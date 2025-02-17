ADVERTISEMENT

These small paintings are part of a series of simple, philosophical explorations about life. For me, there’s immense joy in trying to express the truths of being human in the simplest way possible. A splash, a line, a brushstroke—how can they convey something about love, hope, or the feeling of being different, lonely, or afraid?

I’m a Norwegian artist living on the edge of a vast forest in central Norway. Throughout my artistic journey, I’ve explored many creative forms: designing glassware, illustrating and writing children’s books, creating book covers, and developing large-scale art projects through intricate digital photo collages. I have a deeply philosophical nature, always seeking meaning and connections, and my art reflects this personal quest. While I hope these works offer others small moments of reflection or inspiration, the person most enriched by this creative process has undoubtedly been me.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Illustration of a small black cat interacting with a red balloon figure, highlighting simplicity in design.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Trygve Skogrand
Add photo comments
POST

Over time, I’ve grown weary of the intellectual complexity and verbosity often associated with contemporary art. This led me to start Drodlene—an experiment in simplicity. How unpretentious can an artwork be while still conveying meaning? Can a few playful squiggles spark a meaningful dialogue with the viewer? These questions guided me to download a minimalistic painting app on my tablet and begin sketching.
RELATED:
    #2

    Two simple figures atop a dark mountain under a starry sky, symbolizing life’s values in simplicity.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Trygve Skogrand
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Illustration depicting life's values with a small red flower amid dark hues and the text "It was hard, but she went on."

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Trygve Skogrand
    Add photo comments
    POST

    I rarely approach a painting with a plan. For me, art is most fulfilling when it feels like play, so I embrace freedom and serendipity in my process. Starting with a clean canvas and a large brush, I let the digital paint flow and watch as shapes and forms emerge. It’s only after immersing myself in this playfulness that I discover what the painting is “about” and find the words to pair with it.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Illustration of two round figures with a brave smile, emphasizing simplicity and life's values.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Trygve Skogrand
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Two simple figures holding a heart-shaped balloon illustrate life's values of love and simplicity.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Trygve Skogrand
    Add photo comments
    POST

    As the series has grown, certain recurring themes have emerged. The paintings celebrate values like individuality—it’s not only allowed but essential to be yourself. They affirm the power of love and courage. They remind us that fear and doubt are normal, that even the smallest hope or change can create a ripple effect, and that we should never, ever give up.
    #6

    Simplicity in illustration: Black and red abstract shapes with text "It was one of THOSE days" above.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Trygve Skogrand
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Simple illustration of a character in a garden with flowers, reflecting on life's values.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Trygve Skogrand
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    I call the series Drodlene, which translates to “The Doodles” in English. In Norwegian, the word carries a dual meaning: both “drawing aimlessly and playfully” and “free, creative thinking.” My hope is that these works bring joy, hope, and affirmation to those who see them.

    Today, there are over 600 Drodlene paintings, and they all live together on my Instagram profile, @drodleland.
    #8

    Simplicity illustration: red figure hanging from a branch with text "some times you should ask for help."

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Trygve Skogrand
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Illustration of vibrant red flowers with a smiling face, highlighting life's values through simplicity.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Trygve Skogrand
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Illustration of simplicity depicts a small figure at a mountaintop edge with text "Sometimes you should turn around."

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Trygve Skogrand
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Simple illustration of a black figure overlooking small red flowers, emphasizing life's values through simplicity.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Trygve Skogrand
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Two simple characters, one red and one black, holding hands with a heart above, illustrating kindness and life's values.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Trygve Skogrand
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Red character under ladder illustration, conveying simplicity and life's values.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Trygve Skogrand
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Simplicity in illustration shows two figures, black and white, with the text "Their differences made them whole."

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Trygve Skogrand
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Illustration depicting simplicity with two figures in a spiral path conveying life’s values.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Trygve Skogrand
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Illustration of a house with ghosts at night, highlighting the power of simplicity and life's values.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Trygve Skogrand
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Simplicity illustration showing black and red figures in emotional isolation with text "Just leave me alone."

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Trygve Skogrand
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Illustration of a ladder reaching a star in space, symbolizing life's values through simplicity.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Trygve Skogrand
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Illustration of a red circle within a cage, symbolizing simplicity and safety. Text reads: "Here she felt safe."

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Trygve Skogrand
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    "Simplicity in illustration depicts figures with a red balloon, highlighting life's values in minimalist style."

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Trygve Skogrand
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Simplicity in illustration shows a red dot on a winding line with text about life's ups and downs.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Trygve Skogrand
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Illustration of a black figure holding a smiling mask facing three red figures, depicting simplicity and life's values.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Trygve Skogrand
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Simple illustration of two black circles, one giving a red flower to the other, with text: “A small gift can be the largest one.”

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Trygve Skogrand
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Minimalist illustration of a figure holding a broken heart, symbolizing simplicity and life’s values.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Trygve Skogrand
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Simple illustration of two abstract figures, with one inside a heart shape, conveying life's values and emotions.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Trygve Skogrand
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!