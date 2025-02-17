ADVERTISEMENT

These small paintings are part of a series of simple, philosophical explorations about life. For me, there’s immense joy in trying to express the truths of being human in the simplest way possible. A splash, a line, a brushstroke—how can they convey something about love, hope, or the feeling of being different, lonely, or afraid?

I’m a Norwegian artist living on the edge of a vast forest in central Norway. Throughout my artistic journey, I’ve explored many creative forms: designing glassware, illustrating and writing children’s books, creating book covers, and developing large-scale art projects through intricate digital photo collages. I have a deeply philosophical nature, always seeking meaning and connections, and my art reflects this personal quest. While I hope these works offer others small moments of reflection or inspiration, the person most enriched by this creative process has undoubtedly been me.

More info: Instagram