“My Dad Dragged Me To A Physical Office To Try To Get Me A Job, Got Escorted By Security”

You need to ask for a job to get one. So, when Reddit user Guilty-Tadpole1227 wasn’t getting hired as fast as he wanted, the guy’s dad thought it was because his inquiries were not direct enough.

In an attempt to help his son, the man took him on a trip to an office building and made him do a walk-in application, thinking the brave display of ambition would surely impress the recruiters.

However, the welcome the two of them got was anything but promising.

This guy just couldn’t land a job offer

So, his dad decided to help him

Getting rejected is part of the job hunt

According to some estimates, it usually takes people from 21 to 89 days from sending out their first application to receiving their first offer.

Because of this, applicants need to know how to manage their expectations.

Jade Walters, who is an employer branding consultant and the Founder of The Ninth Semester, a career resource for young professionals, says, “I tell people job hunting these days is a great form of rejection therapy.”

“You’re putting yourself out there, you’ll get rejected or ghosted, but you have to keep moving forward until you find an organization that aligns with what you’re looking for and they align with [you].”

The longer you’re able to keep at it, the better your chances become. Then, of course, you have to follow up by “putting in the work” to explain why you’re a good fit for the job, Walters adds.

Walking in to “cold apply” for a job isn’t necessarily a relic of the past. It can provide a more personal, positive first impression and demonstrate your interest in the company. However, some experts say it’s most effective at small or local businesses.

You also need to be mindful of your timing. For example, if you enter a restaurant during lunch or dinner, the staff might not give you as much attention as they would when they have fewer tables.

Of course, this still doesn’t guarantee success. Walters jokes that it can help to be “delusional” about your job search to keep your spirits high: “Just be like, ‘Yeah, I got this. Of course, they’re gonna love me.'”

As this particular story went viral, the guy behind it answered the most common questions in the comments

People have had a lot of reactions to it

