Dad Of Four Refuses To Help Wife With Newborn Twins Because She Didn’t Let Him Get A Vasectomy
Some choose to remain child-free, and some decide to become parents. While Reddit user Opaquesilence and his wife agreed they wished to belong to the latter category, they couldn’t settle on a number that would satisfy them both—he wanted to stop having children after their second was born, and she asked for more. So, when his partner got pregnant again, the man started wondering if she could’ve baby-trapped him. To get an impartial opinion, he told their story online and invited people to share their thoughts.
This dad wanted no more kids, but his wife insisted
Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)
Now they have four and are barely making ends meet
Image credits: Andrej Lišakov (not the actual photo)
Image source: opaquesilence
Many of those who read his story said the man is in the wrong
Some believe both parents have been irresponsible and are equally to blame
And a few feel like it’s the woman who’s at fault here
What happened to "my body, my choice"? Snip Snip, my balls, my choice.
Love it! It would make a lovely campaign. "My balls, my choice" marches are in order for this guy. 👍😃
Your body, your choice. If you want a vasectomy, get one, she doesn't get to dictate what you do with your body just as if the roles were reversed. Also, it's extremely naïve to trust solely on birth control, especially if your wife is pressing for another baby when you don't want one. I understand you need to be able to trust eachother, but damn man, get some sense.
What happened to "my body, my choice"? Snip Snip, my balls, my choice.
Love it! It would make a lovely campaign. "My balls, my choice" marches are in order for this guy. 👍😃
Your body, your choice. If you want a vasectomy, get one, she doesn't get to dictate what you do with your body just as if the roles were reversed. Also, it's extremely naïve to trust solely on birth control, especially if your wife is pressing for another baby when you don't want one. I understand you need to be able to trust eachother, but damn man, get some sense.
30
14