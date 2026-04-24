40 New Atmospheric Wildlife Photos By Magnus Berggren That Look Like Scenes From A Nordic Fairytale

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Magnus Berggren’s wildlife photography feels less like a straightforward look at nature and more like stepping into a quiet, shadowy story. Previously featured on Bored Panda for his dark and atmospheric animal portraits, the Swedish photographer continues to capture wildlife in a way that feels both intimate and cinematic, using mist, low light, and moody surroundings to bring out the mystery of each scene.

This new selection features more of Berggren’s striking work, with animals emerging from fog, forests, and snow in his signature low-light, high-contrast edits. Rather than showing wildlife only in bright, picture-perfect moments, his photos often lean into stillness, tension, and atmosphere, reminding us that nature can be just as haunting as it is beautiful.

Scroll down to see the new images, and don’t forget to vote for the ones that draw you in the most.

More info: Instagram | mankeyfoto.se