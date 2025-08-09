ADVERTISEMENT

The internet is a goldmine of interesting information and images. Just a few quick scrolls and you can learn something new thing every day. Provided you manage to wade through the nonsense, and separate fact from fiction.

That’s where we come in... Bored Panda has a dedicated team of people who spend hours every day scouring the net for the most fascinating stories and images. So that you don't have to. We happened upon an online community called Damn, that's interesting. And damn, is it interesting.

The page has an impressive 20 million members, all there to share random, unrelated but mind-blowing pics, facts and stories. From animals getting CT scans to a GPS drawing that could possibly be the world's most elaborate proposal, and even receipts that might make you question whether tigers really are orange, we've put together a list of the best posts from the page. Let us know in the comments how many of these pics you're seeing for the first time. And don't forget to upvote your favorites.

#1

Brazilian Man Left His Car Window Open Overnight. The Following Morning He Found A Sloth Hanging From The Steering Wheel

Sloth hanging from steering wheel inside car, a quirky moment from a best posts online community collection.

Dramatic-Avocado4687 Report

johnnelson_3
Faelwolf
Faelwolf
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Friend of mine did that in Arizona and came back to a sleeping mountain lion. Additional lesson he learned, don't use an air horn to wake a sleeping mountain lion in your truck, it's hell on the apholstery! :)

View more commentsArrow down menu

These listicles often have me doing a deep dive into the facts and stories, and getting lost in a rabbit hole of interesting information. This time, a few of the posts caught my attention. The one about tigers appearing green really had me questioning all that I once believed to be true. And whether I might be color-blind.

I was intrigued, and relieved, to read that tigers are in fact, orange. To humans at least. But I honestly had no idea, until now, that they're sort of like the chameleons of wild animals. Well, not quite. But almost.

The Lions, Tigers & Bears site explains it this way: "Tigers appear orange to humans because most of us are trichromatic (or sensitive to all three primary colors). But boars, deer, and other tiger prey are dichromatic and only pick up green and blue light. They’re effectively colorblind to red, like some people. This means that they cannot distinguish between red-orange tones and green tones. So, an orange tiger, to the prey’s detriment, will seamlessly blend into the forest backdrop."

Damn, that's interesting.
    #2

    This Garlic That Doesn’t Have Separate Cloves, It’s Just One Solid Piece

    Peeled garlic bulb with papery skin on a wooden surface, featured in interesting online community posts.

    GoldenChinchilla Report

    #3

    A Statue Of A Woman Named Danuta Danielsson In Sweden Who Became A Hero In 1985

    Black and white photo of protest and modern statue reenacting the same scene from a viral online community post.

    itzChief- Report

    #4

    Fake Door In Nest To Protect The Eggs

    Weaver bird nest with a fake door creating a false entrance to protect eggs and chicks from predators like snakes.

    Alert-Signature-8552 Report

    #5

    Passenger Trains In The United States vs. Europe

    Map showing major highways and cities across the United States and Europe from a Damn That’s Interesting online community post.

    flyingcatwithhorns Report

    jmanos289
    Manos
    Manos
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They had their day in the US but more modern technologies took their place.

    #6

    French Artist “Ememem”paves Cracks And Holes With Mosaics. This Is Also Known As “Flacking”

    Street art revealing colorful mosaic tiles beneath cracked asphalt, showcasing creative and interesting urban design.

    GlickedOut Report

    #7

    Nasa Just Dropped Some Of The Sharpest Images Of Jupiter To Date

    Planet Jupiter's swirling cloud patterns captured in a detailed image, showing the fascinating natural phenomena.

    Correct_Presence_936 Report

    #8

    Tokyo In 1960, Before There Were Any Skyscrapers

    A tall pink tower rising above an urban area, showcasing a unique and interesting community landmark.

    QuartzXOX Report

    #9

    For The First Time In Its Entire History, The United States Has A Native American, Native Alaskan, And Native Hawaiian Serving In The House Of Representatives

    Three people smiling and posing at night outside a government building in a post from an interesting online community.

    spaghettimonster87 Report

    #10

    Fox Froze In The Lake And Was Cut Out To Be Used As A Marker

    Fox trapped in a clear ice block on a frozen lake, one of the best posts from this interesting online community.

    itzChief- Report

    #11

    Mike Ilitch, The Founder Of Little Caesar’s, Quietly Paid For Rosa Parks’ Rent After Learning She Had Been Robbed And Assaulted In Her Home At The Age Of 81 In 1994. He Helped Her Move To A Safer Neighborhood And Continued To Pay Her Rent Until She Died In 2005

    Side-by-side portraits of elderly and younger individuals, showcasing intriguing posts from this online community.

