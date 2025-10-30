38 Darkly Funny Comics From “Space Avalanche” For Those With A Peculiar Sense Of Humor
Eoin Ryan is an Irish artist, animator, and storyteller with a sharp sense of humor and a love for all things absurd.
Blending dark humor, pop culture references, and clever twists, Eoin’s series “Space Avalanche” is a grown-up comic that doesn’t hold back – equal parts funny, weird, and wonderfully unpredictable. It’s the kind of humor that makes you laugh first and think later – the perfect mix of smart and silly that fans of offbeat comics can’t get enough of.
Scroll down and enjoy the selection of cartoons by this talented artist that we’ve prepared for you today.
More info: Instagram | eoinryan.net
Good one. People have domesticated ourselves. At what cost?
The wise zombie hangs out at the charging station. I'm going to have to remember that when I reach my brain-eating stage.