8-Year-Old Spends The Night At Mom’s BF’s House, Dad Freaks Out: “No Family Or Female Present”

ADVERTISEMENT

With almost half of all marriages ending in divorce, co-parenting is more common than ever. Since 1985, the percentage of shared physical custody in the U.S. has increased from 13% to 34%. Honoring your ex’s parenting decisions can be hard, especially with a new partner in the mix.

One dad tried to convey to his ex that he find their 8-year-old daughter sleeping alone in the mom’s boyfriend’s house inappropriate. As she didn’t see the big deal, it raised even more red flags for the father. Concerned, he decided to share his story online, and sparked quite a heated debate among netizens.

RELATED:

A dad was upset his 8-year-old daughter spend the night at her mom’s BF’s home alone

Share icon

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / unsplash (not the actual photo)

He expected at least a family member or another woman to be present, so the situation freaked him out

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

He shared his concerns with the ex, but she shut him down, refusing to see a problem

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: blackD0nny

ADVERTISEMENT

The dad remained very level-headed about the whole thing, emphasizing he just wants his daughter to be safe

ADVERTISEMENT

Most people agreed with the father: a little girl shouldn’t sleep at a man’s house without an adult family member present

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

But others thought he was being paranoid in thinking every man is a predator

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, he posted an update about how he and his girls are doing

Share icon

Image credits: Valeriia Miller / unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon