It’s very hard to observe animals in their natural habitat without being seen or having to spend days blending into the surroundings. Luckily, nowadays, trail cameras exist that allow people to watch wildlife from the comfort of their own home for purposes like research, hunting, and security. Another quite unexpected benefit of this technology is all the silly animal moments it captures when they think no one is watching them. 

For your enjoyment, our Bored Panda team compiled lots of such pictures in a list below. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down!

#1

You Touched My Toes

Wild animals captured funny moment of a deer leaping over raccoons in a forest at night unseen by the camera.

atlcollie Report

randykilgore
Ghostchaplain16
Ghostchaplain16
Community Member
47 minutes ago

"...and then Santa asked me to lead his sleigh. Really, I'm not kidding! See, we flew: Just. Like. This."

    #2

    An Easter Adventure

    Squirrel among plastic Easter eggs outdoors, funny wild animal behavior captured without awareness of being recorded.

    Report

    mrs-diel
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago

    Oh my gosh, this is great! My kids are "too old" for egg hunts, so now I'll just do one for the squirrels!

    #3

    I Set My Deer Feeder High Off The Ground, So The Raccoons Couldn't Reach It

    A group of wild raccoons captured at night in the forest, displaying amusing behavior unaware of being recorded.

    steffinator117 Report

    #4

    One Awesome Picture

    A group of wild raccoons captured being funny and playful on a fallen tree above a river in a forest setting.

    kayaker307 Report

    randykilgore
    Ghostchaplain16
    Ghostchaplain16
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago

    Synchronized skulking team practicing their moves.

    #5

    Bartender, I'll Have Another

    Wild animal captured being funny at night, a bear resting its arms on a tree stump in the forest.

    reddit.com Report

    #6

    A Raccoon Photo Bombing

    Raccoon and deer captured being funny in a night wildlife camera shot without knowing they were being recorded.

    imgur.com Report

    #7

    My Parent's Got A Snapshot Of Some Movement On Their Trail Cam. Wasn't Exactly What They Expected

    Two horses lying on their backs in a forest clearing, captured as wild animals being funny unaware of the camera.

    SpencerRattler Report

    #8

    Two Deer On A Trail Cam

    Close-up of a wild animal making a funny face in a natural habitat, captured by a wildlife camera on a dirt road.

    Blackjack667 Report

    #9

    Silly Deer

    Two wild deer captured being funny in a forest clearing unaware they are being recorded by a trail camera.

    Report

    #10

    Kids Playing Around

    Black bear family captured being funny in a green forest clearing around a tree stump at dusk.

    reddit.com Report

    #11

    Coyote Stole My Newspaper

    Wild animal caught by night camera holding a suspicious object while unaware of being recorded outdoors.

    Just wondering why would it do that? I was hoping it brought it to the door, perhaps in an effort to get domesticated, but no such luck.

    Fuzzy-Blackberry-541 Report

    #12

    Coyote Puppies In Southern California

    Two wild animals caught being funny in a natural setting, unaware they were being recorded by a hidden camera.

    badskiier Report

    #13

    Caught This On My Cam, Thought It Was Kinda Funny

    Two wild deer in a forest setting, captured being funny without knowing they were recorded by a trail camera.

    Baggydeer Report

    #14

    For The Moment, At Least, This Bear Did Seem To Have Forgotten About Their Worries And Their Strife

    Black bear cub playfully soaking in a small pool outdoors, one paw raised, captured among wild animals being funny.

    Report

    #15

    Mandatory Camera Sniff

    Close-up of a wild animal’s funny face captured unexpectedly by a night camera in a natural setting.

    Report

    mrs-diel
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago

    :: heavy breathing:: You awake?... :: heavy breathing::

    #16

    Anyone Know What This Is? (Ignore The Cow)

    Wild animals captured being funny at night near trees, with one animal lying on its back in the grass.

    Novel-Bit-6614 Report

    #17

    A Deer Spooked By A Flying Squirrel

    Wild animals captured being funny at night, a deer startled by a flying owl in a dark forest setting.

    Gordondel Report

    #18

    Don't Chew With Your Mouth Open

    Wild animal caught being funny in the forest next to a pile of apples, unaware of being recorded by the trail camera.

    Feeling_Screen3979 Report

    #19

    Little Ones

    Two wild deer in a forest captured being funny and unaware of the camera in natural woodland setting.

    reddit.com Report

    #20

    Mortal Enemies

    Wild animals captured being funny in a natural setting, including a coyote and a roadrunner unaware of the camera.

    Tracks seen, but no signs of any grand pianos and anvils in the yard so I don't think that they crossed paths.

    icedfreakintea Report

    randykilgore
    Ghostchaplain16
    Ghostchaplain16
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago

    "Meep meep." (This photo sponsored by the Acme Manufacturing Company.)

    #21

    Hello

    Close-up of a wild animal captured being funny outdoors by a trail camera in a forest setting.

    Report

    #22

    Deering Around

    Wild animal making a funny face in a forest, captured unexpectedly by a trail camera recording wildlife behavior.