    Beautiful_Facade Report

    #12

    Italian Photographer, Valerio Minato, Spends 6 Years Capturing The Perfect Moon, Mountain, And Basilica Alignment

    Night scene of a lit historic building with a mountain-shaped moon rising behind, showcasing one of the best posts from the online community

    esoterix_luke Report

    #13

    A Town Especially Built For People With Dementia

    Two women with shopping carts talking outside a grocery store in a secured village for dementia care posts.

    j3ffr33d0m Report

    #14

    Miriam Rodriguez Hunted Down 10 Members Of The Cartel That Kidnapped Her 20-Year-Old Daughter. She Stalked Them One By One Across Mexico Until They Were Either Dead Or In Prison

    Woman with red hair and glasses sitting on a bench, smiling in a public area with festive decorations in the background.

    reddit.com Report

    #15

    Aerial Picture Of An Uncontacted Amazon Tribe

    Aerial view of a traditional village with thatched huts arranged in a circle in a forest clearing, interesting community post.

    Xeoft Report

    #16

    White Orca Photographed Off The Coast - Hokkaido, Japan - Credit To Hayakawa

    Rare white orca whale surfacing and splashing in the ocean, an interesting wildlife sight from an online community post.

    steady_as_a_rock Report

    arkangl60
    Gabby M
    Gabby M
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is also one off the coast of California. Named Frosty!

    #17

    Mother And Child With Poliosis, A Hereditary White Streak In Their Hair

    Mother and baby with matching hair streaks, showcasing a striking and interesting family moment from an online community post.

    Which-Assignment-184 Report

    #18

    Some Of My Favorite Images Of Animals Getting Ct Scans

    Collage of unusual animal care and preservation methods featured in interesting online community posts.

    PandaShizzy Report

    #19

    Andrew Myrick, A Trader Who Told Starving Dakota To "Eat Grass Or Dung" Was Killed On The First Day Of The Dakota War Of 1862. His Head Was Cut Off, And His Mouth Was Stuffed With Grass

    Black and white vintage portrait of a man in formal attire, featured in interesting online community posts.

    KidCharlem Report

    #20

    Static Tattoo With "Shaking" Effect

    Tattoo on arm with the word void designed with a blurred, layered effect showcasing creative typography.

    SpecificBeat8882 Report

    #21

    In 2018, A Group Of Seven Friends In China Purchased And Renovated A Three And A Half Storey House For Approximately $580k So That They Could Spend The Rest Of Their Lives Together After Retirement

    Group of seven women posing together indoors, showcasing interesting moments from a popular online community.

    reddit.com Report

    #22

    The Canadian Naval Diving Academy Celebrates Graduation By Taking Their Class Picture Underwater

    Royal Canadian Navy team posing underwater in uniform with vintage diving helmet as part of interesting online community posts.

    Majoodeh Report

    #23

    One Of The Last People To Live In An Iron Lung. At 6 Years Old, Alexander Was Diagnosed With Polio Which Lead To Paralysis From His Neck Down.the Machine Is Made To Compress And Depress The Chest. Today, He Is 74 Years Old And He Still Relies On The Iron Lung To Keep Him Alive

    An elderly man inside a vintage medical oxygen chamber beside a table with food and drinks in an interesting online community post.

    TheDeadpoolGirl Report

    michaelchock
    michael Chock
    michael Chock
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Was one of the last. With anti vaccers being elected we may need to dust these off again.

    #24

    In 2010, A Japanese Man Completed A Gps Drawing By Travelling Across Japan To Propose To His Girlfriend. It's Been Since Certified As World's Largest Gps Drawing

    Map of Japan with a GPS route spelling MARRY ME and a red heart, illustrating a creative post from the interesting online community.

    reddit.com Report

    #25

    James Webb Compared To Hubble

    Stunning space images from James Webb and Hubble telescopes showcasing the best posts in this online community.

    jndlcrz888 Report

    #26

    Bioplastics Made From Avocado Pits That Completely Biodegrade In 240 Days Created By Mexican Chemical Engineering Company 🥑

    Reusable utensils including forks, spoons, and knives in jars, showcasing eco-friendly designs from an online community post.

    primaveralussuri Report

    #27

    A Woman Standing Next To A Redwood Tree, 1950’s

    Massive tree trunk in a forest with a vintage car and a person nearby, showcasing nature's scale in this interesting post.

