A customer’s outrageous antics at a Michigan brewery were turned into an internet sensation, making several people wonder what his wife has to endure at home because of him.

The dramatic spectacle went viral on TikTok after a user named @lynnmargret.reads shared the business owner’s video of the incident involving the angry customer, identified as James.

Jason and his wife chose to dine at Short’s Brewing Company in Bellaire, according to We Got This Covered. However, their experience quickly devolved into what he described as the “worst customer service” he’s experienced “in a very long time.”

A customer named Jason posted a fiery review online, slamming the Short’s Brewing Company in Michigan for the “worst customer service” he’s experienced “in a very long time

Share icon

Image credits: lynnmargret.reads

Image credits: lynnmargret.reads

In his fiery online review, he claimed to have endured agonizing wait times, only to end up receiving the incorrect order.

“We politely informed the waitress that there was a mixup. She left and returned with the following options. Eat the wrong pizza at no charge or they can remake the pizza. Here’s the thing. We’ve already been waiting an hour to be seated and another 45 minutes for food, now you want us to wait longer,” the diner wrote in his review.

“I told the waitress that we would not be eating the wrong order nor having them remake the pizza. Instead we would be leaving and we wanted the two beer comp’ed. Rather than making a small concession to save face, your ‘manager’ refused to acknowledge the screwup and instead escalated the situation to the point of causing a scene in front of your patrons,” he added.

Jason claimed he had to endure long wait times, only to receive the wrong order and cause “a scene” in front of other customers

Image credits: lynnmargret.reads

Image credits: lynnmargret.reads

Jason concluded the scathing review by saying, “Must be nice to have enough business that your employees can turn off customers and still survive.”

The internet realized there was more to the story after the restaurant’s owner shared a video of the altercation.

The clip revealed a different side of the saga, capturing Jason not only having a confrontation with a waitress but also flipping another unassuming customer’s pizza.

The owner’s voice echoed through the footage, acknowledging the restaurant’s mistake but also revealing how the irate customer had crossed the line.

When the owner’s side of the story was shared, social media users saw the aggressive customer flip someone else’s pizza and walk out of the joint

“We offered to correct [the mistake]… But your claims of waiting 40 minutes for this, are not true,” the owner said. “No one needs to be treated this way.”

Netizens agreed with the owner and accused the customer of being unnecessarily aggressive.

“Wait, a CUSTOMER flipped someone’s food off the table?!” asked one baffled TikTok user, while another quipped, “I love how his review doesn’t mention how he completely lost his temper and got physical. classic.”

“I can only imagine what his wife goes through,” one social media user commented on the video, which was shared last month by TikTok user @lynnmargret.reads

Image credits: Visit Charlevoix

Another said, “Yes to the waitress who kept her composure and went after him when he tried to leave!”

“I can only imagine what his wife goes through,” another agreed.

Another seemed to agree, saying, “His wife looks terrified of him. I would be to.”