When the world feels a bit too loud or your day a little too long, the gentle world of 4amShower offers a much-needed break. Created by Guy Kopsombut, these comics feature animals sharing small, thoughtful moments, reminding us to be kind, take things slow, and look out for each other.

Each illustration feels like a soft nudge toward hope. Whether it’s a multitasking octopus handling life one task at a time, a crocodile having a picnic with a mouse while playing guitar, or a pig planting candy corn in a tiny garden, the comics just feel nice to look at. They’re just sweet and kind in a way that makes you feel a little better.

More info: Instagram | x.com | Facebook | 4amshower.com | tiktok.com | patreon.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Lighthearted animal comic featuring a purple spider and bees about finding humor and happiness.

4amshower Report

Guy Kopsombut shared with Bored Panda that he has been drawing comics since high school and even contributed to his college newspaper. Initially pursuing a career in tech with degrees in Computer Engineering and Leadership, Guy shifted paths after feeling overwhelmed by the negativity in the news. Inspired to spread joy, he committed to drawing a comic daily to make at least one person smile.
    #2

    Comic featuring a raccoon and bird sharing crumbs in a lighthearted animal comic by 4amshower.

    4amshower Report

    #3

    Lighthearted animal comic featuring a rabbit and cat discussing podcasts and Greek gods to bring smiles.

    4amshower Report

    Guy’s creative world focuses on understanding and kindness, with the goal of helping people see the good in themselves and others. “A lot of other comics end with a cynical joke, but mine always end on an upbeat note. There’s already so much negativity in the world, and I don’t want to add to that." That said, the artist does not shy away from tackling difficult subjects. He strives to acknowledge significant global events while offering some form of reassurance or comfort. "My comics are always positive and guaranteed to help you smile.”
    #4

    Comic strip featuring lighthearted animal characters, a purple wolf and orange penguin, sharing friendly dialogue and smiles.

    4amshower Report

    #5

    Lighthearted animal comics featuring an octopus and cat sharing a message about normal and self-acceptance.

    4amshower Report

    Guy’s characters are all animals with no names or specific genders, deliberately designed this way so that anyone can easily relate to them. "What is important to me is the message of the comic and the encouragement it provides. My hope is that by using animals, people can see themselves in any of the characters in the comic.”

    #6

    Lighthearted animal comics featuring a mouse and crocodile enjoying a picnic and playing ukulele outdoors.

    4amshower Report

    #7

    Lighthearted animal comic with a gorilla and a cloaked figure sharing a playful moment about a pick-me-up.

    4amshower Report

    For more 4amShower comics, visit Guy’s Instagram page. You can also find his merch on his website. If you enjoy his work, consider supporting him on Patreon!
    #8

    Lighthearted animal comic showing a pig and bird discussing gardening with candy corn seeds and fertilizer.

    4amshower Report

    #9

    Lighthearted animal comic showing a bird and capybara exchanging heart crafts to make each other smile.

    4amshower Report

    #10

    Lighthearted animal comic with a koala and snake, highlighting kindness and helping others with simple acts.

    4amshower Report

    #11

    Lighthearted animal comics show frogs and a duck sharing joyful moments on lily pads in a colorful pond scene.

    4amshower Report

    #12

    Lighthearted animal comic shows a blue penguin clapping to cheer up and encourage self-smiling and positivity.

    4amshower Report

    #13

    Lighthearted animal comic showing a deer and bear sharing a sweet goodnight moment in bed.

    4amshower Report

    #14

    Lighthearted animal comic showing a cat and rabbit discussing life, success, and baking on a couch.

    4amshower Report

    #15

    Lighthearted animal comics featuring a mouse and crocodile at a taco stand, bringing smiles and joy.

    4amshower Report

    #16

    Lighthearted animal comic featuring a dog and birds discussing a goal to help one person smile.

    4amshower Report

    #17

    Cute lighthearted animal comics showing stages of love with an octopus and cat growing closer and hugging.

    4amshower Report

    #18

    Duck and bear in a lighthearted animal comic sharing a heartfelt moment about friendship and smiles.

    4amshower Report

    #19

    Lighthearted animal comic of a rabbit and squirrel sharing a heartwarming moment about travel and friendship.

    4amshower Report

    #20

    Lighthearted animal comic featuring a panda and corgi sharing a humorous birthday moment to help one person smile.

    4amshower Report

    #21

    Cute lighthearted animal comic showing a dog and pig sharing an encouraging moment about daily goals.

    4amshower Report

    #22

    Lighthearted animal comic showing a kangaroo helping a rabbit with care items and offering a comforting hug.

    4amshower Report

    #23

    Bear and fox discuss anxiety at parties in a lighthearted animal comic about helping and friendship.

    4amshower Report

    #24

    Bear in a lighthearted animal comic reflecting on rain and finding hope in difficult moments.

    4amshower Report

    #25

    Lighthearted animal comics showing a fish and dolphin in a heartwarming conversation about beauty and reflection.

    4amshower Report

    #26

    Cute bear comic strip showing lighthearted animal comics with love and playful antics in a colorful outdoor setting.

    4amshower Report

    #27

    Lighthearted animal comic with a dog and fish sharing encouraging words in a colorful canyon setting.

    4amshower Report

    #28

    Comic strip of two lighthearted animals at a lost and found, sharing a moment to help each other smile.

    4amshower Report

    #29

    Comic panels of a bear and cat in a lighthearted animal comic, highlighting rest and recharge with playful dialogue.

    4amshower Report

    #30

    Lighthearted animal comics showing characters sharing and spreading smiles through simple acts of kindness and connection.

    4amshower Report

    #31

    Lighthearted animal comic panels showing two dogs discussing life, dreams, and following your dreams with playful illustrations.

    4amshower Report

    #32

    Lighthearted animal comic of a fox and rabbit celebrating a birthday with a heartfelt gift on the beach.

    4amshower Report

    #33

    Lighthearted animal comic showing friends supporting mental health victories and celebrating achievements together.

    4amshower Report

    #34

    Lighthearted animal comics showing an opossum and hedgehog sharing affection with back scratches and hugs.

    4amshower Report

    #35

    Cute animal comic featuring a rabbit and snake with lighthearted scenes and positive messages about lifting others up.

    4amshower Report

