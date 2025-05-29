ADVERTISEMENT

When the world feels a bit too loud or your day a little too long, the gentle world of 4amShower offers a much-needed break. Created by Guy Kopsombut, these comics feature animals sharing small, thoughtful moments, reminding us to be kind, take things slow, and look out for each other.

Each illustration feels like a soft nudge toward hope. Whether it’s a multitasking octopus handling life one task at a time, a crocodile having a picnic with a mouse while playing guitar, or a pig planting candy corn in a tiny garden, the comics just feel nice to look at. They’re just sweet and kind in a way that makes you feel a little better.

