Right about now is when the pre-Christmas panic sets in. The quiet-before-the-storm realization that your home is about to be invaded by a tidal wave of tinsel, gifts, and relatives who will absolutely judge your junk drawer.

Before you can even think about where to put all the new stuff, you have to deal with the old stuff: the chaotic piles and cluttered corners you’ve been expertly ignoring for the last 11 months. This is about a last-minute, high-impact mission to reclaim your space before it’s buried in wrapping paper. Consider this your official, pre-chaos boot camp.