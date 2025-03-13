ADVERTISEMENT

Julie Liu, the artist behind Jubes Comic Blog, has mastered the art of turning everyday moments into tiny, heartwarming stories that feel like a warm cup of coffee on a lazy morning. Whether it's the chaos of sharing a bathroom after that one regrettable cup, the soul-reviving power of office treats, or the silent love language of spontaneous cuddles, her comics capture the little things that make life sweet (and sometimes hilariously inconvenient).

With expressive characters, simple but dynamic visuals, and a perfect balance of humor and wholesomeness, Julie's work is like a love letter to relationships, companionship, and the absurdly relatable struggles of daily life. If you've ever felt personally victimized by coffee-induced urgency or emotionally revived by a surprise box of donuts, her comics might be something up your alley!

More info: Instagram | julieliu.ca | Facebook