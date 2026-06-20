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Our brains need a break from time to time. It could be after a long day at work or a stressful moment at home, and you just want to consume something that doesn't require you to think. 

That’s what online communities like Daily Dose of Reddit are for. Here, you can find stories, funny memes, interesting questions, and random cool things that may resonate with you in some way. The posts are meant to entertain and make your mental pause worthwhile. 

We’ve collected some of the posts from the page, which currently has 12,000 weekly visitors. Scroll through and see what everyone enjoys about it.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Chomp

A car covered in snow shaped like a large monster with teeth, a creative and entertaining miscellaneous post.

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5points
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    #2

    I Would Watch It

    Two dogs in full-body sweaters, one blue and one purple, walking in the snow, a post for entertained at work.

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    4points
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    #3

    Nextdoor Can Be So Much Fun

    A photo of a horse on a balcony at night, a suspicious activity post that might entertain you at work.

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    4points
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    If you want to join the discussions in the Daily Dose of Reddit community, the overarching rule is simple: Keep it chill. However, you’re also not allowed to post selfies, spam, spoilers, or overly offensive “edgy” content. According to its profile section, it’s a subreddit with “fewer dumb rules than other humor subs.” 

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    #4

    A Portent

    A tweet showing a blind beagle and a French flag, a miscellaneous post to entertain you at work.

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    4points
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    #5

    Portions Are A Lie

    A humorous text meme about Stouffer's Lasagna, a miscellaneous post that might entertain you when bored.

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    4points
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    #6

    This Duck Is Happy

    A meme with a duck and a breaking news banner, stating This Duck Is Happy, for entertainment posts.

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    4points
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    Content from subreddits like this provides a form of escapism from the toxic parts of the internet. It allows users to forget the doom and gloom of current events by offering “mindless” entertainment. 

    According to psychologist Dr. Ashley Olivine, it’s natural for people to seek escapism as a way to either cope with traumatic situations or memories, manage challenges, and relieve stress.

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    #7

    He Found A Loophole

    A green pickup truck parked under Reserved for Green Vehicles signs, a funny miscellaneous post to entertain when bored at work.

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    4points
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    #8

    Waffle House

    Waffle House tweet exchange with a customer complaint and a bold reply, offering humorous posts for entertainment when bored at work.

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    4points
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    #9

    Not Because It Is Easy

    Motivational sign that reads We do this not because it is easy, but because we thought it would be easy, for entertainment at work.

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    4points
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    Dr. Olivine emphasizes that escapism through daydreaming and online scrolling can be beneficial but requires intentionality and moderation. As she points out, doing it in excess has its drawbacks, which can affect a person’s quality of life. 

    “Escapism may also cause withdrawal from social relationships, marked by friends or family noting decreased connection or missed social events,” Dr. Olivine wrote.

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    #10

    I Never Noticed Before, But It's True

    A meme with The Rock and a woman discussing unrealistic things in movies, a miscellaneous post to entertain you at work.

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    4points
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    #11

    BBC Science Focus

    A tweet about accidental BBC Science Focus Magazine push notifications, part of miscellaneous posts to entertain you at work.

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    4points
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    #12

    The New Rock-Paper-Scissors

    A news headline and image about a K-9 biting a cow and a deputy being kicked, for miscellaneous posts.

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    4points
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    Regarding the benefits of escapism in one’s life, Dr. Olivine says it depends on the chosen activity. She urges engaging in physical activity and getting lost in a book, for example, rather than spending too much time on social media or doing random shopping sprees that may lead to overspending. 

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    #13

    Bricks And Minifigs

    A large banner on a building says PERMANENTLY CLOSED, with text about stolen life savings, a post for entertained at work.

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    3points
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    #14

    She Doesn't Understand

    A vintage white stove with multiple burners, ovens, and storage compartments, a post for entertained at work.

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    3points
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    peliniger avatar
    Piper Liniger
    Piper Liniger
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They just don't make them like this anymore. It is lovely. I would keep in for sure.

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    #15

    Knowledge Is Good

    A tweet with a man looking seriously, a miscellaneous post that might entertain you when you get bored at work.

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    3points
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    Dr. Olivine also noted that it is important to determine whether your chosen form of escapism is healthy by considering your motivation for doing it. 

    “Exercise, such as running, is a healthy form of escapism if your goals are to increase positive emotions and promote well-being. Exercise as an unhealthy form of escapism might involve doing so as a form of punishment.”

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    #16

    Gym King Duck

    A roasted duck carved into the shape of a muscular body, a miscellaneous post that might entertain you at work.

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    3points
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    #17

    God Tier Take On Nfts By @adamsacks On Twitter

    Cartoon of Gollum and Frodo looking at an NFT of The One Ring, a humorous post for entertainment when bored at work.

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    3points
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    #18

    There's A Business Opportunity Here

    A humorous image of a platypus, noting it lays eggs and produces milk, for entertainment posts.

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    3points
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    #19

    Introverts

    A funny meme of a frog peeking out of water, labeled Introverts when someone is talking about the one topic they like, for entertaining posts.

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    3points
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    #20

    You Call It Trauma

    A restaurant named Spicy Memory, offering entertaining miscellaneous posts to read when bored at work.

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    3points
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    #21

    Nevertheless

    A fluffy white dog wearing a top hat and holding a cane, with the caption Me adding nevertheless in my essay for a little razzle dazzle. This post might entertain you when you get bored at work.

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    3points
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    #22

    Stay Fresh

    A close-up of a cheese bags package with the text 'Stay Fresh' and 'Cheese Bags,' a post for entertained at work.

