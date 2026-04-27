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“The difference between a ‘man’ and a ‘father’ is that the former shares his genes, but the latter gives his life.” This quote is attributed to author Craig D. Lounsbrough, and it is one of the many that accurately sum up what fatherhood is all about. 

These posts from the Daddit online community express a similar sentiment in a multitude of images. Here, you’ll find cute and wholesome images showing the joys, funny moments, and the occasional heartbreak that come with being a dad

If you’re a man who has raised children of your own, consider this list a salute to you.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Thought I Was The Only One

A dad in sunglasses and a cap, humorously frustrated, watches trucks pass. A funny post for dads.

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    #2

    It's Bs That They Didn't Include "Dad" On This Activity From My Son's Kindergarten, But Made Me Tear Up A Little That He Wrote It In Himself

    A safety worksheet for kids, showing a circle of figures including a dad, doctor, mom, grandparents, and teacher.

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    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hmm. I think that if my child had ever presented me with anything like this, I'd be having a word with the source. Well, I say 'word' - I might have just held up the offending bit of paper in front of them, given them a look, and waited for their response... 😁 (yes, I'm a dad)

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    #3

    My Kids’ School Is Run By Monsters

    A Kindergarten Jitters note card next to a bag of gold glitter and stars, perfect for dads.

    Any parent who actually follows these instructions can expect to be picking glitter - the herpes of art supplies - out of their kid’s hair on their first day of high school.

    livefast6221 Report

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    A man’s life dramatically changes once he enters fatherhood, and it goes without saying. He is about to embark on a role with responsibilities centered on caring for and nurturing a new life. 

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    But according to studies, his brain also changes. According to a report published by USC Dornsife, new parents go through experience-induced brain plasticity. It is the same brain changes that happen when we learn a new language or instrument. 
    #4

    Be The Change You Want To Hear At The Park

    A hand holds a can of Blaster Silicone Lubricant at a playground with a child on a swing. Dads community.

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    #5

    Don't Make Promises You Can't Keep

    A young boy stands in an indoor sandbox with toy construction vehicles. Feel-good posts for Dads.

    It's been raining and cold the last few weeks and we kept promising our son he could play in the sand (at the park) one more time before winter. That window seems to be closing and it doesn't look like we're going to have a nice enough day to be outside that long.

    Not wanting to break a promise, this was the next best thing we could do.

    It ended up going really well. No sand was thrown and my son was excellent about washing his feet before he walked around the house every time he got out. We dug holes to "install pipes", went looking for fossils and gems, and even just made big mounds.

    He even helped me clean up. First, by shoveling sand into 5 gal buckets so I could carry it out. Then he helped my take apart the 2x4s by pulling the trigger on my drill while I held it. From there he used our dust buster to help me vacuum the house.

    I know I will be finding sand till the end of time, but it will be worth it.

    butt_in_my_face Report

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    #6

    The Duality Of Fatherhood (Valentine’s Edition)

    Two handwritten cards for dads, a humorous one titled King of Farts with a drawing and a heartfelt thank you note.

    One of these Valentine’s notes is from my 13-year-old.
    The other is from my 8-year-old.
    Can you guess which is which?
    Happy Valentine’s Day to all the great dads out there — kings of farts everywhere.

    RCampR6 Report

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    Rapper A$AP Rocky admitted to experiencing changes after becoming a father for the first time in 2022. In a January interview with W Magazine, he admitted to becoming more emotional after having children with fellow A-list musician Rihanna. 
    #7

    Birthday Card From My Son

    A hand holds a brown card with SMART FELLA, showing crossed out letters. Dads will find this relatable.

    pseudoroom Report

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    #8

    Went To Unicorn World Today, I Was The Only Dad Who Dressed Up

    A dad, child, and unicorn mascot wear matching unicorn pajamas, smiling. Dads and kids bonding.

    My daughter wanted me to match her. Needless to she had a blast.

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    #9

    I'm Still Tired Though

    A frog in a suit sharing happy news about his child sleeping through the night, a feel-good post for dads.

    I've been on night duties since he was born. I guess I'll sleep now?

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    “I am way more emotional. Before the kids, I was probably cold-hearted. But now I’m a loving kind of fella. I’ve got a lot of love to give to the world,” said the rapper, whose real name is Rakim Athelston Mayers. 