    Sweet-Swimming2022 Report

    tucker_cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Back in the days before bananas became the accepted scale measurement

    #28

    Syrian Archaeologist Khaled Al Asaad Who Devoted His Life To The Excavation And Restoration Of Palmyra, A Unesco World Heritage Site. He Was Beheaded By Isis After Refusing To Disclose The Location Of Ancient Artifacts, Despite A Month Of Torture. He Died A Hero Of Heritage Protection

    Man in glasses and light blue outfit examining ancient stone busts carved into a wall in an interesting historical setting.

    Ltislande Report

    #29

    Stair Dust Corners Introduced At The End Of The 19th Century To Make Sweeping Easier. They Keep Dust From Accumulating In The Corners

    Wooden stairs with unique decorative metal corner brackets, showcasing interesting design details from an online community.

    adamlatif4 Report

    #30

    Tigers Appear Green To Certain Animals!

    Comparison of tiger camouflage seen by dichromats versus trichromats, from a Damn That’s Interesting online community post.

    IshMorningstar Report

    kaolla11x9
    Moira
    Moira
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well... Hell. I've seen videos of tigers on the wild attacking people and are barely noticeable to humans anyway.. Being a deer sucks

    #31

    The Christmas Trees In Kyiv

    Crowds around large illuminated Christmas tree displays from 2019 to 2022 showing changes in a popular online community post.

    onesole Report

    #32

    A Million People Gathered To Protest In Central Seoul And Cleaned Up After Themselves Before They Left

    Nighttime view of an open area with piles of bags and people in the distance, showcasing interesting community cleanup efforts

    woeful_haichi Report

    #33

    Man Finds An Incredible Beetle Who's Almost Too Stunning To Be Real

    Shiny metallic beetle resting on a person's palm, showcasing a reflective and smooth surface from the interesting online community.

    Toast_n_mustard Report

    #34

    19-Year-Old Brandon Swanson Drove His Car Into A Ditch On His Way Home From A Party On May 14th, 2008, But Was Uninjured, As He'd Tell His Parents On The Phone. Nearly 50 Minutes Into The Call, He Suddenly Exclaimed "Oh, Shit!" And Then Went Silent. He Has Never Been Seen Or Heard From Again

    Smiling person wearing glasses over a scenic river landscape with trees under a cloudy sky, highlighting interesting content.

    WinnieBean33 Report

    #35

    Saudi Arabia Has Deployed Solar-Powered Laser Beacons In The Al Nafud Desert To Guide Lost Travelers To Water Sources

    Bright blue laser beam shooting into the night sky from solar panels in a desert, showcasing an interesting technology post.

    Epelep Report

    #36

    This Fish And Chip Shop Has The Right To The Name "Wendy's " In The Entire Eu And Is Battling The Fast Food Giant Since 2000

    Wendy's fast food restaurant exterior with promotional banners and outdoor seating on a city street view.

    joseph_the_great1 Report

    #37

    My Ancestor King Billy (Left), Known For Being The Last "Full-Blooded" Aboriginal Man In The Colony Of Tasmania. Me (Right) Born In America 150 Years Later

    Side-by-side black and white photos showing a man from an old photo and a modern image, best posts from online community.

    Expwar Report

    lauralawson_3
    Laura Lawson
    Laura Lawson
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm casting a lot of doubt on this one! This man & the one in the picture look African. Australian Aboriginal people are more dark brown than black & they definitely do not have the tightly curled hair that African people do. Their hair has a softer curl & bleaches blond in the sun. Perhaps this man's family has made up this story? source: I live in Australia & know many people who are Aboriginal or of Aboriginal descent.

    #38

    An Open Air School In 1957, Netherlands ⁣ In The Beginning Of The 20th Century A Movement Towards Open Air Schools Took Place In Europe. Classes Were Taught In Forests So That Students Would Benefit Physically And Mentally From Clean Air And Sunlight

    Outdoor classroom with children sitting at wooden desks, a teacher instructing, showcasing interesting historical school setup.

