Wife Refuses To Coddle Husband Who Won’t Take Care Of Their Infant Son On His Own, Drama Ensues
Being a first-time parent comes with its fair share of challenges. There’s a good chance you’ll make a mistake, and the worst thing you can do is avoid these obligations by relying on help when things get tricky.
A first-time dad faced this issue with his infant son. Instead of taking the time to care for the child, he prefers to have his mother by his side to lend a helping hand.
His actions have disappointed his wife, who now wonders whether she is wrong to ask him to step up and solve things independently.
Being a first-time parent is not easy, and some people may have a more difficult time than others
A first-time dad struggles to take care of his infant son on his own and seeks the help of his wife when things get tricky
His wife finally asked him to step up and figure things out, but he thinks she’s being ridiculous
Fathers experience postpartum depression, too
Postpartum depression is often associated with mothers after giving birth to their children. However, fathers experience this, too, and it isn’t frequently discussed.
According to UT Southwestern Medical Center, 1 in 10 fathers struggle with postpartum anxiety and depression. A 2019 study also revealed that these depressive episodes may be associated with poor marital relationships, less attention to the baby’s health, and the risk of behavioral issues when the child gets to preschool age.
Anxiety is one of the major symptoms of paternal depression. Psychotherapist Christine Olsen, who specializes in men’s health, explains that high expectations may cause stress on first-time dads.
“You might have had expectations that as soon as you see your baby, it will be magical. That is not what everyone experiences, though,” Olsen wrote in an article for her website.
There is also the pressure to “do it right,” which Olsen sees in many clients. According to her, many men also need to do things differently from what their fathers did, which she says adds to the anxiety.
Many new dads become burned out from lack of sleep. However, Olsen wrote this important reminder: “Parenting a little baby is a job.”
There must be a balance between doing your best and allowing yourself to make mistakes
Given the factors Olsen mentioned, the author’s husband may be overcome with anxiety from the pressures of wanting to do things perfectly. As a result, he refuses to take on his obligations independently and would instead seek help when the going gets tough.
However, Olsen also emphasizes the importance of balancing putting effort into being a good dad and cutting yourself some slack when things don’t go your way.
“New dads can’t know everything. There is no preparation in the world that would have got you there,” Olsen wrote, adding that it’s about doing your best and accepting that you will make mistakes.
When things get rough and shaky, remember that parenting will be easier once you get the hang of it.
“Remember that the difficulties are temporary,” mental health specialist Raoul Lindsay tells the BBC. “You will return to a sense of ‘normality’ whatever that was.”
The wife was within reason to compel her husband to step up and take on his fatherly duties and responsibilities. He will eventually need to face them, and his avoidance only delays the inevitable.
Most commenters sided with the wife, as they believe the man does need to step up
I had a friend who had five kids with his wife. When they had their first kids, twins, they were both still in the Army. He was in the last month at the end of his hitch, his wife still has a year to go. When the babies were still tiny, his wife had to go out on maneuvers for four days. He had no choice but be alone with his children, as they were stationed far away from both set of grandparents. He told me he was terrified that first day. But then he said no human being can let a baby sit in a dirty diaper, hungry and crying, for long before they just HAVE to step up. So he just jumped in and started doing everything that needed to be done. He said by the end of the second day, he had a whole routine figured out—-which even left him ample time to play and cuddle his clean, well fed, well rested babies in their clean clothes and diapers. You know, the fun stuff. After that, he was a hands on father who just did the work without having to be asked. So he said that all new mothers should go away for at least 3 or 4 days, hard as it might be to do, as well as tell any nearby relatives to be too busy on those days to come by and take over for the dads, and simply force the new dads to become fathers all on their own. If they can’t, then that’s a relationship that needs to end, and those dads should lose any custody, and become nothing but a child support check in the mail. Not my words, but his.
Should certainly have checked with another lactation ‘expert’ Sounds like bogus advice.