    Mayers shares three children with Rihanna, with his youngest child, a daughter, born in September 2025. When asked what happens when someone tries to date his little girl, he simply quipped, “I’m going to pray for them.” 
    #10

    When I Was A Kid, I Told My Parents I Wanted To Be A Garbage Man. My Kid's Daycare Just Reminded Me Why

    Kids watch a garbage truck through a fence, a common moment shared by dads in an online community.

    Zakkattack86 Report

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    #11

    What Are Your Favorite Toddler Translations?

    A humorous text conversation with Dads about a child shouting 'awoo' in the car, revealing she wants a song.

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    #12

    The Things We Do

    Headlights illuminate a dark, tree-lined dirt road at night, viewed from a car's dashboard. A perfect night for dads.

    My little gremlin has his two original Bun Buns who have been around since he was born. We got home after scouting firewood spots up in the mountains to discover Grey Bun Bun was no longer in the car.

    Queue 2 hours out and back of driving into the middle of the bush, in the freezing cold and wind. All worth it when I found GBB, a little dusty but unharmed in the furtherest spot we had been to. Got home just before midnight.

    I know its only a stuffed toy, but it feels symbolic and I wouldn't have slept knowing I didn't at least try to find his little friend!

    delusion01 Report

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    Being more emotional as a man comes with fatherhood, according to educational psychologist Aneal Bharath. As he told Parents.com, if being a dad “cracked you open in ways you didn’t expect, you’re not broken. You’re changing.” 

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    #13

    Got “Oh Honey”d At The Checkout And The Cashier Said She’s Praying For Us. Apparently The Shape Of My Life Was Very Clear LOL

    A box of Frida Baby Windi the Gaspasser on top of two Red Bull 4-packs for dads.

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    #14

    Had To Mark Myself As ‘Other’ At The Doctor

    A tablet screen displaying a medical form with a dropdown menu open showing options like Mother, Sister, Grandfather, and Stepmother. The main SEO keyword from the article title, Dads, is not present in the image and therefore cannot be used.

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    #15

    The Day Has Come For Me Too

    A frog dressed in formal attire, proudly announcing an award. A great post for online community dedicated to dads.

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    “That emotional intensity isn’t weakness; it’s evidence that you care,” Bharath said. “Permit yourself to feel it. You’re not just raising children, you are reshaping what fatherhood looks like for them when it's their turn, if they so choose.”

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Well Well

    A man whispers to George W. Bush, who looks on with a serious expression. A relatable moment for dads.

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    #17

    My Dad With My Son❤️ That’s It That’s The Post

    A man holds a young child who is looking at a clock. A heartwarming moment for dads.

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    #18

    "Did Your Mommy Do Your Hair Today?" Hell No. Dads Can Do Hair Too!

    Multiple photos showcase various braided hairstyles on little girls, perfect for dads looking for new pics.

    My wife has always worked earlier than I do, so I've handled like 90% of our weekday mornings. I'm no professional, but I think I do alright with our daughter's hair.

    Most of the time she just gets a high ponytail, pigtails, or some variation of a simple braid. But sometimes, if we have enough time, I'll put in the effort to do something like these. Put the TV on and she sits perfectly still for as long as I need her to.

    Edit - since a lot of people are asking, I learned the braids from a couple different people in real life (not from any internet videos, so I do not have any links to share, sorry). But 99% of it is just practice. I've gotten pretty good at the French/Dutch braids, but the first ones I did were very sloppy. If you want to learn, you just have to do it over and over. You can do it too (as long as your kid will hold still long enough for you to fumble through it)!

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    #19

    My Two Year Old Is Now Getting To The Stage Where He Remembers

    A meme about a dad's kid waking them up, with Aragorn's face from Lord of the Rings and text "I summon you to fulfill your oath."

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    #20

    The Dad I Try To Be vs. The Dad I Become When The Kids Don’t Listen

    A four-panel image of a Bluey cartoon character fading to reveal a man reading a newspaper. Feel-good posts for dads.

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    #21

    I Come Here Today To Brag. This Is The 10th Year I Have Packed This Tree In That Box And There Is Zero Duct Tape On It

    A new artificial Christmas tree box on a carpeted floor, with other boxes and furniture in the background. Good for dads.

