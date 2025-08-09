“Damn That’s Interesting”: 55 Of The Best Posts From This Online Community (New Pics)
The internet is a goldmine of interesting information and images. Just a few quick scrolls and you can learn something new thing every day. Provided you manage to wade through the nonsense, and separate fact from fiction.
That’s where we come in... Bored Panda has a dedicated team of people who spend hours every day scouring the net for the most fascinating stories and images. So that you don't have to. We happened upon an online community called Damn, that's interesting. And damn, is it interesting.
The page has an impressive 20 million members, all there to share random, unrelated but mind-blowing pics, facts and stories. From animals getting CT scans to a GPS drawing that could possibly be the world's most elaborate proposal, and even receipts that might make you question whether tigers really are orange, we've put together a list of the best posts from the page. Let us know in the comments how many of these pics you're seeing for the first time. And don't forget to upvote your favorites.
Brazilian Man Left His Car Window Open Overnight. The Following Morning He Found A Sloth Hanging From The Steering Wheel
These listicles often have me doing a deep dive into the facts and stories, and getting lost in a rabbit hole of interesting information. This time, a few of the posts caught my attention. The one about tigers appearing green really had me questioning all that I once believed to be true. And whether I might be color-blind.
I was intrigued, and relieved, to read that tigers are in fact, orange. To humans at least. But I honestly had no idea, until now, that they're sort of like the chameleons of wild animals. Well, not quite. But almost.
The Lions, Tigers & Bears site explains it this way: "Tigers appear orange to humans because most of us are trichromatic (or sensitive to all three primary colors). But boars, deer, and other tiger prey are dichromatic and only pick up green and blue light. They’re effectively colorblind to red, like some people. This means that they cannot distinguish between red-orange tones and green tones. So, an orange tiger, to the prey’s detriment, will seamlessly blend into the forest backdrop."
Damn, that's interesting.
This Garlic That Doesn’t Have Separate Cloves, It’s Just One Solid Piece
A Statue Of A Woman Named Danuta Danielsson In Sweden Who Became A Hero In 1985
Fake Door In Nest To Protect The Eggs
Passenger Trains In The United States vs. Europe
French Artist “Ememem”paves Cracks And Holes With Mosaics. This Is Also Known As “Flacking”
Nasa Just Dropped Some Of The Sharpest Images Of Jupiter To Date
Tokyo In 1960, Before There Were Any Skyscrapers
For The First Time In Its Entire History, The United States Has A Native American, Native Alaskan, And Native Hawaiian Serving In The House Of Representatives
Fox Froze In The Lake And Was Cut Out To Be Used As A Marker
Mike Ilitch, The Founder Of Little Caesar’s, Quietly Paid For Rosa Parks’ Rent After Learning She Had Been Robbed And Assaulted In Her Home At The Age Of 81 In 1994. He Helped Her Move To A Safer Neighborhood And Continued To Pay Her Rent Until She Died In 2005
Italian Photographer, Valerio Minato, Spends 6 Years Capturing The Perfect Moon, Mountain, And Basilica Alignment
A Town Especially Built For People With Dementia
Miriam Rodriguez Hunted Down 10 Members Of The Cartel That Kidnapped Her 20-Year-Old Daughter. She Stalked Them One By One Across Mexico Until They Were Either Dead Or In Prison
Aerial Picture Of An Uncontacted Amazon Tribe
White Orca Photographed Off The Coast - Hokkaido, Japan - Credit To Hayakawa
Mother And Child With Poliosis, A Hereditary White Streak In Their Hair
Some Of My Favorite Images Of Animals Getting Ct Scans
Andrew Myrick, A Trader Who Told Starving Dakota To "Eat Grass Or Dung" Was Killed On The First Day Of The Dakota War Of 1862. His Head Was Cut Off, And His Mouth Was Stuffed With Grass
Static Tattoo With "Shaking" Effect
How did the artist tattooed that without vomiting ?
