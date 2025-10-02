Lady Swears Never To Date Men With Kids Again, Ditches Fiancé When He Prioritizes His Kid Over Her

ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s face it, dating these days is already a wild ride with enough plot twists to fill a Netflix series. But dating someone with a kid? That can be a recipe for disaster. Your partner’s ex might hate you for no good reason, or even worse, the kid could feel the same way. Nobody needs that drama, right?

One woman has sworn off dating men with kids ever again after a, how should we put it, complicated relationship with her now ex-fiancé and his difficult daughter. Wondering if she’s overreacting, she’s turned to an online community for advice.

More info: Reddit

The modern dating game is hit and miss, sure, but romancing someone with a kid can be extra tricky

Man reading a book with his young daughter on the couch, highlighting challenges dating men with kids again.

Image credits: Kampus Production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

One woman, who was engaged to a guy who was deeply devoted to his daughter, was looking forward to having a potential bonus kid once they got married

Screenshot of a forum post titled would I be the asshole for not dating men with children discussing dating men with kids.

Text excerpt showing a woman explaining her relationship with a man who prioritized his daughter, highlighting dating men with kids.

Text excerpt about a lady deciding never to date men with kids again after her fiancé prioritizes his child over her.

Text excerpt discussing struggles with a preteen's behavior and challenges of dating men with kids.

Man in suit holding papers, talking to woman during a serious discussion about dating men with kids and priorities.

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The trouble started, however, when the preteen began acting out in hostile and toxic ways, which left the woman dreading having her over

Text excerpt discussing a relationship issue where a man prioritized his child, leading to worsening behavior admitted by him.

Text excerpt discussing challenges of bonding with a stepdaughter and feelings about dating men with kids.

Text excerpt about custody agreement change and daughter living arrangements, relating to dating men with kids conflict.

Text excerpt about a heated argument over changes to custodial time causing relationship issues with men who have kids.

Text excerpt discussing a woman considering ending engagement due to fiancé prioritizing his child over her.

Text excerpt discussing a woman feeling the child is always prioritized over her in a relationship with men who have kids.

Woman in yellow sweater upset and stressed while man in blue shirt looks away, highlighting struggles dating men with kids.

Image credits: stefamerpik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When the woman’s fiancé blindsided her by changing the custody agreement so that his daughter could live with them every summer until she was 18, she saw red

Text excerpt about a lady feeling upset and competing with a fiancé's kid, reflecting dating challenges with men who have children.

Text excerpt about a woman deciding never to date men with kids due to potential drama and a breakup.

Text excerpt about feeling guilty for judging single dads, deciding not to date men with kids due to emotional strain.

Woman contemplating dating men with kids, questioning if she's wrong for refusing relationships with fathers.

Frustrated couple sitting back to back with unhappy child between them, illustrating conflicts dating men with kids.

Image credits: syda_productions / Freepik (not he actual photo)

When she tried raising her concerns, her partner slammed her for being unsupportive and reminded her that his daughter would always come first

Woman swears never to date men with kids again, breaks up with fiancé who prioritizes his child over her.

Text excerpt explaining a woman’s perspective on dating men with kids and clarifying misconceptions about her feelings.

Text image showing a statement about being a child of a broken home, relating to dating men with kids.

Text excerpt about knowing partner had a daughter and willingness to be a step parent in a relationship.

Text excerpt discussing parenting issues and challenges faced by a stay-at-home work-from-home mom in a relationship.

Lady upset over fiancé prioritizing his kid, swears never to date men with kids again due to communication issues.

Text excerpt discussing experiences with kids, step parenting, and challenges of handling bad parenting outcomes.

Text excerpt discussing a man admitting his daughter is a bully with frequent screaming matches and cussing.

Text excerpt about a woman rejecting couples counseling after her fiancé prioritizes his kid, highlighting dating men with kids.

Text excerpt about a lady discussing custody challenges and dating men with kids prioritizing their child over relationships.

