Who Is Cyndi Lauper? Cynthia Ann Stephanie Lauper is an American singer, songwriter, and actress known for her vibrant persona and powerful four-octave vocal range. Her artistic expression, often featuring eccentric clothing and varied hair colors, cemented her as a pop icon. She burst into the public eye with her 1983 debut album, She’s So Unusual, and its anthemic single, “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.” The song’s iconic music video quickly became an MTV staple, showcasing Lauper’s unique style.

Full Name Cynthia Ann Stephanie Lauper Gender Female Height 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) Relationship Status Married to David Thornton Net Worth $50 million Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed (Swiss-German, Italian) Education Richmond Hill High School Father Fred Lauper Mother Catrine Gallo Siblings Ellen, Fred Kids Declyn Wallace Thornton Lauper

Early Life and Education Born in Brooklyn, New York City, Cyndi Lauper spent her formative years growing up in Ozone Park, Queens. Her parents divorced when she was five, and she was raised by her mother, Catrine, who fostered an appreciation for the arts. Lauper attended Richmond Hill High School but was expelled; she later earned her GED. By age 12, she was writing her own songs, finding an early passion for music.

Notable Relationships A long-term relationship has defined Cyndi Lauper’s personal life with actor David Thornton. They met on the set of the film Off and Running in 1990 and married on November 24, 1991. The couple shares one son, Declyn Wallace Thornton Lauper, born in 1997.

Career Highlights Cyndi Lauper’s debut solo album, She’s So Unusual, in 1983 launched her to superstardom, yielding four top-five singles on the Billboard Hot 100. This success earned her a Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 1985. Expanding her artistic endeavors, Lauper achieved critical acclaim for composing the score for the Broadway musical Kinky Boots. She made history in 2013 by becoming the first solo woman to win the Tony Award for Best Original Score. To date, Lauper has collected two Grammy Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, and a Tony Award, making her one of the few artists to achieve this status. She was also inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2015 and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2025.