In 2018, A Group Of Seven Friends In China Purchased And Renovated A Three And A Half Storey House For Approximately $580k So That They Could Spend The Rest Of Their Lives Together After Retirement
The Canadian Naval Diving Academy Celebrates Graduation By Taking Their Class Picture Underwater
One Of The Last People To Live In An Iron Lung. At 6 Years Old, Alexander Was Diagnosed With Polio Which Lead To Paralysis From His Neck Down.the Machine Is Made To Compress And Depress The Chest. Today, He Is 74 Years Old And He Still Relies On The Iron Lung To Keep Him Alive
Was one of the last. With anti vaccers being elected we may need to dust these off again.
In 2010, A Japanese Man Completed A Gps Drawing By Travelling Across Japan To Propose To His Girlfriend. It's Been Since Certified As World's Largest Gps Drawing
James Webb Compared To Hubble
Bioplastics Made From Avocado Pits That Completely Biodegrade In 240 Days Created By Mexican Chemical Engineering Company 🥑
A Woman Standing Next To A Redwood Tree, 1950’s
Back in the days before bananas became the accepted scale measurement
Syrian Archaeologist Khaled Al Asaad Who Devoted His Life To The Excavation And Restoration Of Palmyra, A Unesco World Heritage Site. He Was Beheaded By Isis After Refusing To Disclose The Location Of Ancient Artifacts, Despite A Month Of Torture. He Died A Hero Of Heritage Protection
Stair Dust Corners Introduced At The End Of The 19th Century To Make Sweeping Easier. They Keep Dust From Accumulating In The Corners
Tigers Appear Green To Certain Animals!
A Million People Gathered To Protest In Central Seoul And Cleaned Up After Themselves Before They Left
Man Finds An Incredible Beetle Who's Almost Too Stunning To Be Real
19-Year-Old Brandon Swanson Drove His Car Into A Ditch On His Way Home From A Party On May 14th, 2008, But Was Uninjured, As He'd Tell His Parents On The Phone. Nearly 50 Minutes Into The Call, He Suddenly Exclaimed "Oh, Shit!" And Then Went Silent. He Has Never Been Seen Or Heard From Again
Saudi Arabia Has Deployed Solar-Powered Laser Beacons In The Al Nafud Desert To Guide Lost Travelers To Water Sources
This Fish And Chip Shop Has The Right To The Name "Wendy's " In The Entire Eu And Is Battling The Fast Food Giant Since 2000
My Ancestor King Billy (Left), Known For Being The Last "Full-Blooded" Aboriginal Man In The Colony Of Tasmania. Me (Right) Born In America 150 Years Later
I'm casting a lot of doubt on this one! This man & the one in the picture look African. Australian Aboriginal people are more dark brown than black & they definitely do not have the tightly curled hair that African people do. Their hair has a softer curl & bleaches blond in the sun. Perhaps this man's family has made up this story? source: I live in Australia & know many people who are Aboriginal or of Aboriginal descent.
An Open Air School In 1957, Netherlands In The Beginning Of The 20th Century A Movement Towards Open Air Schools Took Place In Europe. Classes Were Taught In Forests So That Students Would Benefit Physically And Mentally From Clean Air And Sunlight
Poor Spider Got Stuck In It And Couldn’t Climb The Smooth Surface. It Tried Its Way To The Top To Escape Until Its Silk Ran Out And Couldn’t Anymore. Pic By U/Shoody_course_6925
A Massive Tadpole Was Discovered, With A Hormonal Imbalance That Prevented It From Developing Into A Frog
Not The Beautiful Florida View Anyone Imagined! Courtesy Of Hurricane Ian
A Street In Paris After Weeks Of Garbage Collector Strikes
I was there on a school trip, some of the piles taller than me. I may be small, 1m60, but still it's tall for piles of garbage. (Also I was 100% on their side)
Scientists Created A ‘Woolly Mouse’ With Mammoth Traits
Mysterious Red Glow Seen Over The Atlantic, Pilot Says He’s Never Seen Anything Like It. Via July 2022
Monks Clashing With Police In Bangkok Riots, November 2022
In Norway It Is Required By Law To Apply A Standardized Label To All Advertising In Which Body Shape, Size, Or Skin Is Altered Through Retouching Or Other Manipulation
Each UK Prime Minister Since 2010 Have Had Their Own Personal Lectern Designed
