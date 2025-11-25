ADVERTISEMENT

Cookbooks have come a long way... They're shiny, sleek, minimalist and some even tell a whole, captivating story between the recipes and food pics. Talking of modern food pics, those often come with their own glam team in the background, styled and photographed to perfection. Even something as simple as a cheese sandwich might look as if it's spent over three hours in hair and make-up.

It's a far cry from the food pics in the cookbooks our parents and grandparents once perused. Grainy, ambitious, structurally unsound, and bizarrely hilarious. Back then, vegetables appeared in neon hues that nature never intended, and Jell-O reigned supreme. Moms would get lost in creativity, attempting eggplant penguins, nappa cabbage angels or bridal meat dolls. Why be basic when you can create chaotic, culinary art?

If today's recipes bore you, or you're just looking for a good belly-laugh, head over to and Instagram account called Cursed Cookbooks. It's a gallery of gastronomical offbeat delights. More than 56,000 people gather in this corner kitchen of the internet to laugh and cry about the absurdities of vintage cookbooks. Bored Panda has put together a compilation of the page's best posts for you to feast your eyes on while you contemplate what to cook for dinner tonight.

#1

Vintage creative recipe of a carved eggplant penguin used as a comical table decoration from the Gen X era.

cursedcookbooks Report

This would have made a way different Batman movie.

Nowadays, it's easy to quickly Google a recipe if you need to know how to make something. But there's still something magical about paging through a physical cookbook that's been meticulously planned and designed. They've become more artistic, beautiful, creative and informative as the years go by. Sometimes with stories interwoven between the recipes, we can learn about cultures, countries, people, history and so much more.

There was a time that many feared the internet would spell the end of cookbooks but fortunately, the opposite was true. Image magazine reports that cookbook sales in the United States grew 8% year-on-year between 2010 and 2020.

Sales boomed during the pandemic, as people found themselves in lockdown, longing for the days the could visit their favorite restaurants or chat to friends over a three-course meal. Even after we waved goodbye to Covid, cookbooks continued to be popular.
    #2

    Vintage disturbing creative salmon trout recipe with aspic, showcasing unique Gen X era culinary style on a platter.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #3

    Napa Cabbage Angel vintage recipe with cauliflower and turnip, showcasing disturbingly creative Gen X food art centerpiece.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    As we mentioned earlier, cookbooks have evolved to keep up with consumer trends. Gone are the days of a bunch of straightforward recipes and grainy pictures. Now, we can buy cookbooks that center around storytelling, and focus on specialized niches.

    "Some support lifestyle choices such as sustainability, health and wellness; while others are all about all out indulgence," notes the Image site. "Some cookbooks show home cooks how to utilise seasonal ingredients, fridge leftovers, limit food waste, while others support readers in their dietary requirements like veganism, keto, gluten free, etc."
    #4

    Vintage bridal meat doll recipe creatively combines cold cuts into a disturbing retro Gen X vintage recipe display.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #5

    Vintage tuna fish mold recipe with A1 sauce bottle, showcasing creative retro vintage recipes from Gen X era.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #6

    Vintage creative recipe platter with sandwich dogs and a kale-wrapped poodle sculpture, showcasing disturbing culinary art.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    Just as cookbooks have evolved, so too has the way we cook and what we make. Food from the 1950s often gets a bad rep for being weird or cursed but one food historian argues that the era's meals were merely misunderstood.

    "Everyone's food history deserves respect and understanding," writes Sarah Wassberg Johnson. "So let's give up the mean girl attitudes about foods we're not familiar with and let go of the guilt about liking the foods we like, be they 1950s processed foods or 500-year-old family recipes."
    #7

    Vintage creepy casserole dish decorated with pickles, carrots, and olives, showcasing disturbingly creative vintage recipes.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #8

    Vintage creative recipe shaped like a pig with jelly, showcasing disturbing Gen X food presentation style.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #9

    Vintage broccoli and egg aspic surrounded by watercress and ham rolls, showcasing creatively disturbing vintage recipes.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    Wassberg Johnson also notes that people are quick to judge some of the cooks who came before us, for not using fresh fruits and vegetables. "In the context of the 1950s, fresh vegetables were not always widely available as they are today, so canned and frozen vegetables took the drudgery out of canning your own or going without," she explains.

