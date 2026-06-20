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Our brains need a break from time to time. It could be after a long day at work or a stressful moment at home, and you just want to consume something that doesn't require you to think.

That’s what online communities like Daily Dose of Reddit are for. Here, you can find stories, funny memes, interesting questions, and random cool things that may resonate with you in some way. The posts are meant to entertain and make your mental pause worthwhile.

We’ve collected some of the posts from the page, which currently has 12,000 weekly visitors. Scroll through and see what everyone enjoys about it.