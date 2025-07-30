ADVERTISEMENT

Many new moms truly believe they have the cutest baby in the whole wide world. The kid can be born looking like an alien from another planet, or as if they've already lived a hundred years on earth (like these ones). It matters not. In the eyes of mom, that newborn would hands-down win any little person beauty pageant or land a lucrative modeling contract.

Often, it's only when the moms look back at newborn photos that they realise the proverbial wool had been pulled super-tight over their eyes. Their tiny bundles of joy were not, in fact, the cutest ever. But rather, quite the opposite.

A hilarious new trend is taking the internet by storm and encouraging mothers to think deeply about whether their kid truly was as cute as they once thought. Moms are posting then-and-now pics of their babies, using the caption, "Postpartum hormones are wild. What do you mean I thought I had the cutest newborn of all time?"

Bored Panda has put together a compilation of the best posts from the challenge. Some might have you crying with laughter. Others could leave you cooing at how the bubs finally grew into their cuteness. Either way, prepare for an entertaining and honest scroll through this gallery of little humans. Don't forget to upvote your favorites.

#1

Two newborn babies with wide eyes, illustrating the impact of postpartum hormones on new mothers.

cranky.emma Report

scortched_burn avatar
JB
JB
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hey! That's the guy that abducted me on his spaceship!

These moms aren't lying when they say postpartum hormones are wild. It's a fact that many experts will back up in a flash. And here's why...

A woman's hormones begin to change very early in pregnancy. Progesterone and hCG begin to let the body know that there's no need for ovulation. But with these two hormones increasing, there are often also a range of side-effects including nausea, fatigue, headaches and breast tenderness.  

Throughout pregnancy, the woman's body will be producing large amounts of estrogen and progesterone. Both of these steroid hormones play a part in producing dopamine and serotonin, which as you might know, help us feel happy and relaxed. A bonus when you're carrying and growing another human being.

But here's where things start going haywire. Immediately after childbirth, estrogen and progesterone levels will drop dramatically. And will continue to do so for a few more weeks. At the same time, prolactin and oxytocin levels are increasing rapidly during this time. Cue a whirlwind of moods and emotions, including thinking your bundle of joy is the cutest newborn ever to grace the earth.

RELATED:
    #2

    Two newborns lying down, highlighting the emotional impact of postpartum hormones on new mothers.

    safadisausan Report

    #3

    Two babies showing different expressions illustrating the new trend of women calling out their postpartum hormones.

    mariapazzoni Report

    It takes a few weeks for a new mom's emotions to gradually start stabilizing. But this doesn't mean they're out of the woods, just yet... "Around 6 weeks postpartum, symptoms of postpartum depression may begin to appear due to changes in hormone levels," explains the VinMec hospital site.

    "Changes that women may experience include not wanting to bathe or focus on hygiene, being afraid to leave the baby with others, being unable to get enough sleep due to constantly caring for the baby, and lacking appetite, and not wanting to leave the house and interact with others," reads the page.

    #4

    Smiling and surprised newborns held by women highlighting the impact of postpartum hormones in candid home settings.

    ciaramary0 Report

    #5

    Toddler and newborn baby featured in a post about women calling out their postpartum hormones effects.

    oshdabush Report

    #6

    Two newborn babies, one alert and wide-eyed, the other sleeping wrapped in a white blanket, illustrating postpartum hormones.

    princesszozii Report

    #7

    Two infants showing different facial expressions, illustrating the impact of postpartum hormones on perceptions of newborns.

    bigsexxy_1 Report

    #8

    Side-by-side images of a smiling toddler and a crying newborn illustrating postpartum hormones in women.

    clareelizabeth22 Report

    #9

    Two young children showing expressions related to postpartum hormones and emotions about newborns.

    alyssawhyte5 Report

    #10

    Toddler sitting on infant formula can with text about postpartum hormones, newborn baby held by gloved hand in hospital.

    chelseawildejohnson Report

    #11

    Two toddler girls, one sitting on stairs smiling, the other newborn wearing a floral outfit, highlighting postpartum hormones.

    kermaniz Report

    #12

    Side-by-side images of newborns illustrating the impact of postpartum hormones on mothers' perceptions of their babies.

    nesha.sanghavi Report

    #13

    Two photos showing a smiling toddler with a bird and a newborn baby, illustrating postpartum hormones in women.