    The expert adds that our modern food system of fresh fruits and vegetables is not necessarily any better. It's "propped up by agricultural chemicals, cheap oil, watering desert areas, and outsourcing agricultural labor to migrant workers or farms in the global south," Wassberg Johnson argues. Something, she says, many foodies like to "conveniently overlook."
    #10

    Vintage creative recipe featuring a skiing elf made from vegetables as a quirky Gen X vintage recipe idea.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #11

    Vintage recipe gelatin mold with whole fish and lemon slices on a silver tray, showcasing creative vintage recipes.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    5points
    #12

    Vintage doll cake with detailed frosting and a candle, showcasing disturbingly creative vintage recipes from Gen X era.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #13

    Squash garnishes shaped like birds, surrounded by shrimp, showcasing disturbingly creative vintage recipes from Gen X era.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    5points
    #14

    Vintage cucumber crocodile plate decoration showcasing disturbingly creative vintage recipes from Gen X era.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #15

    Vintage shrimp and olive tower with cocktail sauce and parsley, showcasing disturbingly creative vintage recipes from Gen X era.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #16

    Vintage creative recipe featuring bananas wrapped with fish and garnished with parsley on a glass platter

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #17

    Creative vintage recipe featuring a pineapple transformed into a bird with a drink inside, showcasing disturbing Gen X food art.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #18

    Vintage recipe creation of Randolf the Red-Nosed Rainmoose using pear, ginger roots, and cranberries as food art.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #19

    Vintage 7-Up and milk recipe showcasing disturbingly creative vintage recipes from the Gen X era.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #20

    Vintage creative recipe of a liver beehive cake with quirky mouse decorations, showcasing disturbing Gen X food trends.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #21

    Vintage macaroni-fish loaf recipe with olives and cheese, showcasing disturbingly creative vintage recipes from Gen X era.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #22

    Vintage creative recipe platter shaped like a fish with cucumber, lettuce, lemon, and cranberry garnishes on a silver tray.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #23

    Vintage whimsical whale watermelon recipe, showcasing creative and disturbing Gen X vintage recipes from past decades.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #24

    Creative vintage recipe watermelon hedgehog carved with blueberries and toothpicks, a quirky Gen X food presentation idea.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #25

    Vintage creative recipes with ground meat and buns decorated as quirky faces on a black plate, reflecting retro Gen X food style.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #26

    Vintage recipe of a whole fish molded with gelatin and garnished with lemon slices and parsley on a wooden board.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #27

    Vintage recipe for Yankee Doodle pizza pie featuring Ann Page pork and beans and spaghetti sauce on a biscuit crust.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    That makes the Iceland Baked Bean Pizza actually look edible....

    #28

    Vintage creative recipe featuring a carved pineapple turtle with radish and olive for unique Gen X style decoration.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #29

    Creative vintage eggplant clown recipe with unique vegetable decoration reflecting Gen X culinary creativity.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #30

    Vintage creative recipe showing hot sandwich with cooked wieners and pork and beans, illustrating Gen X food trends.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #31

    Terrine of garden vegetables vintage recipe featuring layered peas, carrots, and meat in gelatin, showcasing creative Gen X food ideas.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    Salad jelly? Makes me retch just the thought of trying it....

    #32

    Vintage decorated Polish ham display with creative garnishes, illustrating disturbingly creative vintage recipes from Gen X era.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    There is a reason Mr Hamface never took off yor the kids

    #33

    Vintage milk chicken recipe plated with peas, carrots, and mashed potatoes showcasing disturbingly creative recipes.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    No you can't, they don't have udders.....

    #34

    Vintage recipes creatively shaped into animals and party decorations on a festive red tablecloth with confetti.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #35

    Vintage frankaroni loaf cheese custard pie on a decorative plate with olives and tomato sauce, showcasing creative vintage recipes.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    Cheese......custard?

    #36

    Vintage olive cheese porcupine appetizer with Spanish green olives and nuts, a creative retro recipe from Gen X era collections.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #37

    Disturbingly creative vintage recipes showing quirky egg garnishes shaped like birds on a silver tray with colorful decorations.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #38

    Plate of vintage aspic fish recipe with creative garnishing, exemplifying disturbingly creative vintage recipes from Gen X era.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    That's a cold fish.......

    #39

    Creative vintage recipe featuring a watermelon shaped like a whale filled with fruit salad on blue background.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #40

    Vintage creative recipe of a watermelon frog holding melon balls, showcasing quirky Gen X snack ideas.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #41

    Vintage sausage cake recipe with unusual ingredients like brown sugar, coffee, raisins, and walnuts on a retro kitchen table.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    Don't want that at MY birthday, thanks...

