Bored Panda reached out to Kenny Mays to learn more about his creative process and inspirations. We were particularly curious about what led him to create Birb, Poku, and Bread. The artist shared that many of his characters are inspired by his favorite animals. "I wanted to create characters that felt simple, expressive, and universally relatable. At the time, my wife and I were in a long-distance relationship, and these characters became a way for us to stay connected through humor and storytelling.

I also wanted to design something that wasn’t tied to gender or race - something that anyone could see themselves in. By keeping them abstract and expressive, they can connect with people on a more emotional level, whether it’s through their misfortunes, little victories, or just their everyday chaos."