Another day, another excuse to discover more comics, especially ones we’ve never shared with you before. What we’re about to present may be classified as dark humor and a bit of irreverence—so we’re definitely making your day, aren’t we? Now, you might be wondering: what’s this new comic series? It’s called 'Fatsraptor,' and it features absurd, dark, and extremely funny strips.

The cartoonist behind it introduced themselves and shared more about their interests, both within the world of comics and beyond.“My name is Fatsraptor, I live in upstate NY, and when I’m not making comics I like to play videogames and do various crafts. I recently got into yarn/fiber arts this year and hope to delve more into glass and ceramics.” They added jokingly: “I have a billion other hobbies too, but I’ll keep it short, lol.”

Scroll down to explore this hilarious series and learn more about the artist behind it in our exclusive interview!

More info: Instagram | twitch.tv

#1

Finding Joy In Everyday Chaos: Fatsraptor's Hilarious Comics -Interview

We reached out to the cartoonist to ask a few questions about their series. First, we discussed what inspired them to make humor the central theme of ‘Fatsraptor.’ The artist shared with us: “ I’ve always just been attracted to humor. I like funny shows, mostly cartoons, and clever people. I just like to laugh. It’s natural to me, it’s how I think.”
#2

#3

When asked how they balance their passion for gaming, baking, and comic creation while maintaining a unique style and engaging their audience, the cartoonist responded: “I actually don’t balance my interests very well, haha. I constantly rotate existing hobbies while also adding new ones. It’s because of this that I don’t think I have much of a refined style in any of my hobbies.

#4

#5

I also tend to shy away from audience engagement in general. I realized that I worried too much about likes, upvotes, and comments which led to stress and disappointment when making/posting comics. I stopped having fun with it. I recently recovered my love for it and am planning a consistent (but comfortable) schedule. A comic every 2 weeks (maybe, haha).”
#6

#7

Next, the cartoonist shared insights into their creative process and how they come up with ideas for new strips: “Honestly ideas just pop in my head whenever, so I draw them. Whether it’s a small inconvenience that bothers me or a depressive episode, drawing it out and joking about it is my way of talking about it.”

#8

Mice these days do not need mats - in fact, optical mice work better on smooth surfaces.

#9

Lastly, the creator of ‘Fatsraptor’ told us about a moment when their humorous content had a positive impact, helping someone see things in a new light or simply brightening their day: “I had someone ask for a print of a Halloween ATHF comic for their collection one time on Reddit which was pretty cool. I’m sure there are more positive comments that I missed or don’t remember on past posts.”
#10

Rev. Spooner would have made it more meaningful, though perhaps less sanitary.

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

#46

#47

#48

#49

#50

#51

#52

#53

#54

#55

#56

#57

#58

#59

#60

