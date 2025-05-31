Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Stepmom Throws Tantrum After Teenager Invites His Mom Instead Of Her To Graduation
Teenager walking with his mom outdoors, highlighting stepmom tantrum after graduation invitation choice.
Family, Relationships

Stepmom Throws Tantrum After Teenager Invites His Mom Instead Of Her To Graduation

Our character is defined not by one, but rather the sum of our choices. When Reddit user Kindly_Zebra3960‘s son had to decide who to invite to his high school graduation—with only three tickets to give—the father knew there was no easy answer, and advised the teenager to follow his heart and pick those he truly wanted by his side.

Buy ultimately, that meant snubbing his stepmother in favor of his biological mom, and the lady had a big problem with that. She even started suspecting that her husband planted this idea into the kid’s head because he had ulterior motives.

    Graduating from high school is a big milestone for the entire family

    Image credits: Some Tale / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    But instead of coming together for their teen, these folks got caught in a fight over who would get to attend

    Image credits: Geert Willemarck / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Cedar Wheeler / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Kindly_Zebra3960

    Families can’t allow these situations to get the best of them

    Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    In a study conducted by Pew Research Center, 44% of thirteen-to-seventeen-year-olds and 69% of their parents said it’s harder to be a teen today than it was 20 years ago.

    But their old folks might not have it easy, either. And according to Wednesday Martin, Ph.D., who is a cultural critic and author of Stepmonster: A New Look at Why Real Stepmothers Think, Feel, and Act the Way We Do, it’s often harder to raise stepchildren than your own flesh and blood.

    “A stepmom doesn’t have the benefit of this stored-up love, energy, and history to help smooth the process and pave the way through adolescence,” Martin writes.

    As angry and surly as these teenagers can be, she has observed them to be very loyal to their biological parents, “because they’re dealing with the adolescent question of, ‘Who am I and where do I fit in?’ They know who their biological parents are, and we stepmoms aren’t it. Stepmoms should get out of their way to allow the stepchildren to embrace Mom, if possible. This lays the groundwork for adolescents being able to grow up and move on.”

    While the situation undoubtedly can stir up a lot of negative emotions, Martin advises women to support their stepteens through thick and thin:

    • Don’t over-control them. In her opinion, they will resist even more. Instead, it’s probably best to get out of their way and allow them to move from childhood to adulthood, which, admittedly, can be a very long, up-and-down process. “Be on hand to listen when they want to talk. Find creative ways to connect and share with them,” Martin suggests.
    • Be a positive role model. Remember that they are taking notes and have antennae you can’t imagine. Reach out, hang out, and teach them what you know.
    • Show them a healthy stepcouple relationship. “There will be arguments about your child vs. his child—your style of parenting vs. his, money issues, etc. Learn to talk out your differences and develop a strong, loving partnership,” Martin says.

    People who read what happened believed everyone could’ve channeled a little more empathy

    But some were ready to acquit the father

    Share on Facebook
    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    dayandie avatar
    Day Andie
    Day Andie
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One thing that no one here commented on is that the stepmother's comment wasn't worded to express that she was disappointed or hurt because she couldn't attend the stepson's graduation, but that she was all bent thinking that hubs wants to see the ex. So either incredibly insecure about her marriage or has main-character syndrome, but either way she is mainly concerned with herself and not thinking about her stepson.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's always gonna be Mama or Daddy over stepparents unless there's been bad problems or they've died. She seems to think that she's more important than his Mama and got herself b******t over it. If I had stepkids I would want to go but wouldn't get mad because the kids only get a very few tickets. I would be disappointed but kids parents need to be there and any brothers or sisters that want to go. When I graduated in 79 it was on the football field with bleachers on 1 side so we could only get 2 tickets. I only needed 1 and gave the other to my best friend. Now all of the Orange County schools and maybe Durham County does it at the Dean Dome in Chapel Hill & you don't need tickets.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As usual, the YTAs are crazy. Could it have been handled better? Probably, but for the life of me, I can't imagine why the OP's wife would get bent out of shape over this scenario. Graduations are tedious at best, but the real enjoyment (for everyone) is the dinner later, at least in my opinion.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