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    2points
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    #23

    Lost Uber Driver

    A meme showing an Uber driver lost on a map, appearing to be in the ocean, for entertainment posts.

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    2points
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    #24

    Leeeeerooooooy Jenkins!

    A meme displaying a map with numerous airplanes, indicating air traffic control issues for entertainment posts.

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    2points
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    #25

    I'll Take "Foreign Languages" For 100, Alex

    A tweet about Maybelline black eyeliner named Negro, sparking disappointment for entertainment posts.

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    2points
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    #26

    Fortunately The Bad Days Are Over

    A man being interviewed stating that fortunately the bad days are over, only to say worse days are coming in this miscellaneous post.

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    2points
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    #27

    If "Fur Babies" Are Okay

    A tweet by Andy Matthews comparing fur babies to skin dogs, a funny miscellaneous post to entertain you at work.

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    2points
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    #28

    She's Got Reddit Figured Out

    A tweet explaining a funny trick to get programming help on Reddit. A miscellaneous post to entertain you when bored at work.

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    2points
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    #29

    Ah, Nature

    A comic showing two birds talking about eating babies, while a man listens to relaxing bird sounds. Entertaining post for boredom at work.

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    2points
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    #30

    It's Easier For Dogs

    A meme showing two chad figures negotiating land, then two doge dogs claiming territory by peeing. Miscellaneous posts to entertain.

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    2points
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    #31

    Be Careful With Projections

    A humorous comic illustrating the projected growth of a puppy, becoming very long-legged. An entertaining post for boredom at work.

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    2points
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    #32

    Hey Buddy

    A Venn diagram showing overlapping phrases for starting a fight, petting a dog, and consoling a child, perfect for entertaining when bored at work.

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    2points
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    #33

    I Will Do This

    A funny quote about living to 100 and making up a weird reason. Entertaining post for boredom at work.

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    2points
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    #34

    Lisa Simpson Has A Good Idea About Remakes

    Lisa Simpson presenting an idea to remake bad movies based on good stories, not great movies. A miscellaneous post to entertain.

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    2points
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    #35

    Haven’t We All Been Here At Least Once?

    Bill Gates and Warren Buffett playing ping pong with a giant paddle, humorously depicting a calculator to verify 4+3=7. Entertain you at work.

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    2points
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    #36

    Now That's What I Call A Face Swap

    A man with a dog's face, holding a dog with a man's face. A cat is on his shoulder. This face swapping post might entertain you when you get bored at work.

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    2points
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    #37

    Hold Up

    A meme with a news headline about an American Girl doll with hearing loss, captioned Wait, the other ones can hear us?? This post might entertain you when you get bored at work.

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    2points
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    #38

    Quantum Humor

    A split image of the blinking white guy meme next to diagrams of a double-slit experiment, a post for entertained at work.

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    1point
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    #39

    The Last Cat Of The Day

    Humorous cat meme about being the last cat built for the day with no matching parts, perfect for entertaining when bored at work.

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    1point
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    #40

    "Paper Towel Now!"

    A joke sticker on a paper towel dispenser that says 'Voice Activated, Say Loudly Paper Towel Now!' Fun for when bored at work.

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    1point
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    #41

    Memories

    A meme comparing good memories fading like sand to cringe memories carved in stone. Might entertain you at work.

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    1point
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    #42

    Don't Let Him Fail

    A social media post about Osama bin Laden's son as a painter, with a funny comment, for miscellaneous posts.

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    1point
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    #43

    Computer Technology

    A meme comparing NASA's 4KB RAM achievement to 8GB RAM and Chrome tabs today, for miscellaneous posts.

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    1point
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    #44

    One Violence, Please

    A screenshot of a customer service chat with a bizarre response, an entertaining miscellaneous post to read when bored at work.

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    1point
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    #45

    This Is So Annoying

    A meme of a man looking confused, representing Americans reaction to measurements in meters, for miscellaneous posts.

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    1point
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    #46

    Not All Men

    A screenshot of a tweet about men, showing a text exchange and images of a misplaced paper clip, part of posts to entertain you at work.

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    1point
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    #47

    He's Got My Vote

    A funny image of a dog with yard signs against vacuums and about doorbells, for miscellaneous posts.

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    1point
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    #48

    Lord Of The Flies Unit

    A four-panel comic showing a teacher locking students in class, an entertaining miscellaneous post for work boredom.

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    1point
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    #49

    Poor Marco

    A screenshot of a Tinder profile with a funny bio, part of miscellaneous posts to entertain you at work.

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    1point
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    #50

    Inflation

    A TV poll about inflation with absurd percentages, a humorous image among miscellaneous posts to entertain when bored.

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    1point
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    #51

    Ironic

    A police officer on horseback confronting a person in a puffer jacket, an intense image from miscellaneous posts.

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    1point
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    #52

    Spot On

    A side-by-side comparison of Pete Davidson and Beetlejuice, a funny image from miscellaneous posts to entertain you.

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    1point
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    #53

    Her Dmv Photo

    A meme for miscellaneous posts, featuring a humorous conversation about a DMV photo and being mad for 5 years.

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    1point
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    #54

    Cursive

    A wizard cartoon looking at a scroll titled How to summon a demon, thinking Man I hate cursive. A lemon stands in a summoning circle. This post might entertain you when you get bored at work.

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    1point
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    #55

    Picking A Good Pet Name

    A cartoon of a father and son with a puppy. The father says, You can name her whatever you like but be sure it's something you can remember. You'll be using it as a security question answer for the rest of your life. This post might entertain you when you get bored at work.

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    1point
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