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    #22

    I Still Didn't Have Time To Shower

    A dad looking guilty in a kitchen with the caption "I did it for me," depicting common challenges of dads.

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    #23

    Do You Have Same Setup With Your Kids?

    A Reddit post by MrPitbull about his agreement with his son to get him out of an unsafe situation. Dedicated to dads.

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    #24

    Proud Dad Moment

    A dad playing video games with a baby sleeping on his chest, showcasing feel-good posts for dads.

    Just wanted to share this dad moment with all of you awesome dudes.

    Mom is sick with an ear infection and hasn’t been resting well for the last few days. Our 4 month old son hasn’t been able to fall asleep tonight, but I FINALLY got him down. I’m too scared to put him back down and have him wake up when I put him down, so now it’s gamer time with daddy. New character on fallout 3!

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    #25

    They Were Warned. They Didn't Listen

    A box for Uno Show 'Em No Mercy board game on a wooden table. Perfect for dads to play together.

    Kiddos (5 and 6) begged to play this version of UNO. For days. I finally relented last night.

    Started the game. Eliminated oldest in 2 rounds. He cried. We playred regular UNO (Still crushed them, no mercy regardless of how we play).

    Turns out that sometimes, they DO need to touch the oven to know it's hot.

    teRi9229 Report

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    #26

    I’m A Monster - I Told Him He Had To Eat Two Carrots Sticks To Watch Danny Go

    A child in a red and black striped shirt rests against a green chair. Focuses on dads and family life.

    The Horror.

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    #27

    Im Flying High

    Child's drawing and handwriting on lined paper expressing love for their dad and a Jurassic adventure, perfect for dads.

    Looking through my son's schoolwork to find this. I'm not a perfect father by any means but I try as best as I can.

    Keep pushing through dads. Your little ones love you more than you know.

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    #28

    Lurkin Mom. Had To Get In On The Action

    A tall, colorful structure made of magnetic tiles stands in a corner, showcasing creativity from an online community for dads.

    Had way too much fun with this!

    ConcreteGirl33 Report

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    #29

    Anybody Else Lucky Enough To Still Have One Of These Local?

    A vast wooden playground with various structures and a truck-shaped play area on a mulch ground, with patches of snow. Dedicated to Dads.

    Played on an almost identical but somehow more dangerous one as a kid, love that my kids get to experience our "old school" play style. We have have a modern playground directly next to it.

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    #30

    It’s All Happening So Fast

    Text message about a 5-year-old listening to Pink Floyd and having athlete's foot, with a meme for dads.

    My wife is out of town for a (well-deserved) girls weekend. This was my update to her tonight.

    VladMpaler Report

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    #31

    A New Trick For You Dads To Try

    A dad's phone projects jellyfish into a toy fort, creating a mesmerizing underwater scene for new pics.

    Works best with dark tiles.

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    #32

    My Son Is Having His First Sleepover And Asked This Engineer To Build His Fort

    Children asleep under blankets in a blanket fort watching a movie, a feel-good image for dads.

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    #33

    How I Feel Making Four Bottles Of Formula For Daycare Each Morning

    Walter White meme: a dad in a hazmat suit meticulously preparing formula bottles. Relatable content for dads.

    What other ways do you find humor in the mundane?

    cjskLdie Report

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    #34

    My Daughter Decided To Make A Meme And I Love It

    A hand holds up a drawing that reads, That feeling when everyone is talking to you at once, showing a chameleon puking. A relatable post for dads.

    phero1190 Report

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    #35

    In Case You're Wondering What Would Happen If You Accidentally Put A Diaper In A Washing Machine, Here You Go:

    A top-down view inside a washing machine full of clothes, water, and detergent suds, for dads.

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    #36

    So The Wife Says Our Air Purifier Started Rattling…

    Various everyday items: coins, a spoon, brushes, ring, and hair tie, possibly lost, offering feel-good posts for dads.

    Apparently our 2 year old has a penchant for making “deposits”

    USWolves Report

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    #37

    Taught My 6 Year Old Daughter To Ride A Bike Today. As If That Wasn't Special Enough, After We Got Home She Presented Me With This

    A child's drawing thanking Dad for teaching them to ride a bike, a heartfelt post for Dads.

    Chadwiko Report

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    #38

    My 6 Month Pregnant Wife Came Home With About 500lbs Of Bagged Concrete. Pour One Out For Me Fellow Dads

    Bags of concrete mix in a car trunk, highlighting the practical tasks dads often undertake.

