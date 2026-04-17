ADVERTISEMENT

Glasshouses is a webcomic artist who has built a following for creating simple, minimalistic comics with a distinctly dark and offbeat sense of humor. 

What makes these comics stand out is the balance between light, almost silly setups and more serious undertones. Many of them touch on themes like life, death, and everyday contradictions, but without ever feeling too heavy. There’s always a layer of humor that keeps things approachable, even when the joke itself is a bit grim.

In this post, we’ve gathered a fresh selection of Glasshouses comics, filled with strange ideas, clever twists, and that signature mix of dark humor and absurdity that tends to linger for a moment after the punchline hits.

More info: Facebook | Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Artist Turns Dark Humor Into Unexpected Punchlines That Will Make You Laugh… And Then Think Twice (39 Comics)

glass.housescomics Report

7points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    This Artist Turns Dark Humor Into Unexpected Punchlines That Will Make You Laugh… And Then Think Twice (39 Comics)

    glass.housescomics Report

    7points
    POST
    #3

    This Artist Turns Dark Humor Into Unexpected Punchlines That Will Make You Laugh… And Then Think Twice (39 Comics)

    glass.housescomics Report

    7points
    POST
    View more comments
    #4

    This Artist Turns Dark Humor Into Unexpected Punchlines That Will Make You Laugh… And Then Think Twice (39 Comics)

    glass.housescomics Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    This Artist Turns Dark Humor Into Unexpected Punchlines That Will Make You Laugh… And Then Think Twice (39 Comics)

    glass.housescomics Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    This Artist Turns Dark Humor Into Unexpected Punchlines That Will Make You Laugh… And Then Think Twice (39 Comics)

    glass.housescomics Report

    6points
    POST
    #7

    This Artist Turns Dark Humor Into Unexpected Punchlines That Will Make You Laugh… And Then Think Twice (39 Comics)

    glass.housescomics Report

    6points
    POST
    #8

    This Artist Turns Dark Humor Into Unexpected Punchlines That Will Make You Laugh… And Then Think Twice (39 Comics)

    glass.housescomics Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    This Artist Turns Dark Humor Into Unexpected Punchlines That Will Make You Laugh… And Then Think Twice (39 Comics)

    glass.housescomics Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    This Artist Turns Dark Humor Into Unexpected Punchlines That Will Make You Laugh… And Then Think Twice (39 Comics)

    glass.housescomics Report

    5points
    POST
    #11

    This Artist Turns Dark Humor Into Unexpected Punchlines That Will Make You Laugh… And Then Think Twice (39 Comics)

    glass.housescomics Report

    5points
    POST
    #12

    This Artist Turns Dark Humor Into Unexpected Punchlines That Will Make You Laugh… And Then Think Twice (39 Comics)

    glass.housescomics Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    This Artist Turns Dark Humor Into Unexpected Punchlines That Will Make You Laugh… And Then Think Twice (39 Comics)

    glass.housescomics Report

    5points
    POST
    #14

    This Artist Turns Dark Humor Into Unexpected Punchlines That Will Make You Laugh… And Then Think Twice (39 Comics)

    glass.housescomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    This Artist Turns Dark Humor Into Unexpected Punchlines That Will Make You Laugh… And Then Think Twice (39 Comics)

    glass.housescomics Report

    4points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    This Artist Turns Dark Humor Into Unexpected Punchlines That Will Make You Laugh… And Then Think Twice (39 Comics)

    glass.housescomics Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    This Artist Turns Dark Humor Into Unexpected Punchlines That Will Make You Laugh… And Then Think Twice (39 Comics)

    glass.housescomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #18

    This Artist Turns Dark Humor Into Unexpected Punchlines That Will Make You Laugh… And Then Think Twice (39 Comics)

    glass.housescomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    This Artist Turns Dark Humor Into Unexpected Punchlines That Will Make You Laugh… And Then Think Twice (39 Comics)

    glass.housescomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    This Artist Turns Dark Humor Into Unexpected Punchlines That Will Make You Laugh… And Then Think Twice (39 Comics)

    glass.housescomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #21

    This Artist Turns Dark Humor Into Unexpected Punchlines That Will Make You Laugh… And Then Think Twice (39 Comics)

    glass.housescomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #22

    This Artist Turns Dark Humor Into Unexpected Punchlines That Will Make You Laugh… And Then Think Twice (39 Comics)

    glass.housescomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    This Artist Turns Dark Humor Into Unexpected Punchlines That Will Make You Laugh… And Then Think Twice (39 Comics)

    glass.housescomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    This Artist Turns Dark Humor Into Unexpected Punchlines That Will Make You Laugh… And Then Think Twice (39 Comics)

    glass.housescomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #25

    This Artist Turns Dark Humor Into Unexpected Punchlines That Will Make You Laugh… And Then Think Twice (39 Comics)

    glass.housescomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #26

    This Artist Turns Dark Humor Into Unexpected Punchlines That Will Make You Laugh… And Then Think Twice (39 Comics)

    glass.housescomics Report

    3points
    POST
    #27

    This Artist Turns Dark Humor Into Unexpected Punchlines That Will Make You Laugh… And Then Think Twice (39 Comics)

    glass.housescomics Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    This Artist Turns Dark Humor Into Unexpected Punchlines That Will Make You Laugh… And Then Think Twice (39 Comics)

    glass.housescomics Report

    2points
    POST
    #29

    This Artist Turns Dark Humor Into Unexpected Punchlines That Will Make You Laugh… And Then Think Twice (39 Comics)

    glass.housescomics Report

    2points
    POST
    #30

    This Artist Turns Dark Humor Into Unexpected Punchlines That Will Make You Laugh… And Then Think Twice (39 Comics)

    glass.housescomics Report

    2points
    POST
    #31

    This Artist Turns Dark Humor Into Unexpected Punchlines That Will Make You Laugh… And Then Think Twice (39 Comics)

    glass.housescomics Report

    2points
    POST
    #32

    This Artist Turns Dark Humor Into Unexpected Punchlines That Will Make You Laugh… And Then Think Twice (39 Comics)

    glass.housescomics Report

    1point
    POST
    #33

    This Artist Turns Dark Humor Into Unexpected Punchlines That Will Make You Laugh… And Then Think Twice (39 Comics)
    This Artist Turns Dark Humor Into Unexpected Punchlines That Will Make You Laugh… And Then Think Twice (39 Comics)

    glass.housescomics Report

    1point
    POST
    #34

    This Artist Turns Dark Humor Into Unexpected Punchlines That Will Make You Laugh… And Then Think Twice (39 Comics)

    glass.housescomics Report

    1point
    POST
    #35

    This Artist Turns Dark Humor Into Unexpected Punchlines That Will Make You Laugh… And Then Think Twice (39 Comics)

    glass.housescomics Report

    1point
    POST
    Follow