55 Miscellaneous Posts That Might Entertain You When You Get Bored At Work
Our brains need a break from time to time. It could be after a long day at work or a stressful moment at home, and you just want to consume something that doesn't require you to think.
That’s what online communities like Daily Dose of Reddit are for. Here, you can find stories, funny memes, interesting questions, and random cool things that may resonate with you in some way. The posts are meant to entertain and make your mental pause worthwhile.
We’ve collected some of the posts from the page, which currently has 12,000 weekly visitors. Scroll through and see what everyone enjoys about it.
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Chomp
I Would Watch It
Nextdoor Can Be So Much Fun
If you want to join the discussions in the Daily Dose of Reddit community, the overarching rule is simple: Keep it chill. However, you’re also not allowed to post selfies, spam, spoilers, or overly offensive “edgy” content. According to its profile section, it’s a subreddit with “fewer dumb rules than other humor subs.”
A Portent
Portions Are A Lie
This Duck Is Happy
Content from subreddits like this provides a form of escapism from the toxic parts of the internet. It allows users to forget the doom and gloom of current events by offering “mindless” entertainment.
According to psychologist Dr. Ashley Olivine, it’s natural for people to seek escapism as a way to either cope with traumatic situations or memories, manage challenges, and relieve stress.
He Found A Loophole
Waffle House
Not Because It Is Easy
Dr. Olivine emphasizes that escapism through daydreaming and online scrolling can be beneficial but requires intentionality and moderation. As she points out, doing it in excess has its drawbacks, which can affect a person’s quality of life.
“Escapism may also cause withdrawal from social relationships, marked by friends or family noting decreased connection or missed social events,” Dr. Olivine wrote.
I Never Noticed Before, But It's True
BBC Science Focus
The New Rock-Paper-Scissors
Regarding the benefits of escapism in one’s life, Dr. Olivine says it depends on the chosen activity. She urges engaging in physical activity and getting lost in a book, for example, rather than spending too much time on social media or doing random shopping sprees that may lead to overspending.
Bricks And Minifigs
She Doesn't Understand
They just don't make them like this anymore. It is lovely. I would keep in for sure.
Knowledge Is Good
Dr. Olivine also noted that it is important to determine whether your chosen form of escapism is healthy by considering your motivation for doing it.
“Exercise, such as running, is a healthy form of escapism if your goals are to increase positive emotions and promote well-being. Exercise as an unhealthy form of escapism might involve doing so as a form of punishment.”