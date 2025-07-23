Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
8-Year-Old Spends The Night At Mom’s BF’s House, Dad Freaks Out: “No Family Or Female Present”
Young girl peacefully sleeping in bed during night spent at mom's boyfriend's house without family or female present
Lifestyle, Parenting

8-Year-Old Spends The Night At Mom’s BF’s House, Dad Freaks Out: “No Family Or Female Present”

With almost half of all marriages ending in divorce, co-parenting is more common than ever. Since 1985, the percentage of shared physical custody in the U.S. has increased from 13% to 34%. Honoring your ex’s parenting decisions can be hard, especially with a new partner in the mix.

One dad tried to convey to his ex that he find their 8-year-old daughter sleeping alone in the mom’s boyfriend’s house inappropriate. As she didn’t see the big deal, it raised even more red flags for the father. Concerned, he decided to share his story online, and sparked quite a heated debate among netizens.

    A dad was upset his 8-year-old daughter spend the night at her mom’s BF’s home alone

    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    He expected at least a family member or another woman to be present, so the situation freaked him out

    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    He shared his concerns with the ex, but she shut him down, refusing to see a problem

    Image credits: blackD0nny

    The dad remained very level-headed about the whole thing, emphasizing he just wants his daughter to be safe

    Most people agreed with the father: a little girl shouldn’t sleep at a man’s house without an adult family member present

    But others thought he was being paranoid in thinking every man is a predator

    Later, he posted an update about how he and his girls are doing

    Image credits: Valeriia Miller / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

