Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“My Dad Dragged Me To A Physical Office To Try To Get Me A Job, Got Escorted By Security”
Young man in glasses and suit looking stressed outdoors, reflecting job search challenges and security escort experience
Work & Money

“My Dad Dragged Me To A Physical Office To Try To Get Me A Job, Got Escorted By Security”

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

You need to ask for a job to get one. So, when Reddit user Guilty-Tadpole1227 wasn’t getting hired as fast as he wanted, the guy’s dad thought it was because his inquiries were not direct enough.

In an attempt to help his son, the man took him on a trip to an office building and made him do a walk-in application, thinking the brave display of ambition would surely impress the recruiters.

However, the welcome the two of them got was anything but promising.

RELATED:

    This guy just couldn’t land a job offer

    Image credits: djoronimo/Envato (not the actual photo)

    So, his dad decided to help him

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: wirestock/Envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Guilty-Tadpole1227

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Getting rejected is part of the job hunt

    According to some estimates, it usually takes people from 21 to 89 days from sending out their first application to receiving their first offer.

    Because of this, applicants need to know how to manage their expectations.

    Jade Walters, who is an employer branding consultant and the Founder of The Ninth Semester, a career resource for young professionals, says, “I tell people job hunting these days is a great form of rejection therapy.”

    “You’re putting yourself out there, you’ll get rejected or ghosted, but you have to keep moving forward until you find an organization that aligns with what you’re looking for and they align with [you].”

    The longer you’re able to keep at it, the better your chances become. Then, of course, you have to follow up by “putting in the work” to explain why you’re a good fit for the job, Walters adds.

    Walking in to “cold apply” for a job isn’t necessarily a relic of the past. It can provide a more personal, positive first impression and demonstrate your interest in the company. However, some experts say it’s most effective at small or local businesses.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    You also need to be mindful of your timing. For example, if you enter a restaurant during lunch or dinner, the staff might not give you as much attention as they would when they have fewer tables.

    Of course, this still doesn’t guarantee success. Walters jokes that it can help to be “delusional” about your job search to keep your spirits high: “Just be like, ‘Yeah, I got this. Of course, they’re gonna love me.'”

    As this particular story went viral, the guy behind it answered the most common questions in the comments

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    People have had a lot of reactions to it

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    1

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    briandroste avatar
    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To me as I was reading OP story it sounded like more rant and raving then a story. I am so glad that I am retired and don't have to apply for jobs/work any more. I am old school and would prefer to apply in person if I had to but I know times have changed and as times have changed so how you apply for jobs.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    briandroste avatar
    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To me as I was reading OP story it sounded like more rant and raving then a story. I am so glad that I am retired and don't have to apply for jobs/work any more. I am old school and would prefer to apply in person if I had to but I know times have changed and as times have changed so how you apply for jobs.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Work & Money
    Homepage
    Trending
    Work & Money
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Work & Money Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda