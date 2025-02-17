The Power Of Simplicity: My 25 Illustrations That Bring Life’s Values To Light
These small paintings are part of a series of simple, philosophical explorations about life. For me, there’s immense joy in trying to express the truths of being human in the simplest way possible. A splash, a line, a brushstroke—how can they convey something about love, hope, or the feeling of being different, lonely, or afraid?
I’m a Norwegian artist living on the edge of a vast forest in central Norway. Throughout my artistic journey, I’ve explored many creative forms: designing glassware, illustrating and writing children’s books, creating book covers, and developing large-scale art projects through intricate digital photo collages. I have a deeply philosophical nature, always seeking meaning and connections, and my art reflects this personal quest. While I hope these works offer others small moments of reflection or inspiration, the person most enriched by this creative process has undoubtedly been me.
Over time, I’ve grown weary of the intellectual complexity and verbosity often associated with contemporary art. This led me to start Drodlene—an experiment in simplicity. How unpretentious can an artwork be while still conveying meaning? Can a few playful squiggles spark a meaningful dialogue with the viewer? These questions guided me to download a minimalistic painting app on my tablet and begin sketching.
I rarely approach a painting with a plan. For me, art is most fulfilling when it feels like play, so I embrace freedom and serendipity in my process. Starting with a clean canvas and a large brush, I let the digital paint flow and watch as shapes and forms emerge. It’s only after immersing myself in this playfulness that I discover what the painting is “about” and find the words to pair with it.
As the series has grown, certain recurring themes have emerged. The paintings celebrate values like individuality—it’s not only allowed but essential to be yourself. They affirm the power of love and courage. They remind us that fear and doubt are normal, that even the smallest hope or change can create a ripple effect, and that we should never, ever give up.
I call the series Drodlene, which translates to “The Doodles” in English. In Norwegian, the word carries a dual meaning: both “drawing aimlessly and playfully” and “free, creative thinking.” My hope is that these works bring joy, hope, and affirmation to those who see them.
Today, there are over 600 Drodlene paintings, and they all live together on my Instagram profile, @drodleland.