The page has an impressive 20 million members, all there to share random, unrelated but mind-blowing pics, facts and stories. From animals getting CT scans to a GPS drawing that could possibly be the world's most elaborate proposal, and even receipts that might make you question whether tigers really are orange, we've put together a list of the best posts from the page. Let us know in the comments how many of these pics you're seeing for the first time. And don't forget to upvote your favorites.

That’s where we come in... Bored Panda has a dedicated team of people who spend hours every day scouring the net for the most fascinating stories and images. So that you don't have to. We happened upon an online community called Damn, that's interesting . And damn, is it interesting.

The internet is a goldmine of interesting information and images. Just a few quick scrolls and you can learn something new thing every day. Provided you manage to wade through the nonsense, and separate fact from fiction.

#1 Brazilian Man Left His Car Window Open Overnight. The Following Morning He Found A Sloth Hanging From The Steering Wheel Share icon

These listicles often have me doing a deep dive into the facts and stories, and getting lost in a rabbit hole of interesting information. This time, a few of the posts caught my attention. The one about tigers appearing green really had me questioning all that I once believed to be true. And whether I might be color-blind. I was intrigued, and relieved, to read that tigers are in fact, orange. To humans at least. But I honestly had no idea, until now, that they're sort of like the chameleons of wild animals. Well, not quite. But almost. The Lions, Tigers & Bears site explains it this way: "Tigers appear orange to humans because most of us are trichromatic (or sensitive to all three primary colors). But boars, deer, and other tiger prey are dichromatic and only pick up green and blue light. They’re effectively colorblind to red, like some people. This means that they cannot distinguish between red-orange tones and green tones. So, an orange tiger, to the prey’s detriment, will seamlessly blend into the forest backdrop." ADVERTISEMENT Damn, that's interesting.

#2 This Garlic That Doesn’t Have Separate Cloves, It’s Just One Solid Piece Share icon

#3 A Statue Of A Woman Named Danuta Danielsson In Sweden Who Became A Hero In 1985 Share icon

#4 Fake Door In Nest To Protect The Eggs Share icon

#5 Passenger Trains In The United States vs. Europe Share icon

#6 French Artist “Ememem”paves Cracks And Holes With Mosaics. This Is Also Known As “Flacking” Share icon

#7 Nasa Just Dropped Some Of The Sharpest Images Of Jupiter To Date Share icon

#8 Tokyo In 1960, Before There Were Any Skyscrapers Share icon

#9 For The First Time In Its Entire History, The United States Has A Native American, Native Alaskan, And Native Hawaiian Serving In The House Of Representatives Share icon

#10 Fox Froze In The Lake And Was Cut Out To Be Used As A Marker Share icon

#11 Mike Ilitch, The Founder Of Little Caesar’s, Quietly Paid For Rosa Parks’ Rent After Learning She Had Been Robbed And Assaulted In Her Home At The Age Of 81 In 1994. He Helped Her Move To A Safer Neighborhood And Continued To Pay Her Rent Until She Died In 2005 Share icon

#12 Italian Photographer, Valerio Minato, Spends 6 Years Capturing The Perfect Moon, Mountain, And Basilica Alignment Share icon

#13 A Town Especially Built For People With Dementia Share icon

#14 Miriam Rodriguez Hunted Down 10 Members Of The Cartel That Kidnapped Her 20-Year-Old Daughter. She Stalked Them One By One Across Mexico Until They Were Either Dead Or In Prison Share icon

#15 Aerial Picture Of An Uncontacted Amazon Tribe Share icon

#16 White Orca Photographed Off The Coast - Hokkaido, Japan - Credit To Hayakawa Share icon

#17 Mother And Child With Poliosis, A Hereditary White Streak In Their Hair Share icon

#18 Some Of My Favorite Images Of Animals Getting Ct Scans Share icon

#19 Andrew Myrick, A Trader Who Told Starving Dakota To "Eat Grass Or Dung" Was Killed On The First Day Of The Dakota War Of 1862. His Head Was Cut Off, And His Mouth Was Stuffed With Grass Share icon

#20 Static Tattoo With "Shaking" Effect Share icon

#21 In 2018, A Group Of Seven Friends In China Purchased And Renovated A Three And A Half Storey House For Approximately $580k So That They Could Spend The Rest Of Their Lives Together After Retirement Share icon

#22 The Canadian Naval Diving Academy Celebrates Graduation By Taking Their Class Picture Underwater Share icon

