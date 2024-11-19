ADVERTISEMENT

Another day, another excuse to discover more comics, especially ones we’ve never shared with you before. What we’re about to present may be classified as dark humor and a bit of irreverence—so we’re definitely making your day, aren’t we? Now, you might be wondering: what’s this new comic series? It’s called 'Fatsraptor,' and it features absurd, dark, and extremely funny strips.

The cartoonist behind it introduced themselves and shared more about their interests, both within the world of comics and beyond.“My name is Fatsraptor, I live in upstate NY, and when I’m not making comics I like to play videogames and do various crafts. I recently got into yarn/fiber arts this year and hope to delve more into glass and ceramics.” They added jokingly: “I have a billion other hobbies too, but I’ll keep it short, lol.”

Scroll down to explore this hilarious series and learn more about the artist behind it in our exclusive interview!

More info: Instagram | twitch.tv