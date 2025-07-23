8-Year-Old Spends The Night At Mom’s BF’s House, Dad Freaks Out: “No Family Or Female Present”
With almost half of all marriages ending in divorce, co-parenting is more common than ever. Since 1985, the percentage of shared physical custody in the U.S. has increased from 13% to 34%. Honoring your ex’s parenting decisions can be hard, especially with a new partner in the mix.
One dad tried to convey to his ex that he find their 8-year-old daughter sleeping alone in the mom’s boyfriend’s house inappropriate. As she didn’t see the big deal, it raised even more red flags for the father. Concerned, he decided to share his story online, and sparked quite a heated debate among netizens.
A dad was upset his 8-year-old daughter spend the night at her mom’s BF’s home alone
He expected at least a family member or another woman to be present, so the situation freaked him out
He shared his concerns with the ex, but she shut him down, refusing to see a problem
The dad remained very level-headed about the whole thing, emphasizing he just wants his daughter to be safe
Most people agreed with the father: a little girl shouldn’t sleep at a man’s house without an adult family member present
But others thought he was being paranoid in thinking every man is a predator
Later, he posted an update about how he and his girls are doing
