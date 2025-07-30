ADVERTISEMENT

Many new moms truly believe they have the cutest baby in the whole wide world. The kid can be born looking like an alien from another planet, or as if they've already lived a hundred years on earth (like these ones). It matters not. In the eyes of mom, that newborn would hands-down win any little person beauty pageant or land a lucrative modeling contract.

Often, it's only when the moms look back at newborn photos that they realise the proverbial wool had been pulled super-tight over their eyes. Their tiny bundles of joy were not, in fact, the cutest ever. But rather, quite the opposite.

A hilarious new trend is taking the internet by storm and encouraging mothers to think deeply about whether their kid truly was as cute as they once thought. Moms are posting then-and-now pics of their babies, using the caption, "Postpartum hormones are wild. What do you mean I thought I had the cutest newborn of all time?"

Bored Panda has put together a compilation of the best posts from the challenge. Some might have you crying with laughter. Others could leave you cooing at how the bubs finally grew into their cuteness. Either way, prepare for an entertaining and honest scroll through this gallery of little humans. Don't forget to upvote your favorites.