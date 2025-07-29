Dark Surrealistic Art By Andrey Tyurin (5 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

Have you heard of this 18-year-old Russian artist, Andrey Tyurin? He makes dark, surreal art that honestly feels like something straight out of a nightmare. When I was 18, I was mostly just being a nightmare—for my mom.

He already has 140,000 followers on Instagram. One hundred and forty thousand! When I was 18, I had maybe three—and one of them was my mom, just making sure I was still alive.

But seriously, his work is intense. I scrolled through his feed and immediately felt like I needed to talk to a therapist. Or maybe a priest. Or both.

His style feels like if Salvador Dalí and David Lynch had a baby, and then Tim Burton adopted it and handed it a tablet.

And the fact that he’s this good at just 18? Wild. I can’t even imagine what his parent-teacher conferences must be like:

“So, what’s your son been up to?”

“Oh, you know… just creating alternate dimensions of existential dread using Photoshop.”

“Right. Well, my daughter won a jump rope competition.”

If this is where he’s at now, I can’t even guess what he’ll be doing by 30. Either he becomes the world’s most in-demand artist—or a very stylish supervillain. Honestly, both seem possible.

