Eoin Ryan is an Irish artist, animator, and storyteller with a sharp sense of humor and a love for all things absurd.

Blending dark humor, pop culture references, and clever twists, Eoin’s series “Space Avalanche” is a grown-up comic that doesn’t hold back – equal parts funny, weird, and wonderfully unpredictable. It’s the kind of humor that makes you laugh first and think later – the perfect mix of smart and silly that fans of offbeat comics can’t get enough of.

Scroll down and enjoy the selection of cartoons by this talented artist that we’ve prepared for you today.

More info: Instagram | eoinryan.net

#1

Darkly funny comics by Space Avalanche depicting a satirical assassination scene with intense and peculiar humor.

space_avalanche Report

    #2

    Darkly funny comic showing a person relieved their hands are not burned thanks to a new mug handle feature.

    space_avalanche Report

    #3

    Darkly funny comic panels showing a monk and a researcher analyzing ancient mysterious documents in a library.

    space_avalanche Report

    #4

    Comic illustrating market sophistication stages with dark humor, featuring a rock as the example product and quirky characters.

    space_avalanche Report

    #5

    Darkly funny comic panels from Space Avalanche showing ninjas, samurai, and humorous historical shenanigans at night.

    space_avalanche Report

    #6

    Darkly funny comics depicting a bee approaching a flower with comedic and unexpected explosive twist.

    space_avalanche Report

    #7

    Comic strip illustrating levels of customer awareness with darkly funny comics style from Space Avalanche.

    space_avalanche Report

    #8

    Darkly funny comics from Space Avalanche showing intense and quirky scenes with a peculiar sense of humor in cartoon style.

    space_avalanche Report

    #9

    Comic panels from Space Avalanche depicting a darkly funny story about a child pretending a police siren chase.

    space_avalanche Report

    #10

    Darkly funny comics from Space Avalanche showing a snowball causing an avalanche and unexpected consequences.

    space_avalanche Report

    #11

    Cartoon from Space Avalanche comic showing a shocked painter and cleaner reacting to a Leonardo Da Vinci painting mishap.

    space_avalanche Report

    #12

    Two frightened people in a car amid zombies outside, a darkly funny comic from Space Avalanche about delays.

    space_avalanche Report

    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The wise zombie hangs out at the charging station. I'm going to have to remember that when I reach my brain-eating stage.

    #13

    Comic strip from Space Avalanche depicting a darkly funny story with peculiar humor about life, death, and afterlife.

    space_avalanche Report

    #14

    Darkly funny comic panels from Space Avalanche depicting a peculiar sense of humor with unexpected and surreal twists.

    space_avalanche Report

    #15

    Darkly funny comics from Space Avalanche featuring anthropomorphic characters in quirky, peculiar humor scenes.

    space_avalanche Report

    #16

    Darkly funny comics from Space Avalanche depicting Halloween celebrations and eerie gatherings with a peculiar sense of humor.

    space_avalanche Report

    #17

    Comic panels from Space Avalanche featuring blue-skinned characters in a darkly funny, peculiar sense of humor scene.

    space_avalanche Report

    #18

    Darkly funny comic from Space Avalanche showing robots discussing humanity and discovering a new wormhole.

    space_avalanche Report

    #19

    Darkly funny comic showing a couple, a heart being stolen by motorcycle robbers, and the couple left apart.

    space_avalanche Report

    #20

    Darkly funny comics from Space Avalanche showing mischievous elves attacking a disheveled Santa in a chaotic room.

    space_avalanche Report

    #21

    Darkly funny comics from Space Avalanche featuring a spider with a hat and vampire teeth in quirky scenes.

    space_avalanche Report

    #22

    Comic strip from Space Avalanche showing a funny dark humor scene with a preacher, audience, and a failed magic trick.

    space_avalanche Report

    #23

    Comic panels featuring darkly funny scenes from Space Avalanche, blending humor with peculiar and unexpected moments.

    space_avalanche Report

    #24

    Darkly funny comic showing a nervous pancake character lying in bed in a dimly lit room with orange curtains.

    space_avalanche Report

    #25

    Darkly funny comic from Space Avalanche shows a gift exchange with Batman and Robin costume and a thoughtful man in a crown.

    space_avalanche Report

    #26

    Darkly funny Space Avalanche comic panels showing a green alien reacting to an asteroid impact in space.

    space_avalanche Report

    #27

    Darkly funny comic from Space Avalanche shows dolphins in bed with humorous dialogue and quirky birthday scene.

    space_avalanche Report

    #28

    Darkly funny comic from Space Avalanche featuring quirky characters in a humorous and peculiar situation indoors.

    space_avalanche Report

    #29

    Darkly funny Space Avalanche comic showing Batman’s quirky moments with Alfred in a peculiar humor style.

    space_avalanche Report

    #30

    Comic strip from Space Avalanche showing a bus journey with darkly funny moments and peculiar humor in a cartoon style.

    space_avalanche Report

    #31

    Darkly funny comic from Space Avalanche showing a sheep painting shadows of wolves chasing other sheep on grass.

    space_avalanche Report

    #32

    Darkly funny Space Avalanche comic strip with Star Wars characters Chewbacca, Han Solo, Leia, and Luke in a humorous scene.

    space_avalanche Report

    #33

    Darkly funny comic from Space Avalanche showing a tied man, two onlookers, and a stern truth fairy with tools.

    space_avalanche Report

    #34

    Comic strip from Space Avalanche showing pranksters wrapping a house in toilet paper and an angry man confronting them.

    space_avalanche Report

    #35

    Black and white comic from Space Avalanche showing seven darkly funny steps to writing awful copy with a cat.

    space_avalanche Report

    #36

    Man nervously breaking up with his partner in a darkly funny comic from Space Avalanche series.

    space_avalanche Report

    #37

    Darkly funny comic from Space Avalanche showing a scientist interacting with a peculiar AI in a laboratory setting.

    space_avalanche Report

    #38

    When Humor Meets Darkness: The Sharp Art Of Eoin Ryan

    space_avalanche Report

