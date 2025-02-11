Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Dad Of Four Refuses To Help Wife With Newborn Twins Because She Didn’t Let Him Get A Vasectomy
Couples, Relationships

Dad Of Four Refuses To Help Wife With Newborn Twins Because She Didn’t Let Him Get A Vasectomy

Open list comments 14
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

14

ADVERTISEMENT

Some choose to remain child-free, and some decide to become parents. While Reddit user Opaquesilence and his wife agreed they wished to belong to the latter category, they couldn’t settle on a number that would satisfy them both—he wanted to stop having children after their second was born, and she asked for more. So, when his partner got pregnant again, the man started wondering if she could’ve baby-trapped him. To get an impartial opinion, he told their story online and invited people to share their thoughts.

RELATED:

    This dad wanted no more kids, but his wife insisted

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    Now they have four and are barely making ends meet

    ADVERTISEMENT


    Image credits: Andrej Lišakov (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image source: opaquesilence

    Many of those who read his story said the man is in the wrong

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some believe both parents have been irresponsible and are equally to blame

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    And a few feel like it’s the woman who’s at fault here

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    14
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    14

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Read less »
    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    boredpanda_99 avatar
    SirWriteALot
    SirWriteALot
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What happened to "my body, my choice"? Snip Snip, my balls, my choice.

    Vote comment up
    13
    13points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    destinythornton avatar
    Spocks's Mom
    Spocks's Mom
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Love it! It would make a lovely campaign. "My balls, my choice" marches are in order for this guy. 👍😃

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    suuspuusje avatar
    Susie Elle
    Susie Elle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Your body, your choice. If you want a vasectomy, get one, she doesn't get to dictate what you do with your body just as if the roles were reversed. Also, it's extremely naïve to trust solely on birth control, especially if your wife is pressing for another baby when you don't want one. I understand you need to be able to trust eachother, but damn man, get some sense.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    boredpanda_99 avatar
    SirWriteALot
    SirWriteALot
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What happened to "my body, my choice"? Snip Snip, my balls, my choice.

    Vote comment up
    13
    13points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    destinythornton avatar
    Spocks's Mom
    Spocks's Mom
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Love it! It would make a lovely campaign. "My balls, my choice" marches are in order for this guy. 👍😃

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    suuspuusje avatar
    Susie Elle
    Susie Elle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Your body, your choice. If you want a vasectomy, get one, she doesn't get to dictate what you do with your body just as if the roles were reversed. Also, it's extremely naïve to trust solely on birth control, especially if your wife is pressing for another baby when you don't want one. I understand you need to be able to trust eachother, but damn man, get some sense.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda