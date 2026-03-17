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Family life rarely looks dramatic from the outside. Most of it unfolds in small, familiar scenes — sitting on the couch, making coffee in the kitchen, exchanging a few words before heading out the door. Yet within these quiet routines, there’s often a strange kind of logic at work, the kind that only becomes visible when someone looks at it closely enough.

That’s exactly what cartoonist David Sipress does. In his hands, ordinary domestic moments shift slightly off balance, revealing conversations that are sharper, stranger, and far funnier than they first appear.

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