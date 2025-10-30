ADVERTISEMENT

Eoin Ryan is an Irish artist, animator, and storyteller with a sharp sense of humor and a love for all things absurd.

Blending dark humor, pop culture references, and clever twists, Eoin’s series “Space Avalanche” is a grown-up comic that doesn’t hold back – equal parts funny, weird, and wonderfully unpredictable. It’s the kind of humor that makes you laugh first and think later – the perfect mix of smart and silly that fans of offbeat comics can’t get enough of.

More info: Instagram | eoinryan.net