Text on a white background reads a woman clarifying assumptions and thanking those who answered her question without judgment.

They ultimately ended up splitting up, and the woman swore off dating men with kids ever again, but still asked an online community if she was overreacting

When the 27-year-old original poster (OP) started dating her boyfriend, 33, one of the biggest green flags for her was his love for his daughter. He spoke about the girl constantly and seemed like a dad who would move mountains for her. At first, OP was thrilled at the thought of having a “bonus child” and eventually building a blended family.

Then her now-fiancé came clean that his kid’s behavior was spiraling. His response? Chalking it all up to ADHD and trauma from a broken home. But OP, who’d actually worked with kids dealing with similar stuff, knew that boundaries weren’t optional here. And as they got closer to tying the knot, things got even messier.

OP’s husband revealed he was altering custody arrangements so his daughter could live with them every summer until she turned 18. OP felt blindsided, since they’d never even talked it over. When she tried bringing up her concerns, he flipped the script, accusing her of being unsupportive and saying his daughter would always come first. Period.

Eventually, the engagement imploded. Though the split wasn’t directly because of the problematic preteen, the experience left OP drained. She’s since decided she’ll never date men with kids again, hoping to skip what she sees as inevitable drama. But some people have told her she’s overreacting, so now she’s asking if she’s the bad guy.

Woman swearing never to date men with kids again, sitting on a vintage sofa looking upset in a cozy living room.

Image credits: Antoni Shkraba Studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Sure, choosing to skip dating anyone with kids could be less complicated, but there’s also the chance you might shut the door on meeting the love of your life. OP’s hard and fast decision may seem a bit harsh, but just what are the realities of dating someone with a kid? We went looking for answers.

Amy Schoen from MotivatedToMarry explains that, while having a relationship with one person is tough enough, adding kids into the mix can be even trickier. So, before anything else, you’d better be 100% sure the person you’re considering a future with is someone without communication issues.

Another reality check? Your partner will be stretched in many directions, and it can be difficult to get a grip on how hard it is for them if you haven’t been through it yourself. Try not to be put off or surprised by last-minute canceled dates because of a sick kid or an unexpected event – dating a single parent is pretty much a package deal

The pros over at Brainz have some rock-solid tips for dating someone with kids. Things like taking it slow with meeting their kids (and definitely not parenting them once you have), establishing boundaries together (like staying out of the kids’ room, if that’s what they want), and celebrating the small victories, like a hug, shared joke, or a good day out together.

Netizens had plenty to say in the comments, and some even shared their own experiences of dating partners with kids, some good, some bad. Still, most seemed to agree that OP would not be out of line to stick to dating non-dads if that’s what she really wanted, but she didn’t need to tell everyone about it.

What do you think? Is OP justified in swearing off dating men with kids ever again, or should she give it another shot once she’s cooled off? Share your thoughts in the comments!

In the comments, readers said the point of dating is to figure out what you want, so she should just date non-fathers, and others agreed that wouldn’t be a jerk move

Screenshot of a Reddit discussion where a woman explains her decision to avoid dating men with kids.

Reddit conversation discussing challenges of dating men with kids and stepparent responsibilities.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a lady who swears never to date men with kids again after ditching her fiancé.

Comment on Reddit discussing reasons for not dating men with kids, emphasizing relationship priorities and dealbreakers.

Comment discussing men prioritizing children and avoiding parenting responsibilities in relationships and dating with kids.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing dating men with kids, sharing experience about divorce related to children.

Woman looking upset and walking away from a man, symbolizing conflict over dating men with kids and prioritizing children.

Comment discussing dating criteria and advice against dating men who already have kids to avoid unfair judgment.

Comment from user ShstockyPocky stating their preference against dating men with big dogs due to incompatibility with their small dog.

Comment discussing preferences in dating men with kids and coping with challenges related to children in relationships.