Kenny Mays is an artist and animator best known for KennysGifs, a collection of playful animated GIFs that have become popular online. His simple yet charming characters bring everyday emotions to life, making them a favorite for messages and social media. While his GIFs have made a big impact, Kenny also creates illustrations where his characters step into the real world—little creatures placed into everyday settings, acting like tiny humans.

In today’s article, we’ve collected these cute images, where Kenny’s characters (Birb, Bread, and Poku) interact with real-life objects in funny and relatable ways. Whether they’re snuggling or taking selfies, these illustrations add a bit of humor and warmth to ordinary moments.

#1

Cute characters in a sushi restaurant kitchen, alongside chefs in white uniforms and hats.

Bored Panda reached out to Kenny Mays to learn more about his creative process and inspirations. We were particularly curious about what led him to create Birb, Poku, and Bread. The artist shared that many of his characters are inspired by his favorite animals. "I wanted to create characters that felt simple, expressive, and universally relatable. At the time, my wife and I were in a long-distance relationship, and these characters became a way for us to stay connected through humor and storytelling.

I also wanted to design something that wasn’t tied to gender or race - something that anyone could see themselves in. By keeping them abstract and expressive, they can connect with people on a more emotional level, whether it’s through their misfortunes, little victories, or just their everyday chaos."
    #2

    Cute characters at arcade machines, interacting in a lively gaming environment filled with vibrant screens.

    #3

    Cute characters dining outdoors with one using a phone, featuring food and wine on a riverside patio.

    Kenny told us that he usually doesn’t plan too much when integrating his characters into real-life scenes. Instead, he focuses on capturing moments as they happen and finding natural ways for his characters to fit into them. "A lot of the time, inspiration comes from everyday life, especially moments I spend with my partner. I love taking those little interactions, whether it’s something funny, sweet, or completely chaotic, and recreating them in a way that brings my characters into the real world.

    There are times when I do picture how my characters might interact with their surroundings, almost as if they’re part of the environment. It’s fun to imagine how they’d react to everyday situations, whether it’s Birbs having a night out or getting in trouble. It all comes down to blending reality with a bit of animated mischief to make people smile."
    #4

    Cute characters crossing a street in a vibrant cityscape, surrounded by neon signs and people.

    #5

    Cute characters embracing under colorful lanterns in a lively street, evoking a sense of joy and everyday whimsy.

    Kenny is widely known for his cute GIFs. To create them, he primarily uses Procreate, crafting both static illustrations and animated sequences. "For animations, I compile my frames in After Effects, where I refine the motion and timing to bring my characters to life.

    Sound design is also a big part of my process. I love using Foley art and my own voice recordings to add personality and charm to each animation. Whether it’s a tiny ‘plop’ sound or an exaggerated whoosh, these little details help make the characters feel more immersive and expressive."
    #6

    Cute characters on a subway platform, one waving and another entering the train.

    #7

    Cute characters animated in front of a cozy restaurant, bringing charm to everyday life.

    "I hope people can use my art to express joy and share moments with one another. At its core, my work is about connection, whether it’s through a funny GIF, a relatable scenario, or a small moment of misfortune that we can all laugh at. I love seeing people send my animations to friends or use them to express feelings that words sometimes can’t.

    By integrating my characters into real-life scenarios, I want to bring them even closer to people. It’s a way of making them feel like they exist in our world, reacting to the same everyday moments we do. If my art can bring a smile to someone’s face or help them connect with someone else, then I’ve done what I set out to do."
    #8

    Cute characters exercising in a gym, sitting on workout equipment, adding a playful touch to everyday life.

    #9

    Cute characters in front of a sushi billboard, one dreams of sushi, capturing a playful street scene.

    #10

    Cute characters in a diner setting, with colorful seating and a love letter on the table.

    #11

    Cute characters cuddling with a pagoda in the background, surrounded by everyday life elements.

    #12

    Cute characters sitting with birds on a wooden bench in a courtyard setting, with a historic brick building in the background.

    #13

    Cute characters sitting on a suitcase at an airport, with hearts above, illustrating everyday life moments.

    #14

    Cute characters cuddling on a vibrant green forest floor, showcasing their joyful presence in everyday life.

    #15

    Cute character admiring a vibrant green drink with ice cream and cherry in a cozy setting.

    #16

    Cute characters fill a crowded train, some holding smartphones, creating a whimsical everyday life scene by Kenny Mays.

    #17

    Cute characters mingling with people on a city street, featuring animated figures in everyday life by Kenny Mays.

    #18

    Cute characters enjoying a meal at a cozy restaurant, featuring playful interactions and whimsical expressions.

    #19

    Cute characters enjoying a pasta dish with a chef character holding a basil jar, surrounded by heart symbols.

    #20

    Cute characters overlooking a lively city canal at night, hearts floating above them, with a large moon in the background.

    #21

    Cute characters at a colorful bar, enjoying drinks and adding charm to everyday life.

    #22

    Cute characters in everyday urban life, interacting on a city bridge with buildings in the background.

    #23

    Cute character with a heart above its head, sipping a drink in a cozy cafe setting.

    #24

    Cute character by Kenny Mays, sitting with a tablet displaying another character in an everyday setting.

    #25

    Cute characters sitting on a bench, overlooking a scenic autumn landscape with a river and sunset.

    #26

    Cute characters on a park bridge with floating hearts, showcasing a colorful cityscape backdrop.

    #27

    Cute characters in everyday life: two cartoon birds with a drink, sitting on a yellow box near a street sign.