    Chief-Drinking-Bear Report

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    #39

    You All Know Which One Is Which

    A tweet from @mommajesiec about her intelligent child designing a parachute and another willing to try it. Funny posts for Dads.

    For reals. With 4 kids I could deduce this twice and without hesitation.

    greaterwhiterwookiee Report

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    #40

    My Disabled Son Netted His First Trout Last Night! Proud Dad Moment. ❤️

    A happy boy on a dock at night, holding a fish he just caught in a net, a proud moment for dads.

    So proud of my younger son with down syndrome who was finally able to net his first saltwater trout last night. We cheered and celebrated for a while as he was absolutely over the moon with joy!

    mike4steelers Report

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    #41

    Dad Time In The Morning

    A person holds a mug at night, with a toy McLaren car and a dog in the background. Feel-good posts for dads.

    Gentlemen, the 5am coffee in the greater Phoenix, Arizona area. The calm before the storm. Our son turns 7 today. The temp is a very acceptable 66 degrees F, so my private time / coffee will be outside.

    Yesterday was the trampoline park, pizza, cake, and friends. We celebrated yesterday to avoid issues with Easter. 

    Today should be the surprise of McLaren go-cart fun, Legos, and sugar rush.

    Wish me luck daddit! And fellow Dads, please get that quiet time in the morning!

    1955chevyguy Report

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    #42

    Bulldozer Loft Bed

    A kid's room before and after cleaning, featuring a construction-themed bed and star projector. Feel-good posts for dads.

    My four-year-old got obsessed with wanting a construction truck bed and I apparently got obsessed with the idea of spending way too much money and time building it. It’s low loft bed with some fun space to hang out, some hidden storage, and some fun lighting. Even got a design and print the custom curtain for it, which worked out a lot better than my original idea of encasing the whole thing and half inch ply.

    plaidpixel Report

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    #43

    Little One Was In Hospital For The Past 5 Days With A Nasty Chest/Lung Infection. My Mum Snapped This Pic Of Me After We Finally Got Home Today

    A tired dad sleeps on a playmat surrounded by kids toys, highlighting the dedication of fathers.

    It's definitely been a long weekend.

    (Baby boy is feeling much better and is very much on the mend.)

    yesimafuckingperson Report

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    #44

    After Four Years Of Trying, Two Miscarriages, And Making The Decision To Give It Our Best Shot Via Ivf, This Morning I Finally Got To Meet My Son

    A newborn baby in a striped pink and white hat, swaddled in a white hospital blanket with blue and red stripes, sleeping peacefully. Feel-good posts for dads.

    I have always had a this dream that played out in my head about this day. I grew up an only child to two amazing parents where I never doubted for one second their love for me. They took parenthood as the highest honor and privilege. So it shouldn't be a surprise that I always had this dream of getting to share the moment I became a father with the two that instilled that same mentality with me.

    But I almost lost that chance. Multiple times.

    My senior year in college, I got the phone call from my mother that the PTSD my father had from the countless horrific calls he responded to as a firefighter/EMT nearly took his life. That mental image of the dream was the first thing that replayed in my mind.

    Then there was the infertility. We tried for years, but my wife's PCOS and my erratic sperm counts weren't giving us much of a chance at success. We got two positive tests from IUI's. Those were days of hope and joy that, unfortunately, were taken away far too soon when the pregnancies abruptly ended. That mental image felt blurrier with each month and negative pregnancy test.

    So we went for the Hail Mary. When the first transfer resulted in a positive pregnancy test, we found ourselves too scared to be able to celebrate considering the journey that led us to that point. The stress mounted when she started bleeding due to a hematoma. Then came placenta previa and a rushed visit to L&D due to bleeding. While the mental image of that dream was getting clearer with each week of the pregnancy, the road still felt rocky and treacherous.

    But here we are. After 50 hours on hold for an induction, my wife took on the task and crushed it, delivering a 9 lb 5 ounce healthy baby boyinto the world this morning. I can't begin to describe the overwhelming emotion that took me over hearing that first cry as the doctor held him in the air. When the golden hour finished, I let her parents go back to see their daughter and meet their grandson first. The image I had in my head so long ago of sharing that private moment with two of the most important people in my life finally came to fruition, and the embrace the three of us shared is one that I will never forget. I can't wait for the days and weeks ahead, getting to share that same love and devotion as my wife, son, and I begin our new family of three.

