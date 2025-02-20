Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Wife Refuses To Coddle Husband Who Won’t Take Care Of Their Infant Son On His Own, Drama Ensues
Parenting

Wife Refuses To Coddle Husband Who Won’t Take Care Of Their Infant Son On His Own, Drama Ensues

Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

Being a first-time parent comes with its fair share of challenges. There’s a good chance you’ll make a mistake, and the worst thing you can do is avoid these obligations by relying on help when things get tricky. 

A first-time dad faced this issue with his infant son. Instead of taking the time to care for the child, he prefers to have his mother by his side to lend a helping hand. 

His actions have disappointed his wife, who now wonders whether she is wrong to ask him to step up and solve things independently. 

RELATED:

    Being a first-time parent is not easy, and some people may have a more difficult time than others

    Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

    A first-time dad struggles to take care of his infant son on his own and seeks the help of his wife when things get tricky

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    His wife finally asked him to step up and figure things out, but he thinks she’s being ridiculous

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: helloslp

    Fathers experience postpartum depression, too

    Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Postpartum depression is often associated with mothers after giving birth to their children. However, fathers experience this, too, and it isn’t frequently discussed. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to UT Southwestern Medical Center, 1 in 10 fathers struggle with postpartum anxiety and depression. A 2019 study also revealed that these depressive episodes may be associated with poor marital relationships, less attention to the baby’s health, and the risk of behavioral issues when the child gets to preschool age. 

    Anxiety is one of the major symptoms of paternal depression. Psychotherapist Christine Olsen, who specializes in men’s health, explains that high expectations may cause stress on first-time dads. 

    “You might have had expectations that as soon as you see your baby, it will be magical. That is not what everyone experiences, though,” Olsen wrote in an article for her website. 

    There is also the pressure to “do it right,” which Olsen sees in many clients. According to her, many men also need to do things differently from what their fathers did, which she says adds to the anxiety. 

    Many new dads become burned out from lack of sleep. However, Olsen wrote this important reminder: “Parenting a little baby is a job.”

    There must be a balance between doing your best and allowing yourself to make mistakes

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: pexels (not the actual photo)

    Given the factors Olsen mentioned, the author’s husband may be overcome with anxiety from the pressures of wanting to do things perfectly. As a result, he refuses to take on his obligations independently and would instead seek help when the going gets tough. 

    However, Olsen also emphasizes the importance of balancing putting effort into being a good dad and cutting yourself some slack when things don’t go your way. 

    “New dads can’t know everything. There is no preparation in the world that would have got you there,” Olsen wrote, adding that it’s about doing your best and accepting that you will make mistakes. 

    When things get rough and shaky, remember that parenting will be easier once you get the hang of it. 

    “Remember that the difficulties are temporary,” mental health specialist Raoul Lindsay tells the BBC. “You will return to a sense of ‘normality’ whatever that was.”

    The wife was within reason to compel her husband to step up and take on his fatherly duties and responsibilities. He will eventually need to face them, and his avoidance only delays the inevitable. 

    Most commenters sided with the wife, as they believe the man does need to step up

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    27

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    5
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    27

    Open list comments

    5

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kgoraczka avatar
    Kkg
    Kkg
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's why we used paternity leave after my maternity ended. It was great for their bond. And my husband has never felt insecure as a father after that.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had a friend who had five kids with his wife. When they had their first kids, twins, they were both still in the Army. He was in the last month at the end of his hitch, his wife still has a year to go. When the babies were still tiny, his wife had to go out on maneuvers for four days. He had no choice but be alone with his children, as they were stationed far away from both set of grandparents. He told me he was terrified that first day. But then he said no human being can let a baby sit in a dirty diaper, hungry and crying, for long before they just HAVE to step up. So he just jumped in and started doing everything that needed to be done. He said by the end of the second day, he had a whole routine figured out—-which even left him ample time to play and cuddle his clean, well fed, well rested babies in their clean clothes and diapers. You know, the fun stuff. After that, he was a hands on father who just did the work without having to be asked. So he said that all new mothers should go away for at least 3 or 4 days, hard as it might be to do, as well as tell any nearby relatives to be too busy on those days to come by and take over for the dads, and simply force the new dads to become fathers all on their own. If they can’t, then that’s a relationship that needs to end, and those dads should lose any custody, and become nothing but a child support check in the mail. Not my words, but his.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    nilsskirnir avatar
    Nils Skirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Should certainly have checked with another lactation ‘expert’ Sounds like bogus advice.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    kgoraczka avatar
    Kkg
    Kkg
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's why we used paternity leave after my maternity ended. It was great for their bond. And my husband has never felt insecure as a father after that.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had a friend who had five kids with his wife. When they had their first kids, twins, they were both still in the Army. He was in the last month at the end of his hitch, his wife still has a year to go. When the babies were still tiny, his wife had to go out on maneuvers for four days. He had no choice but be alone with his children, as they were stationed far away from both set of grandparents. He told me he was terrified that first day. But then he said no human being can let a baby sit in a dirty diaper, hungry and crying, for long before they just HAVE to step up. So he just jumped in and started doing everything that needed to be done. He said by the end of the second day, he had a whole routine figured out—-which even left him ample time to play and cuddle his clean, well fed, well rested babies in their clean clothes and diapers. You know, the fun stuff. After that, he was a hands on father who just did the work without having to be asked. So he said that all new mothers should go away for at least 3 or 4 days, hard as it might be to do, as well as tell any nearby relatives to be too busy on those days to come by and take over for the dads, and simply force the new dads to become fathers all on their own. If they can’t, then that’s a relationship that needs to end, and those dads should lose any custody, and become nothing but a child support check in the mail. Not my words, but his.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    nilsskirnir avatar
    Nils Skirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Should certainly have checked with another lactation ‘expert’ Sounds like bogus advice.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Parenting
    Homepage
    Trending
    Parenting
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Parenting Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda