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Animals have a remarkable talent for being funny without even trying, and the Facebook page “Important Animal Images” collects exactly these kinds of snapshots, bringing together some of the funniest, strangest, cutest, and most wholesome animal content from across the internet. Its posts feature everything from cats caught in ridiculous situations to dogs pulling expressions that seem suspiciously human, along with plenty of other creatures creating accidental comedy.

We’ve gathered some of our favorite images from the page below. Scroll down to enjoy them, and be sure to upvote the ones that made you laugh or smile the most.

More info: Facebook