    Semper-Fido Report

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    #45

    Now I Can Officially Join You

    Close-up of a newborn's tiny hand holding an adult finger, symbolizing the bond between dads and their children.

    Our little chicken nugget blessed us with her presence today and I’m so in love. I’m officially one of you now!

    ElOhhYouuu Report

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    #46

    Jokes

    A funny Reddit post showing dad humor, featuring a dad joke about a wife's 40-week body building program resulting in a baby.

    PrudentComfortable24 Report

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    #47

    Happens Every Time…

    A tired dad playing video games at 10:00 pm and falling asleep by 10:05 pm. Relatable for dads.

    dntknwhowtoreddit Report

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    #48

    Found A Father's Day Surprise In My Late Dad's Garage

    A yellow sticky note on a red background with a humorous message about a tool box, relevant to dads and feel-good posts.

    A couple years ago my father passed and this weekend while working my way through his tool chest I found this gem he left hidden under the bottom of a drawer. Gave me a laugh and a good quiet moment of reflection with a tear or two sneaking out. Cherry on top was a song called "Die Now, Live Later" was playing at the time. Happy Father's Day everyone, hope it was a good one. Now go call your dad!

    Number1Framer Report

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    #49

    Solo Camping Trip With My 3-Year-Old. Hard? Yep. Worth It? 100%

    A happy child sits on a picnic table next to a bike with a trailer, celebrating dads and outdoor fun.

    Since my son was born in 2021, I’ve tried to keep my love of the outdoors alive by bringing him along for the ride—even if it means going solo. My wife gets a weekend to herself, my kid gets some adventure, and I get a few precious hours of sanity and bonding.

    This weekend we camped together for the first time—just the two of us in the Pine Creek Gorge in PA. I was nervous about how it would go, but it turned out to be one of the most rewarding things I’ve done as a dad.

    Highlights:
    He was scared the first night, worried I’d leave or animals would get in. By night two, he was asleep by 9 after making spooky stories and playing in the creek.
    He hiked, biked, helped with meals, and asked big questions about the stars.
    I learned to let go of perfect plans and just be present.

    Couple notes for the Dads here—if you’re on the fence about taking your kids on a trip like this, do it. Take the leap, and get out with them early and often. It can be intimidating, and solo trips are never easy—but what it’s done for both of us has been invaluable.

    You don’t have to give up your passions when you become a parent. They may not look the same as they did before, and that’s okay. Slower mornings, shorter hikes, more snacks, more stops—but also more laughter, more wonder, and honestly, more joy. You get to experience the things you love again—this time through their eyes.

    I’m incredibly lucky to be able to do these things with my son, and I encourage every dad to find their own version of adventure—big or small—and make those memories now. The logistics can be hard, the planning is nonstop, and the patience gets tested. But the reward? It's massive. It’s knowing you’re giving them the space to grow, to get curious, to gain confidence—and in the process, you’ll find a different kind of fulfillment you didn’t know you needed.

    Lead by example. They’re watching!

    avgenthusiast Report

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    #50

    Got The Wife On Board For The Toolbox Changing Table / Dresser

    A nursery with a white changing table and open drawers showing baby clothes, a dedicated space for dads.

    Playing the long game. One day I’ll get it back.

    nubsandthecarrots Report

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    #51

    Tony Hawk Meeting His Grandson

    A gray-haired man in a hoodie smiles down at a baby sleeping on his lap. A red heart hovers above, celebrating Dads.

    Conscious_Ladder_467 Report

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    #52

    Trust Me, As You Once Did

    A Dads meme with Gandalf taking a banana from a screaming child and peeling it, with text "I'm not trying to help you."

    nephelodusa Report

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    #53

    I Think Of This Daily And Act On It

    A thought-provoking text on a black background, encouraging dads to live intentionally for their children rather than just d*e for them.

    I saw this in a post on fb 3 years ago when my daughter was 2. I always used to say “I would die for my daughter” and of course I would in a heart beat.

    But I have also chosen to live for my daughter. Since i first saw this post 3 years ago, I’ve brought myself to a healthy weight, i do light exercise fairly regularly, we go on walks all the time together, my eating habits have cleaned up significantly.