#23 One Of The Last People To Live In An Iron Lung. At 6 Years Old, Alexander Was Diagnosed With Polio Which Lead To Paralysis From His Neck Down.the Machine Is Made To Compress And Depress The Chest. Today, He Is 74 Years Old And He Still Relies On The Iron Lung To Keep Him Alive Share icon

#24 In 2010, A Japanese Man Completed A Gps Drawing By Travelling Across Japan To Propose To His Girlfriend. It's Been Since Certified As World's Largest Gps Drawing Share icon

#25 James Webb Compared To Hubble Share icon

#26 Bioplastics Made From Avocado Pits That Completely Biodegrade In 240 Days Created By Mexican Chemical Engineering Company 🥑 Share icon

#27 A Woman Standing Next To A Redwood Tree, 1950’s Share icon

#28 Syrian Archaeologist Khaled Al Asaad Who Devoted His Life To The Excavation And Restoration Of Palmyra, A Unesco World Heritage Site. He Was Beheaded By Isis After Refusing To Disclose The Location Of Ancient Artifacts, Despite A Month Of Torture. He Died A Hero Of Heritage Protection Share icon

#29 Stair Dust Corners Introduced At The End Of The 19th Century To Make Sweeping Easier. They Keep Dust From Accumulating In The Corners Share icon

#30 Tigers Appear Green To Certain Animals! Share icon

#31 The Christmas Trees In Kyiv Share icon

#32 A Million People Gathered To Protest In Central Seoul And Cleaned Up After Themselves Before They Left Share icon

#33 Man Finds An Incredible Beetle Who's Almost Too Stunning To Be Real Share icon

#34 19-Year-Old Brandon Swanson Drove His Car Into A Ditch On His Way Home From A Party On May 14th, 2008, But Was Uninjured, As He'd Tell His Parents On The Phone. Nearly 50 Minutes Into The Call, He Suddenly Exclaimed "Oh, Shit!" And Then Went Silent. He Has Never Been Seen Or Heard From Again Share icon

#35 Saudi Arabia Has Deployed Solar-Powered Laser Beacons In The Al Nafud Desert To Guide Lost Travelers To Water Sources Share icon

#36 This Fish And Chip Shop Has The Right To The Name "Wendy's " In The Entire Eu And Is Battling The Fast Food Giant Since 2000 Share icon

#37 My Ancestor King Billy (Left), Known For Being The Last "Full-Blooded" Aboriginal Man In The Colony Of Tasmania. Me (Right) Born In America 150 Years Later Share icon

#38 An Open Air School In 1957, Netherlands ⁣ In The Beginning Of The 20th Century A Movement Towards Open Air Schools Took Place In Europe. Classes Were Taught In Forests So That Students Would Benefit Physically And Mentally From Clean Air And Sunlight Share icon

#39 Poor Spider Got Stuck In It And Couldn’t Climb The Smooth Surface. It Tried Its Way To The Top To Escape Until Its Silk Ran Out And Couldn’t Anymore. Pic By U/Shoody_course_6925 Share icon

#40 A Massive Tadpole Was Discovered, With A Hormonal Imbalance That Prevented It From Developing Into A Frog Share icon

#41 Not The Beautiful Florida View Anyone Imagined! Courtesy Of Hurricane Ian Share icon

#42 A Street In Paris After Weeks Of Garbage Collector Strikes Share icon

#43 Scientists Created A ‘Woolly Mouse’ With Mammoth Traits Share icon

#44 Mysterious Red Glow Seen Over The Atlantic, Pilot Says He’s Never Seen Anything Like It. Via July 2022 Share icon

#45 Monks Clashing With Police In Bangkok Riots, November 2022 Share icon

#46 In Norway It Is Required By Law To Apply A Standardized Label To All Advertising In Which Body Shape, Size, Or Skin Is Altered Through Retouching Or Other Manipulation Share icon

#47 Each UK Prime Minister Since 2010 Have Had Their Own Personal Lectern Designed Share icon

#48 Jim Sautner, The Buffalo Whisperer Was A Canadian Rancher Who Raised A 2,000-Pound Bison Named Bailey D. Buffalo Like A Family Dog Share icon

#49 Toilets In A Medieval Castle Share icon

#50 The Longest River In France Dried Up Today Share icon

#51 Office Life Before The Invention Of Autocad And Other Drafting Softwares Share icon

#52 Caiman Photographed Just Before Feasting On His Friend Share icon

#53 This Man, Michael Smith, Used AI To Create A Fake Music Band And Used Bots To Inflate Streaming Numbers. He Earned More Than $10 Million In Royalties Share icon

#54 The Pistol That Shot And Killed Archduke Franz Ferdinand In 1914 Sparking World War I Share icon