    Unique_District_9381 Report

    #39

    Poor Spider Got Stuck In It And Couldn’t Climb The Smooth Surface. It Tried Its Way To The Top To Escape Until Its Silk Ran Out And Couldn’t Anymore. Pic By U/Shoody_course_6925

    Spider web shaped like a tornado inside a tall glass, showcasing a fascinating and unusual community post discovery.

    anu-nand Report

    #40

    A Massive Tadpole Was Discovered, With A Hormonal Imbalance That Prevented It From Developing Into A Frog

    Large aquatic tadpole held next to a Coca-Cola can, showcasing size and unique features from an interesting online community post.

    kchoyin Report

    #41

    Not The Beautiful Florida View Anyone Imagined! Courtesy Of Hurricane Ian

    Floodwater seen through large windows with palm trees outside, a visually striking post from an online community.

    dragracedave Report

    #42

    A Street In Paris After Weeks Of Garbage Collector Strikes

    Street covered in piles of garbage bags and trash with people and lit buildings in the background at night in an urban area

    Bloke22 Report

    biache34
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was there on a school trip, some of the piles taller than me. I may be small, 1m60, but still it's tall for piles of garbage. (Also I was 100% on their side)

    #43

    Scientists Created A ‘Woolly Mouse’ With Mammoth Traits

    Two fluffy mice held carefully in a gloved hand, showcasing unique features from an online community post.

    Venomous_Raptor Report

    #44

    Mysterious Red Glow Seen Over The Atlantic, Pilot Says He’s Never Seen Anything Like It. Via July 2022

    Aerial nighttime view of glowing red patches on a cloud layer, captured for damn that’s interesting online community.

    mohiemen Report

    #45

    Monks Clashing With Police In Bangkok Riots, November 2022

    Monk in orange robe performing martial arts move in front of police officers during street protest, interesting moment from online community.

    abuzar_sid Report

    #46

    In Norway It Is Required By Law To Apply A Standardized Label To All Advertising In Which Body Shape, Size, Or Skin Is Altered Through Retouching Or Other Manipulation

    Woman holding perfume bottle with retouched person notice in an interesting community post image.

    dannybluey Report

    #47

    Each UK Prime Minister Since 2010 Have Had Their Own Personal Lectern Designed

    Five political leaders standing at uniquely shaped wooden podiums, showcasing creative and interesting designs.

    backupJM Report

    jamestwong
    James Twong
    James Twong
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Difficult to chose which Tory s*****g is worse, clueless Rishi, mad Lizzie, Boris the Liar, Robot Theresa or pig sh*ger Dave.

    #48

    Jim Sautner, The Buffalo Whisperer Was A Canadian Rancher Who Raised A 2,000-Pound Bison Named Bailey D. Buffalo Like A Family Dog

    A large bison inside a living room with two people watching television, showcasing a unique and interesting scene.

    copitamenstrual Report

    #49

    Toilets In A Medieval Castle

    Old stone fortress wall with protruding structures next to a drawing showing hidden interior layers in the structure.

    Man-on-the-Rocks Report

    #50

    The Longest River In France Dried Up Today

    A largely dried-up riverbed with a suspension bridge crossing over it, showcasing an interesting natural scene.

    reddit.com Report

    #51

    Office Life Before The Invention Of Autocad And Other Drafting Softwares

    Large group of men working on blueprints in a spacious room, showcasing interesting collaboration from an online community post.

    offensive-but-true Report

    #52

    Caiman Photographed Just Before Feasting On His Friend

    Two alligators in murky water, one floating belly-up and the other partially hidden behind plants, showcasing interesting wildlife behavior.

    reddit.com Report

    #53

    This Man, Michael Smith, Used AI To Create A Fake Music Band And Used Bots To Inflate Streaming Numbers. He Earned More Than $10 Million In Royalties

    Close-up of a man looking into the camera, representing a member of an interesting online community post.

    Bad-Umpire10 Report

    #54

    The Pistol That Shot And Killed Archduke Franz Ferdinand In 1914 Sparking World War I

    Antique pistol displayed in a museum exhibit, featured among damn that’s interesting online community posts.

    estrelacelesthh Report

    #55

    The Burning Man Exodus. Black Rock City Nevada, 10 Hours Long Traffic Jam

    Aerial view of a massive gathering with hundreds of vehicles lined up in a desert, showcasing an interesting online community event.

    P-3-P-S-I Report

