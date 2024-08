ADVERTISEMENT

Just because someone is your blood relative doesn’t give them the right to behave any way they want. Actions have consequences. And nobody is owed another chance or a helping hand if they’ve made other people’s lives hell.

Redditor u/Street_Blackberry174 turned to the r/entitledparents community to share how her estranged father, a cheater, tried to pressure her into staying at her place. However, she was having none of that. Scroll down for the full story. Bored Panda has reached out to the author via Reddit, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.

Not all of your relatives automatically have your best interests at heart. Some people are deeply entitled and selfish

A woman went viral after revealing how her estranged father tried to manipulate his way into staying with her

Image credits: Street_Blackberry174

Having clear boundaries is essential for happy and healthy relationships of all kinds

Boundaries are something none of us can afford to ignore. Essentially, they protect us and our needs by showing others our expectations. The clearer our boundaries and the fewer grey areas, the better for everyone.

However, saying all of this is far easier than actually enforcing said boundaries. As many of you have probably experienced, it can be incredibly tough to stand up for yourself and say ‘no’ to your closest family and friends.

It takes a lot of courage to stand up for your own interests and to stick to your principles when someone you care about is pressuring you to act a certain way. And if you’re a people pleaser (hi!), enforcing boundaries can even make you feel guilty at times. Even though having them is the far healthier alternative to giving in to someone else’s whims all the time.

Licensed marriage and family therapist Elizabeth Campbell, who is based in Washington, told Time magazine that you have to increase your self-awareness before you can establish boundaries with your family.

“Spend time journaling and talking with other people to identify what your needs, limits, and values are,” the expert said. She added that it’s helpful to think about how you physically react in different situations. If you’re feeling particularly nervous in some family scenarios, it might be an indication that you need to set boundaries there.

Nobody should feel guilty for saying ‘no’ to unreasonable requests

Meanwhile, California-based licensed marriage and family therapist Laurie Carmichael suggests articulating your boundaries using a simple template. Essentially, it follows this formula: you tell your family members that if they do something again, you’ll respond by doing something else. Clarity, brevity, and directness are key when setting out the things you won’t tolerate. There’s no room for vagueness or apologies.

Carmichael gave a couple of examples to Time: “If you comment about my clothes again, I’ll need to excuse myself from the dinner table. I feel disrespected when you address my partner with that nickname you’ve given him. If you continue to do so, we won’t be able to attend family dinners anymore.”

Licensed psychotherapist Judith Melmonth explained to Charlie Health that when it comes to boundaries, it’s important to remember that you have a right to be treated with respect.

You also have a right not to feel guilty whether you say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to someone’s request, and you have a right to prioritize your own needs. Furthermore, you are under no obligation to meet anyone else’s expectations if they’re either unhealthy or unreasonable.

How do you enforce healthy boundaries with your family and friends, dear Pandas? Have you ever had to deal with an estranged relative? What would you have done if you were in the story author’s shoes? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

As the story spread on the internet, the author interacted with some readers to provide more context

Many users were incredibly supportive of the way the woman handled her toxic father

