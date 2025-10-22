51 Wild Animals Captured Being Funny When They Didn’t Know They Were Being Recorded
It’s very hard to observe animals in their natural habitat without being seen or having to spend days blending into the surroundings. Luckily, nowadays, trail cameras exist that allow people to watch wildlife from the comfort of their own home for purposes like research, hunting, and security. Another quite unexpected benefit of this technology is all the silly animal moments it captures when they think no one is watching them.
For your enjoyment, our Bored Panda team compiled lots of such pictures in a list below. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down!
You Touched My Toes
"...and then Santa asked me to lead his sleigh. Really, I'm not kidding! See, we flew: Just. Like. This."
An Easter Adventure
Oh my gosh, this is great! My kids are "too old" for egg hunts, so now I'll just do one for the squirrels!
I Set My Deer Feeder High Off The Ground, So The Raccoons Couldn't Reach It
One Awesome Picture
Bartender, I'll Have Another
A Raccoon Photo Bombing
My Parent's Got A Snapshot Of Some Movement On Their Trail Cam. Wasn't Exactly What They Expected
Silly Deer
Kids Playing Around
Coyote Stole My Newspaper
Just wondering why would it do that? I was hoping it brought it to the door, perhaps in an effort to get domesticated, but no such luck.
Coyote Puppies In Southern California
Caught This On My Cam, Thought It Was Kinda Funny
For The Moment, At Least, This Bear Did Seem To Have Forgotten About Their Worries And Their Strife
Mandatory Camera Sniff
:: heavy breathing:: You awake?... :: heavy breathing::
Anyone Know What This Is? (Ignore The Cow)
A Deer Spooked By A Flying Squirrel
Don't Chew With Your Mouth Open
Mortal Enemies
Tracks seen, but no signs of any grand pianos and anvils in the yard so I don't think that they crossed paths.
"Meep meep." (This photo sponsored by the Acme Manufacturing Company.)
Hello
Deering Around
Favourite Camera Trap Snap To Date
What Hog Problem?
My Friend Found His Trail Cam Destroyed, As If Someone Had Stabbed The Lens With A Screwdriver. This Was The Last Picture It Ever Took
An Endangered Northern River Otter Is Photographed Dining On A White Sucker Fish
Some Friendly Cats
Young Fox Checks Out The Game Cam
Mama And Her Babies
My Dad Captured This Little Guy On His Trail Cam
Just Helping Himself To A Couple Of Fresh Asian Pears
Fox Pups
Deer Found The Stealth Cam
Yup. The Trail Cam Works
Deer Are Majestic Creatures
Downward Doe
Flying Squirrel
Strollin' On By
The Orb Has Claimed Yet Another Soul
My Dad's Deer Cam Caught Something Interesting
My Dad Got This Picture On His Trail Camera
Passport Photo
Hands Down The Coolest Trail Cam Pic I’ve Ever Got
She's Not Very Photogenic
Grizzly
One Of The Funniest Trail Cam Pics I Have Recorded
I think it is a Red Fox based on pics before and after.