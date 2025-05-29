“I Made A Goal To Help One Person In The World Smile”: 35 Lighthearted Animal Comics By 4amShower (New Pics)
When the world feels a bit too loud or your day a little too long, the gentle world of 4amShower offers a much-needed break. Created by Guy Kopsombut, these comics feature animals sharing small, thoughtful moments, reminding us to be kind, take things slow, and look out for each other.
Each illustration feels like a soft nudge toward hope. Whether it’s a multitasking octopus handling life one task at a time, a crocodile having a picnic with a mouse while playing guitar, or a pig planting candy corn in a tiny garden, the comics just feel nice to look at. They’re just sweet and kind in a way that makes you feel a little better.
Guy Kopsombut shared with Bored Panda that he has been drawing comics since high school and even contributed to his college newspaper. Initially pursuing a career in tech with degrees in Computer Engineering and Leadership, Guy shifted paths after feeling overwhelmed by the negativity in the news. Inspired to spread joy, he committed to drawing a comic daily to make at least one person smile.
Guy’s creative world focuses on understanding and kindness, with the goal of helping people see the good in themselves and others. “A lot of other comics end with a cynical joke, but mine always end on an upbeat note. There’s already so much negativity in the world, and I don’t want to add to that." That said, the artist does not shy away from tackling difficult subjects. He strives to acknowledge significant global events while offering some form of reassurance or comfort. "My comics are always positive and guaranteed to help you smile.”
Guy’s characters are all animals with no names or specific genders, deliberately designed this way so that anyone can easily relate to them. "What is important to me is the message of the comic and the encouragement it provides. My hope is that by using animals, people can see themselves in any of the characters in the comic.”
