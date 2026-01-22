Eric Carpenter’s Photo Journey Through The Lens Of A Daily Walk

ADVERTISEMENT

I have had the honor of following Eric Carpenter’s journey, which has transformed a simple daily practice into a powerful visual narrative of wellness and connection to nature. For more than 130 consecutive days and over 1,000 miles, Carpenter committed to walking the trails of the Rockefeller State Park Preserve in Pleasantville, New York, returning day after day to the same landscapes with intention and curiosity.

Through his camera lens, these walks became more than exercise; they evolved into a living record of presence and perseverance. His photographs capture subtle shifts in weather and season, revealing how the park changes over time and how repeated engagement with nature deepens awareness. Each image reflects a moment of mindfulness, where physical movement and mental clarity intersect.

Carpenter’s project speaks to the restorative power of routine and the essential role of nature in sustaining well-being. By documenting his journey, he offers viewers an invitation to slow down, notice the beauty in repetition, and consider walking not just as movement through space, but as a pathway to balance and reflection. As the gallery curator at the park, I appreciate how Eric Carpenter’s project celebrates the connection between nature, photography, and the simple act of showing up, one walk at a time.

