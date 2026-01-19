Daughter Refuses To Work As Mom’s Money Is Running Out, Self-Diagnoses With Autism To Justify It

ADVERTISEMENT

Life is basically like a rollercoaster. At some point, you’re at an all-time high, and then just moments later, you’re down in the dumps. And while it sucks to experience those downs yourself, it also sucks to witness someone you care about experiencing them too.

Just like in today’s story, a woman is sad to see her friend not doing well financially and emotionally. What makes things worse is that she has someone in her life who could help, but that person doesn’t want to lift a finger. And so the woman began considering how she could make herself more useful.

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

When you see someone you care about having a hard time, your instinct is to help them somehow

Daughter stepping up to help mom, offering comfort and support during a difficult emotional moment indoors.

Image credits: user8647581 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Like this woman, who saw her friend having a bad time financially and emotionally

Alt text: Adult daughter stepping up to help her mom, offering support and care in a family setting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt describing a daughter-step-up-help-mom relationship, highlighting an unusual and close but toxic bond.

Mother and daughter in a close bond, with the daughter stepping up to help mom despite their frequent disagreements.

Daughter stepping up to help mom, showing care and support in a family home setting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daughter comforting and helping mom by offering support and a caring embrace during an emotional moment at home

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

What made it hard to understand the whole situation was the fact that she had an adult daughter, who didn’t help her mom at all

Woman looking worried while her daughter refuses to help financially, showing a daughter step up to help mom challenge.

Text discussing a daughter who uses self-diagnosed autism to avoid responsibility, affecting the daughter-step-up-help-mom dynamic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Young daughter stepping up to help her mom, showing care and support in a heartfelt family moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daughter helps mom with tasks, showing support and care in a family setting at home.

Young daughter resting head on arm at table, surrounded by open books and a drink, ready to step up and help mom.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

This daughter was coming up with reasons why she couldn’t help, for example, self-diagnosed autism

Text on a white background discussing a friend’s financial struggles and concerns about losing their home.

Text discussing adult child refusing to step up and help mom take responsibility for home benefits and mortgages.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing ongoing problems between a daughter and mom, highlighting a need for daughter step up help mom.

Image credits: Anita4PawsMomma

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman tried bringing up to her friend that her daughter could help, but was explicitly told to stay out of it

The OP has a friend in her early 50s, whose daughter is in her late 20s. Both of them have kind of an interesting relationship – they’re extremely close, maybe even too close, but at the same time, they tend to get into messy fights.

The thing about both of them is that they have never worked or even trained for anything. Up until now, they have been living in a house that the mom got after her divorce a few years ago, along with quite a large settlement. But now, the money has run out, and they are starting to struggle.

What complicates matters even more is the fact that the daughter refuses to work and contribute to their financial well-being. And that makes her mom’s mental health worse and worse, with more money running out.

Besides not helping out her mom, the other thing that bugs the post’s author is the fact that this woman self-diagnosed herself with autism and is using it to avoid responsibility. Not to mention the fact that she exaggerated her symptoms to the point where everyone who knows her sees that, but she explains that with masking terminology.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, this woman isn’t the only one in history who has self-diagnosed herself with something. When it comes to autism self-diagnosis, it’s becoming increasingly more common among adults nowadays. There are a few main reasons behind it.

Woman sitting on couch, focused on bills and calculator, representing daughter step up to help mom with finances.

Image credits: user1236986 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The first one is that more and more folks are speaking about autistic experiences online, which reaches wider audiences than ever before, making more people realize that they relate to these experiences. Yet, getting an official diagnosis isn’t an easy task, especially for adults. You see, a lot of traditionally used diagnostic tools are designed for children, who might not learned yet to mask as well as autistic adults.

So, there aren’t that many professionals with adult autism expertise around. This leads to long waits and high costs of diagnosis, if a person finally finds a professional like that in their area. Plus, there is stigma with getting an official diagnosis. With “a mark” in their health history, individuals might face difficulty getting employed, being educated, or being socially rejected.

ADVERTISEMENT

All of these things combined are the reason why many choose to simply self-diagnose instead of getting an official confirmation. Many folks accept self-diagnosis with the idea that it helps people to come into terms with themselves, helps to learn about themselves, and get support if needed. At the same time, others, like seemingly the OP, do not really get it.

Of course, in some cases, their doubts are based on other times, and it comes from stigma. Since we don’t really know the post’s author nor the friend’s daughter she refers to, we can’t be sure which one of these applies to her.

Yet, the fact that the daughter isn’t helping her mom stands. The OP tried a couple of times to bring this question up, but the friend never took it favorably. That’s why netizens are telling her to stay out – the family showed that they don’t want her input on their situation. Do you agree with such a stance?

People online also suggested to stay out of it – if the friend doesn’t want her help, she shouldn’t meddle

Text message conversation screenshot discussing the daughter stepping up to help mom during a difficult situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment text on parenting advice about daughters stepping up to help mom during financial struggles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daughter stepping up to help mom by providing support and care during challenging family situations.

Comment about responsibility where daughter must step up to help mom but not be financially responsible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post by nadine90 discussing challenges friends face in work, emphasizing the need for daughter step up help mom support.

Daughter stepping up to help mom, showing support and care in a warm, family-focused moment at home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text advice about setting boundaries when a daughter tries to step up to help mom, emphasizing caution and limits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing unhealthy toxic relationship where daughter does not step up to help mom, causing dependency issues.

Text conversation discussing benefits eligibility and advice about assessment and applying for disability support.