    Report

    #23

    Favourite Camera Trap Snap To Date

    Close-up of a wild bird humorously captured by a hidden trail camera in a forest setting.

    Lilongwe Wildlife Trust Report

    #24

    What Hog Problem?

    Wild animals captured on night camera, including a group of wild boars and a close-up of a curious wild boar face.

    Treacherously-Benign Report

    #25

    Guess The Critter

    Close-up of a wild animal nose captured unexpectedly on a trail camera, showing a funny moment of wildlife behavior.

    reddit.com Report

    #26

    My Friend Found His Trail Cam Destroyed, As If Someone Had Stabbed The Lens With A Screwdriver. This Was The Last Picture It Ever Took

    Close-up of a wild animal humorously captured on camera in a forest setting, unaware it was being recorded.

    Velfar Report

    #27

    An Endangered Northern River Otter Is Photographed Dining On A White Sucker Fish

    Wild animal captured being funny at night holding a fish near a riverbank in a natural setting.

    Charlie Brennan Report

    #28

    Some Friendly Cats

    Two wild animals captured being funny at night, unaware they were being recorded by a trail camera.

    Report

    #29

    Young Fox Checks Out The Game Cam

    Wild animal close-up with reflective eyes captured unexpectedly in a funny moment during nighttime recording.

    mcqjohn Report

    #30

    Mama And Her Babies

    Wild animals captured being funny at night, with playful bears interacting in a forest setting on trail camera footage.

    Flashy_Woodpecker_11 Report

    #31

    My Dad Captured This Little Guy On His Trail Cam

    Wild animals captured being funny in a forest, showing a close-up of a curious squirrel unaware of the camera.

    KnivesMakeMe Report

    #32

    Just Helping Himself To A Couple Of Fresh Asian Pears

    Black bear standing on hind legs reaching for a tree branch in a nighttime wild animals funny moment captured on camera.

    oldburgerguy Report

    #33

    Fox Pups

    Two young wild foxes play inside a forest den captured being funny unaware of the camera presence.

    Buckshot172 Report

    #34

    Deer Found The Stealth Cam

    Close-up of a wild deer making a funny face in a forest, captured by a stealth cam showing wild animals being funny.

    Spence44 Report

    #35

    Yup. The Trail Cam Works

    Close-up of a wild animal with large antlers captured being funny unaware of the camera in a forest setting.

    reddit.com Report

    #36

    Deer Are Majestic Creatures

    Wild deer captured being funny at night in the forest, unaware they are being recorded by a trail camera.

    Materclaritas Report

    #37

    Downward Doe

    Two wild deer captured being funny in a forest clearing, unaware they are being recorded by a trail camera.

    reddit.com Report

    #38

    Flying Squirrel

    Squirrel caught on camera mid-air in a funny pose in the wild, showcasing wild animals captured being funny unexpectedly.

    Report

    #39

    Strollin' On By

    Wolf by a forest pond, one of the wild animals captured being funny unaware of the camera recording them.

    reddit.com Report

    #40

    The Orb Has Claimed Yet Another Soul

    Deer playfully interacting with a colorful ball in the forest at night, one of the wild animals captured being funny.

    Report

    #41

    My Dad's Deer Cam Caught Something Interesting

    Close-up of a wild moose captured being funny unaware of being recorded in a nighttime forest setting.

    Boonlink Report

    #42

    My Dad Got This Picture On His Trail Camera

    Close-up of a wild animal's face caught being funny by a stealth camera at night in a natural setting.

    sammy29557 Report

    #43

    Passport Photo

    A wild animal caught in a funny moment in its natural habitat, unaware it is being recorded by a hidden camera.

    Report

    #44

    Coyote

    Coyote captured being funny in a lush green forest, unaware of the camera recording its natural behavior.

    grindle-guts Report

    #45

    Hands Down The Coolest Trail Cam Pic I’ve Ever Got

    Deer mid-jump in a forest setting, one of the wild animals captured being funny unaware of the camera.

    revealcellcam Report

    #46

    She's Not Very Photogenic

    Close-up of a wild animal making a funny face in its natural habitat, captured without knowing it was recorded.

    Boring_Vanilla_4981 Report

    #47

    Grizzly

    Close-up of a wild animal's face captured being funny in a natural outdoor setting with autumn leaves in the background

    MMOffGridAlaska Report

    #48

    One Of The Funniest Trail Cam Pics I Have Recorded

    Close-up of a wild animal's face captured being funny by a trail camera at night showing unexpected behavior.

    I think it is a Red Fox based on pics before and after.

    marcus_frisbee Report

    #49

    I'm Watching You

    Close-up of a wild cougar in snowy forest, showcasing funny wild animals captured unaware by a trail camera.

    paralleluniversitee Report

    #50

    Excuse Me

    Wild animals captured being funny at night as a cat and raccoon interact near food bowls in tall grass.

    Substantial-Ad-4007 Report

    #51

    Fat Daddy

    Black bear captured by a trail camera at night, showing wild animals in their natural habitat being funny and unaware of recording.

    reddit.com Report

