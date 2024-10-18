Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“She’s Said I Treat Her Like A Child”: Mom Takes Away Daughter’s College Fund
Family, Relationships

“She’s Said I Treat Her Like A Child”: Mom Takes Away Daughter’s College Fund

Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

Parenting is no walk in the park. It takes love, time, effort, patience and, of course, lots and lots of money. A recent study puts the average cost of raising a child from birth to age 18 at close to $240,000. And then there’s college. Should you decide to fund your kid’s tertiary tuition and extras, it could set you back hundreds of thousands of dollars more.

One single mom shared how she’s made many sacrifices over the years to save for her daughter’s college fund. Only for her daughter to threaten to cut contact contact with her once she starts studying. The mother is now considering keeping all the money, and spending it on herself and her son. But she’s not sure if she should.

The mom and daughter both agree on the importance of education, and the daughter has always dreamed of going to a prestigious college

Image credits: Kaboompics / pexels (not the actual photo)

Their relationship became strained after the daughter started dating a new guy, and now her college fund is at stake

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Good_Guest1421

Tertiary tuition doesn’t come cheap, no matter where you choose to study

Student loan debt in the United States totals $1,753 trillion. And over 43 million people have student loans to pay off. Recent data shows that “the average public university student borrows $32,362 to attain a bachelor’s degree.” It’s a lot of money to pay back once, and if, you start working.

Given those figures, it should come as no surprise that higher education is expensive. According to this report, the average annual cost of tuition and fees nowadays is just over $42,000 at private colleges, almost $20,000 for out-of-state students at public universities and close to $11,000 for in-state students at public schools in America.

But if you’re considering a prestigious university like Princeton or Harvard, you’ll be charged around $60,000 annually. And that’s just for fees. The total is actually closer to $95,000 a year when you factor in other expenses like housing, food and books.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Pixabay / pexels (not the actual photo)

A few universities and colleges consistently come out as the “cream of the crop”

WalletHub compared more than 800 higher-education institutions across the U.S. The personal finance company looked at factors like student selectivity, cost & financing and career outcomes. Princeton came out as the top university, followed by Yale University, Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Dartmouth.

In terms of colleges, the top spot went to Swarthmore. Hamilton College came in second, followed by Amherst, Wellesley, and Harvey Mudd College. The top ten higher education institutions in America are all universities. “Universities tend to rank higher than colleges due to their inclusion of graduate-level programs, greater on-campus opportunities and higher earnings for students post-graduation,” said WalletHub Analyst, Chip Lupo.

But that doesn’t mean you should discredit colleges. “There are still tons of high-ranking colleges, which offer their own advantages like smaller class sizes, more personalized learning and often safer campuses,” added Lipo.

Image credits: Pixabay / pexels (not the actual photo)

Experts are divided on whether prestigious colleges and universities are really worth the hefty price tag

“Graduates from elite schools tend to earn higher salaries, which could provide a good return on investment,” said Jenna A. Robinson, the President of the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal. Robinson added that return on investment varies considerably by major and career path.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bill Coplin is a Professor of Policy Studies at Syracuse University. He believes the main advantage of Ivy League or name-brand schools is “you get to network with rich students and their parents.” And says the skill development is no better or “maybe worse” than other higher learning institutions.

“One of my graduates sent me an email telling me that the Harvard graduate who was hired when he was did not know how to run a copy machine. This may be a mundane skill but others like using Excel may not be there either,” said Coplin.

Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko / pexels (not the actual photo)

The daughter might still have options, should she decide to follow through on her no-contact threat

Paying your way through college without your parents’ help is no easy task. But if Ella’s heart is set on a prestigious place of study, all is not lost. “Most Ivy League schools provide generous financial aid packages to low-income students. Many students do not pay the sticker price,” revealed Robinson.

Ella could look into things like federal financial aid, scholarships, grants or student loans. Her mom revealed in the comments that her daughter doesn’t work so that she has the time to focus on her studies. But if the feud with her mom continues, she might just have to consider getting a job. She might also need to think about going to a cheaper college.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)

“She can’t have both”: Some netizens rallied behind the mom, saying her daughter needs to learn about consequences

Some netizens said more info was needed to make a decision, while others  felt both the mom and daughter were in the wrong

ADVERTISEMENT

In an update, the mom said she’d decided to keep the money aside while she tries to “talk things out” with her daughter

Image credits: Kaboompics / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Good_Guest1421

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

29

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

5

Robyn Smith

Robyn Smith

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

Read less »
Robyn Smith

Robyn Smith

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

Read less »
Gabija Saveiskyte

Gabija Saveiskyte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

Read less »
Gabija Saveiskyte

Gabija Saveiskyte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
jennifercbowen avatar
Suzie
Suzie
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If she wants to go no contact with her mom then that includes going no contact with mom's bank account. Her daughter can't have it both ways.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
familiedito64 avatar
Fembot
Fembot
Community Member
9 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mom made a promise to her kids. And at the first (no mention of anything before) conflict she’s punishing her kid, withholding access to education in lieu of love. (Not a car or luxury: education). Let’s call it a very transactional parenting style

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
cattkitt avatar
TribbleThinking
TribbleThinking
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, that was ironic. Lol. I agree with not handing over fistfuls of money to someone who is behaving erratically. There was an implicit contract of mutual respect and basic courtesies that isn't being fulfilled by the daughter.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If she wants nothing more to do with her mum, she can't possibly expect her mum to keep giving her money, you can't have it both ways.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
jennifercbowen avatar
Suzie
Suzie
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If she wants to go no contact with her mom then that includes going no contact with mom's bank account. Her daughter can't have it both ways.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
familiedito64 avatar
Fembot
Fembot
Community Member
9 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mom made a promise to her kids. And at the first (no mention of anything before) conflict she’s punishing her kid, withholding access to education in lieu of love. (Not a car or luxury: education). Let’s call it a very transactional parenting style

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
cattkitt avatar
TribbleThinking
TribbleThinking
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, that was ironic. Lol. I agree with not handing over fistfuls of money to someone who is behaving erratically. There was an implicit contract of mutual respect and basic courtesies that isn't being fulfilled by the daughter.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If she wants nothing more to do with her mum, she can't possibly expect her mum to keep giving her money, you can't have it both ways.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
TV Show 453.1M
Totally Handy
Totally Handy offers fun, educational DIY craft videos designed to inspire creativity and imagination.
TV Show 64.8M
Secret Diares
Channel shares inspiring videos on personal growth, relationships, and career advice to guide through life's journey.
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda