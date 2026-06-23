What makes Sipress' work endure is its sharp observational quality. His cartoons feel less like jokes and more like distilled moments of recognition. Readers often find themselves laughing not because the situations are exaggerated, but because they are surprisingly accurate. The characters may be strangers on the page, yet their anxieties, misunderstandings, and peculiar reasoning often feel instantly familiar.

There's also a timelessness to his humor. While many cartoons chase current trends or cultural references, Sipress focuses on the quirks of human nature itself, subjects that remain relevant regardless of the decade. Relationships, self-image, social expectations, and the gap between what people say and what they really mean continue to provide fertile ground for his wit.

For this collection, we've gathered some of David Sipress' latest cartoons, each offering a clever glimpse into the strange logic of everyday life. Scroll down and see how many of these observations hit a little closer to home than you'd like to admit.