    Everyday i try to find something physically or mentally healthy for us to do together, even if it’s just a short walk, or coloring a little doodle.

    This photo came up in my memories on fb from 3 years ago when i first shared it and I just wanted to share it with you all, as well as the impact it had in me and how I go about raising my daughter now.

    [deleted] Report

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    #54

    I Remember Thinking Having A Newborn Was Difficult

    A meme showing a joyful girl thinking about her toddler after work, contrasted with a crying girl after her child got angry for not letting him crawl into the oven. Relatable for dads.

    f1sh_ Report

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    #55

    As Someone With A 3 Year Old. My God I Feel This

    Yoda looking exhausted with closed eyes, relatable to dads experiencing parenting challenges and humor.

    TheBKBurger Report

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    #56

    Little Man And I Got Dressed Up To Go Out For Dinner Together Last Night. Just Us!

    A dad and his child in matching truck sweaters, standing by blue plaid curtains. Celebrating dads.

    Matching sweaters courtesy of the grandparents!

    CommunityBig9626 Report

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    #57

    Made My Son A Bed, Very Proud Dad Moment

    A DIY wooden platform bed with built-in shelves and storage, perfect for kids. A great project for dads.

    First venture into woodworking, the beds for purchase are either total garbage made of pressed turds or a $5k bed from pottery barn so I just decided to make it myself for under $1k including tools and I learned so much in the process. He friggin loves it, so much shelf space. Very proud dad.

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    #58

    My Wife And I During The Current 4 Month Sleep Regression

    A Simpsons scene: two adults and Maggie, with text about babies needing attention. Connects to feel-good posts for dads.

    PrplMonkeyDshwshr Report

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    #59

    Seasonal Attire

    Close-up of a dad's shoulder, covered in white lint, showing the everyday life of dads.

    Anyone else rocking the shirt covered in toddler snot this winter as a daily outfit. very chic, much stylish.

    WorkDontBlockReddit Report

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    #60

    Time For The Biannual Trade In

    New Skechers Slip-ins next to a worn gray pair, likely belonging to a dad, on a patterned rug.

    Went for the blue instead of the grey. The step in shoes from sketchers that actually come in W for most sizes. Easy for quick school pickups and running to the grocery store and lasted around 1.5 years until the wife insisted I get a new pair because the old ‘looked like homeless man shoes’ (even though not a hole in the things, just worn around the sole a bit). Pretty sure if I ever see these on a steep discount I’m going to grab like 5 pairs.

    I've been corrected, its biennial, not biannual.

    DrapedInVelvet Report

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    #61

    For Valentines My Daughter Got A Cheap Puzzle That Tesselates Any Way. Enjoy Her Work, Ocd Dads

    A colorful jigsaw puzzle, partially assembled on a white surface, with many pink and yellow pieces. Great for dads.

    If you ask real nicely I'll put it on top of an uncleaned computer keyboard.

    mrsc0tty Report

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    #62

    Do We All Own This Swing?

    A blue and red baby swing hangs from a tree branch in a backyard, ideal for dads to enjoy with their little ones.

    Every single parents home I go to has this swing. You all have it too? Don’t you?!

    Justadudeonhisphone Report

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    #63

    Thoughts On Shower Coffee, Fellow Dads?

    A shower caddy filled with Trader Joe's Tea Tree Tingle products, other toiletries, and a mug of coffee. Great for dads.

    I posted this over on a coffee subreddit, but thought I’d take a roll call or inspire my fellow tired brethren on this life hack. With our almost one-year-old super active kiddo, savoring a delicious cup of coffee during shower time has been a moment a bliss.

    johnnyapplejack Report

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    #64

    Very Much Mood Dependent

    A dad meme showing a difficult choice: make kids clean or do it myself. A stressed man wipes his forehead.

    ViolatingBadgers Report

    3points
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    #65

    It Is Time For The Talk

    A meme of a newborn baby looking at the camera, with the text How do I put this, you will never sleep in again. This resonates with dads.

    Ginnadin777 Report

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    #66

    It’s Times Like These

    A child in a Spiderman costume sits on a couch next to an adult, a sweet moment for dads.

    That feel when kiddo snuggles up on the couch and when you look it’s just Spider-Man.