    chloe.mayyyyyy Report

    #14

    Two newborn babies in pink outfits illustrating effects of postpartum hormones on new mothers.

    imanimaraa Report

    #15

    Baby showing different expressions, highlighting postpartum hormones and new challenges faced by women after childbirth.

    larobenz Report

    #16

    Images of newborn babies held by adults, highlighting postpartum hormones and perceptions of cuteness in newborns.

    haleyrenee_ Report

    #17

    Two babies being held, illustrating women's experiences with postpartum hormones and newborn perceptions.

    ameliasetogaaa Report

    #18

    Side-by-side images of a newborn baby, illustrating postpartum hormones reactions and new motherhood experiences.

    kathrynrose_x Report

    #19

    Two newborn babies in floral outfits illustrating postpartum hormones and mothers' changing perceptions.

    tase__ Report

    #20

    Young toddler boy indoors and woman with newborn baby, highlighting postpartum hormones and motherhood emotions.

    madison.morris21 Report

    #21

    Young toddler in a red dress and newborn baby in pink, highlighting postpartum hormones and motherhood challenges.

    justsoupxo Report

    #22

    Two children pictured side by side, highlighting the impact of postpartum hormones in new mothers with newborns.

    softlifeconsazon Report

    #23

    Two babies side by side, illustrating postpartum hormones and new trend of women calling out their newborn perceptions.

    anayzacky Report

    #24

    Two babies in pajamas showing differences in appearance related to postpartum hormones and newborn cuteness.

    les_0525 Report

    #25

    Two adorable newborns featured in a new trend showing women calling out their postpartum hormones.

    04caramelbarbie Report

    #26

    Two newborns showing different expressions, illustrating the impact of postpartum hormones on mothers' perceptions.

    nicnac106 Report

    #27

    Two photos of newborn babies highlighting postpartum hormones affecting women's perceptions of their newborns.

    kaley.nicole03 Report

    #28

    Two newborn babies in white clothing, illustrating the impact of postpartum hormones on women's perceptions.

    kellkellz_ Report

    #29

    Side-by-side images of two newborns illustrating the impact of postpartum hormones on mothers' perceptions.

    becsjane Report

    #30

    Two newborns pictured side by side illustrating the impact of postpartum hormones on mothers’ perceptions.

    harleyanne25 Report

    #31

    Two newborn babies shown side by side highlighting women calling out their postpartum hormones experience.

    monroeandersonn Report

    #32

    Side-by-side images of two newborns, highlighting the contrasting effects of postpartum hormones on mothers' perceptions.

    aubreyyeager Report

    #33

    Two images of a newborn baby, highlighting postpartum hormones and women sharing experiences about their newborns.

    tinuolaabdul Report

    #34

    Side-by-side images of a smiling toddler and a newborn illustrating postpartum hormones in women.

    welshgirlangela Report

    #35

    Two babies sitting and wearing pajamas, with captions about postpartum hormones and newborn cuteness.

    esta_funny Report

    #36

    Young woman with curly hair smiling alongside a close-up of a newborn, highlighting postpartum hormones effects.

    lifewithlivs_ Report

    #37

    Woman holding and smiling at her newborn baby, highlighting the challenges of postpartum hormones and motherhood emotions.

    natalialuevano Report

    scortched_burn avatar
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's the guy who flew the Millennium Falcon with Lando - heh heh heh heh

    #38

    Baby in car seat smiling while mom shares a video about women calling out their postpartum hormones and newborns.

    sydneylou20 Report

    #39

    Side-by-side photos of a smiling baby and a newborn illustrating postpartum hormones and newborn appearance changes.

    georginaortiz13 Report

    #40

    Two babies shown side by side illustrating women calling out their postpartum hormones and newborn perceptions.

    lauramrcd74 Report

    #41

    Two newborn babies held by adults, illustrating women calling out their postpartum hormones and changing perceptions.

    kenzie.hampton20 Report

    #42

    Side-by-side images of a toddler and newborn, illustrating new trend of women discussing postpartum hormones.

    candicegood225 Report

    #43

    New trend shows women sharing postpartum hormones experiences with close-up images of newborn babies in different settings.

    jessicababy Report

    #44

    Toddler and newborn baby illustrating postpartum hormones and new motherhood emotions in a home setting.

    laurenharleylaycie Report

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!