review: "When I bought this I thought I’d ask my husband to install. When I got it I decided I’d try installing myself and I did. It was so easy and now my cleaning closet looks better." - Have

    amazon.com Report

    5points
    #24

    The Giant, Intimidating Pile Of Laundry You've Been Avoiding Can Now Be Divided And Conquered By The Organizational Genius Of A 4-Section Laundry Separator

    The Giant, Intimidating Pile Of Laundry You've Been Avoiding Can Now Be Divided And Conquered By The Organizational Genius Of A 4-Section Laundry Separator

    Review: "Is exactly what I was looking for. We’re a family of 5 so I always have something to wash and I was tired to separate by colors. Now is easy and everybody do it. Is a simple process for everyone, now my kids think that is fun to be separating the clothes and I’m fine with that, ha. I use stencil and sharpie to tag the bags so easy and l loved the results." - Lourdes

    amazon.com , Lourdes Report

    5points
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    The Chaotic, Tangled Nest Of Hair Accessories That Has Taken Over A Drawer In Your Bathroom Can Now Be Beautifully Displayed And Organized With A Macrame Hair Bow Organizer

    The Chaotic, Tangled Nest Of Hair Accessories That Has Taken Over A Drawer In Your Bathroom Can Now Be Beautifully Displayed And Organized With A Macrame Hair Bow Organizer

    Review: "I loooove this! It’s super cute and well made! I love being able to display my daughters’ bows and hair clips on this. I do wish it was a little bigger. I ordered one for my girls and one for my niece." - Bertha B

    amazon.com , Jami Sanchez Report

    5points
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Mesh storage pockets hanging on shower curtain hold toiletries as a holiday home organization hack to get life back on track.

    Review: "I love it ! Perfect for my kids to stop leaving spilled body wash and conditioner in the shower and bathroom floor." - AndreaRaine24

    amazon.com Report

    3points
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!