    AllofRealm Report

    3points
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    #67

    My 6 Mo Getting My Wife Sick And Leaving Me As The Only Healthy One Remaining

    A four-panel SpongeBob meme. Sandy with a lasso, then SpongeBob and Patrick looking scared, perfect for dads.

    runnerd81 Report

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    #68

    My Wife's Experience Giving Our 1yo His Breakfast This Morning

    A dad stressed about leaving while a child slowly eats Cheerios. A relatable meme for dads facing delays.

    rodiraskol Report

    3points
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    #69

    Do You Ever Find Yourself Acting Like You Belong In One Of These Commercials?

    Four people in an elevator. A diverse group of dads, with varying expressions. Feel-good posts.

    I was a chaperone on my 3rd graders field trip today which was about an hour drive into the city to a museum. On the bus I'm sitting across the aisle from another dad and about 20 minutes into the trip, we've passed the third highway on-ramp that would've made sense to use and we've just committed to local streets for the foreseeable future.

    So me and the other dad start loudly questioning the bus drivers route when it started to feel like the guy in these commercials could've been behind and admonished us. "you're not the driver, you don't get to comment on the route."

    mattybgcg Report

    3points
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    #70

    Saturday 8am. A Few Years Ago This Meant Still Awake. Now It Means This

    Saturday 8am. A Few Years Ago This Meant Still Awake. Now It Means This

    Out here with my son at 8am on a Saturday. Frost on the fields, nobody around.

    Past me would have just gotten home about now. Current me is pushing a pram and genuinely okay with it. Wild how that happens.

    Anyone else lowkey enjoy the early mornings or am I coping?

    Final_Newspaper_3568 Report

    3points
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    #71

    The Weather Is Warm And The Projects Begin!!

    A backyard with a patio, a dog on the grass, a slide, and a climbing wall for dads and kids to enjoy.

    Justadudeonhisphone Report

    3points
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    #72

    My Son Made This For My Birthday

    A dad and his son on a balcony with a lake view, the dad holding a Jordan logo, part of feel-good posts for dads.

    He’s a lot sometimes but it’s worth it. Very proud of him.

    BNutz77 Report

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    #73

    Since We Had Our 4th Daughter I Couldn't Hit The Gym As Much As I Wanted (20 Min Commute + Gym Meant 2h In And Out + Shower ) So I Made One At Home And Even The Kids Work Out Now !

    A home gym with an exercise bike, weight rack, and wall-mounted TV, dedicated to dads' fitness journeys.

    Sudden_Explorer_7280 Report

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    #74

    I Built A Shower Both My Boys Can Use Together Without Fighting Or Freezing

    A dual shower head with a main rain-style head and an adjustable smaller head, a great addition for dads.

    Added a 3 way diverter, shower arm, and extra shower head, all local big box sourced.

    Now they both have a stream in a standard tub for their showers. 6 & 2

    ucffool Report

    3points
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    #75

    We Finally Had The Final Adoption Hearing And Our Daughter Is Officially Ours

    A smiling judge in a black robe with a family of a dad, mom, boy, and baby girl. This community is dedicated to dads.

    Rawk02 Report

    3points
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    #76

    Wife Is Back A Work And I’m On My Own. Today’s Nap Location: Bowling Alley. Am I Doing This Right?

    A baby stroller in a lively bowling alley, showing an online community of dads relaxing.

    voytek707 Report

    3points
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    #77

    Took The Kids To Zions National Park And We Wadded Through "The Narrows". Highly Recommend!

    Hikers navigate a narrow canyon with steep rock walls and a flowing brown river. A great outdoor activity for dads.

    Had an incredible time traveling to Zions National Park in Utah and spending some time there with my kids. The Narrows was easily the highlight, we spent several hours there. My kids were all troopers and my youngest (7) didn't even ask to be in my shoulders!

    zunbrun Report

    3points
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    #78

    Wife And I Took Our Son To The Aquarium For His First Birthday. He Might Not Remember The Day, But We Always Will

    A dad holding a baby points at a large ray swimming in an aquarium, with a diver in the background.

    Devious_Bastard Report

    3points
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    #79

    Lunch Time With My 17 Month Old Daughter Today

    A Spongebob meme depicting a dad trying to convince Patrick to eat cheesy broccoli rice, highlighting parenting struggles.

    aggierogue3 Report

    2points
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