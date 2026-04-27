I have always had a this dream that played out in my head about this day. I grew up an only child to two amazing parents where I never doubted for one second their love for me. They took parenthood as the highest honor and privilege. So it shouldn't be a surprise that I always had this dream of getting to share the moment I became a father with the two that instilled that same mentality with me.



But I almost lost that chance. Multiple times.



My senior year in college, I got the phone call from my mother that the PTSD my father had from the countless horrific calls he responded to as a firefighter/EMT nearly took his life. That mental image of the dream was the first thing that replayed in my mind.



Then there was the infertility. We tried for years, but my wife's PCOS and my erratic sperm counts weren't giving us much of a chance at success. We got two positive tests from IUI's. Those were days of hope and joy that, unfortunately, were taken away far too soon when the pregnancies abruptly ended. That mental image felt blurrier with each month and negative pregnancy test.



So we went for the Hail Mary. When the first transfer resulted in a positive pregnancy test, we found ourselves too scared to be able to celebrate considering the journey that led us to that point. The stress mounted when she started bleeding due to a hematoma. Then came placenta previa and a rushed visit to L&D due to bleeding. While the mental image of that dream was getting clearer with each week of the pregnancy, the road still felt rocky and treacherous.



But here we are. After 50 hours on hold for an induction, my wife took on the task and crushed it, delivering a 9 lb 5 ounce healthy baby boyinto the world this morning. I can't begin to describe the overwhelming emotion that took me over hearing that first cry as the doctor held him in the air. When the golden hour finished, I let her parents go back to see their daughter and meet their grandson first. The image I had in my head so long ago of sharing that private moment with two of the most important people in my life finally came to fruition, and the embrace the three of us shared is one that I will never forget. I can't wait for the days and weeks ahead, getting to share that same love and devotion as my wife, son, and I begin our new family of three.

