It’s very hard to observe animals in their natural habitat without being seen or having to spend days blending into the surroundings. Luckily, nowadays, trail cameras exist that allow people to watch wildlife from the comfort of their own home for purposes like research, hunting, and security. Another quite unexpected benefit of this technology is all the silly animal moments it captures when they think no one is watching them.

For your enjoyment, our Bored Panda team compiled lots of such pictures in a list below.