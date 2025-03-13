ADVERTISEMENT

Julie Liu, the artist behind Jubes Comic Blog, has mastered the art of turning everyday moments into tiny, heartwarming stories that feel like a warm cup of coffee on a lazy morning. Whether it's the chaos of sharing a bathroom after that one regrettable cup, the soul-reviving power of office treats, or the silent love language of spontaneous cuddles, her comics capture the little things that make life sweet (and sometimes hilariously inconvenient).

With expressive characters, simple but dynamic visuals, and a perfect balance of humor and wholesomeness, Julie's work is like a love letter to relationships, companionship, and the absurdly relatable struggles of daily life. If you've ever felt personally victimized by coffee-induced urgency or emotionally revived by a surprise box of donuts, her comics might be something up your alley!

More info: Instagram | julieliu.ca | Facebook

#1

Two cartoon characters hilariously depict everyday struggles of love as they rush for the washroom after enjoying coffee.

jubescomicblog Report

    #2

    Funny comic showing everyday struggles of love and life; sad character turns happy with donuts in the lunchroom.

    jubescomicblog Report

    #3

    Adorable comic of a monkey and a character expressing love and everyday struggles.

    jubescomicblog Report

    #4

    Cute comic illustrating the everyday struggles of love and life with a loving hug and a cat joining in.

    jubescomicblog Report

    #5

    Comic of a monkey asking a sweating rabbit, "What did you buy today?", illustrating love and life struggles humorously.

    jubescomicblog Report

    #6

    Comic illustrating the everyday struggles of love and life, featuring a humorous comparison between husband and friends.

    jubescomicblog Report

    #7

    Adorable comic illustrating the everyday struggles of love and life with a funny twist involving McDonald's fries.

    jubescomicblog Report

    #8

    Adorable comic of a character showering and finding their pet cat hiding behind the curtain, highlighting everyday life humor.

    jubescomicblog Report

    #9

    Artist humorously depicts love and life's struggles in a four-panel comic showing dishwashing woes.

    jubescomicblog Report

    #10

    Comic illustrating everyday struggles of love and life with funny dinner scenarios between a couple.

    jubescomicblog Report

    #11

    Comic of cute characters struggling to get comfy on a couch, featuring the everyday challenges of love and life.

    jubescomicblog Report

    #12

    Adorable comic capturing everyday struggles of love and life with characters expressing emotions and making up.

    jubescomicblog Report

    #13

    Comic characters humorously navigate daily life and love, illustrating struggles in morning routines, work, and evening cuddles.

    jubescomicblog Report

    #14

    Comic illustrating the everyday struggles of parenting with humorous before and after baby scenarios.

    jubescomicblog Report

    #15

    Comic about love and life struggles, showing characters with an agenda, humorously highlighting everyday challenges.

    jubescomicblog Report

    #16

    Adorable comic of a dog and bunny couple watching their baby, capturing everyday love and life struggles humorously.

    jubescomicblog Report

    #17

    Artist's comic captures adorable and hilarious everyday struggles of love on a couch with an affectionate parent and baby.

    jubescomicblog Report

    #18

    Artist captures funny love and life struggles with a cartoon of messy shirts and humorous parenting advice.

    jubescomicblog Report

    #19

    Adorable comic of two characters and a teddy bear, showcasing everyday love and life struggles.

    jubescomicblog Report

    #20

    Comic depicting everyday struggles in love and life, showing a frazzled character with "mom brain" juggling tasks.

    jubescomicblog Report

    #21

    Comic of everyday love struggles with a character borrowing clothes and a playful closet argument.

    jubescomicblog Report

