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Animals have a remarkable talent for being funny without even trying, and the Facebook page “Important Animal Images” collects exactly these kinds of snapshots, bringing together some of the funniest, strangest, cutest, and most wholesome animal content from across the internet. Its posts feature everything from cats caught in ridiculous situations to dogs pulling expressions that seem suspiciously human, along with plenty of other creatures creating accidental comedy.

We’ve gathered some of our favorite images from the page below. Scroll down to enjoy them, and be sure to upvote the ones that made you laugh or smile the most.

More info: Facebook

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#1

Adorable animal photos: A tiny kitten looks up at its distorted reflection in a metal container with glowing eyes.

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11points
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    #2

    An adorable and absurd white cat standing on its hind legs, mimicking a boxer, a funny animal photo.

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    10points
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    #3

    Adorable hamster nestled among eggs in a carton, an absurd animal photo.

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    9points
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A carton of eggs. Am I missing something?

    0
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    #4

    Adorable animal photos: A fluffy yellow duckling wearing a tiny helmet is cradled in a hand against a scenic background.

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    9points
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    #5

    Adorable animal photo: a small snake wearing a giraffe hat, peeking out from under a gray blanket, looking cute and absurd.

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    9points
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Soooo adorable! Hope it doesn't mind.

    1
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    #6

    An adorable and absurd kitten with a pink cast sleeping soundly, a cute animal photo.

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    8points
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    #7

    Adorable and absurd cat with big eyes wearing a pink bear slipper, a funny animal photo.

    importantanimalimages Report

    8points
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    #8

    Adorable animal photos: Two people wearing dog-faced masks pose with a real golden retriever, an amusing animal photo.

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    8points
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's not impressed, maybe a little embarrassed?

    1
    1point
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    #9

    A charming animal photo shows the back of a ginger cat looking out a window at night, observing an adorable owl perched on a pole outside a building. This captures an absurd yet endearing moment between animals.

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    7points
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    #10

    Adorable animal photo of a small hamster being held gently, showing its tiny pink paws.

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    7points
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    #11

    Absurd animal photo: a man with a dog in a backpack at an American Airlines check-in desk, ready for travel.

    importantanimalimages Report

    7points
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    #12

    Adorable animal photo: a cat standing on two large, furry monster slippers, looking mischievous and absurd.

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    7points
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    #13

    Adorable animal photos: A happy cat being petted next to a bin of straw containing small black kittens.

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    7points
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    #14

    Adorable animal photo showing a cat wearing tiny, hand-knitted slippers, equal parts adorable and absurd.

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    6points
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    #15

    Adorable animal photo of an orange cat peeking over a laptop at a cheese board, equal parts adorable and absurd.

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    6points
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    ubik-rex avatar
    Ubik
    Ubik
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One for you, one for me, one for you, one for me, ♾️

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    An adorable animal photo of a baby interacting with a cat on a picnic bench.

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    6points
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    #17

    An adorable animal photo of a father with his baby, dog, and cat in 2008 and then again in 2018.

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    6points
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You have to frame the pictures and print them on T-shirts and mugs and mouse pads etc. for her 18th birthday. Cuteness overload!!! 😍

    1
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    #18

    Absurd animal photos: A husky dog stares at its reflection in a mirror, looking surprised by its own image.

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    5points
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    #19

    Absurd animal photos: A brown dog sits patiently in a marked square, social distancing in a line of people.

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    5points
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    andrew-w00197 avatar
    Did I say that out loud?
    Did I say that out loud?
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Better behaved than a lot of people at that time.

    1
    1point
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    #20

    Adorable animal photos: a kitten eating watermelon, then looking comically with red-stained lips.

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    5points
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    #21

    Absurd animal photos: A white and brown cat on a leash sitting between a person's legs on a tiled surface.

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    5points
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    #22

    Absurd animal photos: Four kittens climbing a screen door, appearing to defy gravity in a playful way.

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    5points
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    #23

    Adorable animal photos: An elderly person feeds a large, fluffy black dog with a spoon from a plate.

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    5points
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    #24

    An adorable animal photo series of a cat cleverly using its tail to stop a drink from spilling.

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    5points
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    #25

    Absurd animal photo of a tiny puppy splayed out on the floor wearing red slippers.

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    4points
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    #26

    Adorable animal photos: A dog in a t-shirt watches two boys sweeping, then close-up shots of the dog.

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    4points
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He looks like no one wanted him on their team. Poor doggo!

    2
    2points
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    #27

    A series of photos showing a duck with a 3D printed prosthetic foot, creating adorable animal moments.

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    4points
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    #28

    Absurd animal photo featuring a large dog and tiny kitten, with a cartoon face in the background.

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    3points
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    #29

    TV presenters with two adorable and absurd gray cats on their news desk, funny animal photo.

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    3points
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    #30

    Absurd animal photo: a cat sleeping beside a person wearing a red motorcycle helmet in bed, creating a funny scene.

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    3points
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    #31

    An absurd and adorable animal photo of a dog wearing sunglasses and riding on the back of a scooter.

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    2points
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