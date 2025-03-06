ADVERTISEMENT

David Hasselhoff’s former wife, Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff, has taken her own life.

The American actress was found lifeless in her $2 million Hollywood Hills home due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound after paramedics responded to a call on Wednesday night (March 5) at 10pm, reportedly when her family became increasingly worried as they hadn’t heard from her in days.

Image credits: John M. Heller/Getty Images

She was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to TMZ, and no note was found.

“Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff,” said her ex-husband in a statement made to the publication.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time, but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time.”

Bach-Hasselhoff and the 72-year-old singer were married from 1989 to 2006 when she filed for divorce due to irreconcilable differences.

Disagreements arose among the pair, and the two argued frequently over spousal support until 2017. They shared two daughters and were given custody of each after their separation was finalized.

Image credits: Darlene Hammond/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Image credits: Prime Video

But it’s clear that their divorce didn’t mean the love was completely lost.

Later, the actress told the Associated Press, “I’ve always loved him and always will, and have love and compassion for him,” before adding, “It’s a very, very sad day, but a day to move on.”

In 2024, she became a first-time grandmother when her daughter Taylor welcomed her first child, London, even going on Instagram during the holiday season to show a little extra love for her “precious granddaughter.”

“Our first Christmas with [London] was absolutely magical,” she wrote. “The day was filled with love, joy, and precious moments with family. We cherish these wonderful memories we made.”

Her former husband released a statement asking for privacy

Image credits: pamelabachhasselhoff

Bach-Hasselhoff made her debut in Hollywood with the 1983 crime/drama film Rumble Fish, playing Francis Ford Coppola.

Her later roles included café owner Kaye Morgan for 10 years on Baywatch, while additionally appearing in The Young and the Restless, The Fall Guy, T.J. Hooker, and Knight Rider.

As reported by Soap Opera Digest, the 61-year-old was born in Tusla, Oklahoma, and began modeling as a teenager as she followed in her mother’s professional footsteps.

She soon moved to Los Angeles after graduating from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, where she studied engineering and theatre arts.

Image credits: pamelabachhasselhoff

As the news of Bach-Hasselhoff’s passing reached the ears of many, sympathetic messages flooded the comments section.

“So sad,” one user remarked. “You never know what people are going through.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or in crisis, help is available. International Hotlines provides resources.