    #42

    Vintage cottage cheese and salmon mold on a plate, showcasing disturbingly creative vintage recipes from Gen X era.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #43

    Vintage turkey and chicken gelatin mold topped with grapes and coconut, showcasing disturbing creative vintage recipes from Gen X era.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #44

    Vintage molded beef ring decorated with olives and red peppers, a disturbing creative vintage recipe from Gen X era.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    Peace of mind? More like a terrible sense of foreboding.....

    #45

    Vintage Mott's tomato-based drink bottles labeled Clamato and Beefamato with a glass of red cocktail, vintage recipe concept.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #46

    Creative vintage recipe shaped like a bunny made from jicama, showcasing disturbing Gen X food trends and presentation.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #47

    Creative vintage recipe carving a watermelon shark filled with fruit chunks on a black platter, showcasing Gen X food art.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #48

    Vintage creative recipe of a Viking ship made with vegetables and lettuce, showcasing disturbingly creative vintage recipes.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #49

    Vintage creative recipe for pumpkin-shaped gelatin salad with carrots and dates, showcasing disturbingly creative vintage recipes.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #50

    Vintage rocket salad recipe illustration from disturbingly creative vintage recipes highlighting Gen X food trends.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #51

    Vintage creative recipe showing cauliflower lamb made with cauliflower and eggplant for Gen X nostalgia.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #52

    Vintage frozen yule log dessert with pineapple rings, maraschino cherries, and Miracle Whip from creative vintage recipes.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #53

    Vintage cabbage Christmas tree recipe showing a creative Gen X dish with colorful vegetable decorations for holiday parties.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #54

    Vintage Oscar Mayer holiday hostess tree decorated with sausages and pickles, showcasing disturbingly creative vintage recipes.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    How do you clean it?

    #55

    Vintage turkey loaf in aspic decorated with radish slices and herbs, showcasing creative vintage recipes for Gen X nostalgia.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    What was this American obsession with slathering everything in jelly?

    #56

    Vintage sardine-stuffed lemons served on a black platter with buttered bread slices, showcasing creative vintage recipes.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #57

    Vintage Halloween party advertisement featuring skinless frankfurters, showcasing disturbingly creative vintage recipes.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #58

    Vintage frankfurters with sauerkraut recipe showcasing disturbingly creative vintage recipes from Gen X era.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #59

    Vintage recipe display with arranged cooked crawfish and parsley in a creative cone shape, showcasing retro Gen X food presentation.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #60

    Vintage Perfection Salad with gelatin and vegetables surrounded by lettuce, showcasing disturbingly creative vintage recipes.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #61

    Vintage party sandwich loaf with layered fillings and decorative garnishes, a classic creative vintage recipe from Gen X era.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #62

    Vintage holiday meat tree recipe with cold sliced meats, stuffed olives, radishes, and assorted garnishes on a platter.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #63

    Vintage recipe of a molded chicken covered in creamy white sauce, garnished with celery leaves and small carrot slices.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #64

    Vintage seafood and cranberry salad recipes featuring Ocean Spray from creative vintage recipe collection.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #65

    Vintage recipe food art shaped like a silly goose made from creatively carved fruit and vegetables.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #66

    Vintage lemon garnishes carved creatively as fish for disturbingly creative vintage recipes.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #67

    Vintage Spam upside down pie recipe on a plate with asparagus, showcasing disturbingly creative vintage recipes from Gen X era.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #68

    Vintage cranberry candles made with Real Mayonnaise displayed on a festive platter with greens and dips.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #69

    Disturbingly creative vintage recipe of a dark Californiam Jello ring topped with whipped cream and prunes on a plate.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #70

    Creative vintage recipe art showing a hedgehog made with pear, grapes, and cloves on a white plate.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #71

    Vintage creative recipe featuring beans, corn, and sausage in foil, reflecting quirky Gen X cooking trends.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #72

    Vintage creamed eggs in corned beef crust pie with hard-boiled eggs and parsley, a creative vintage recipe from Gen X era.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #73

    Vintage SPAM spread on bread and eggs showcasing disturbingly creative vintage recipes from Gen X era.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #74

    Vintage gelatin mold with shrimp and vegetables, a disturbingly creative retro recipe reflecting Gen X food trends.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #75

    Woman in yellow dress arranging a vintage creative shrimp tree buffet display, showcasing disturbingly creative vintage recipes.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #76

    Vintage seafood gelatin mold with lobster claws and shrimp surrounded by lettuce and mushrooms, a creative vintage recipe display.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #77

    Vintage recipe ad for Morrell liver loaf with carrots and peas, highlighting creative vintage recipes from Gen X era.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #78

    Vintage creative recipe featuring a boiled egg decorated with vegetables to resemble a character, showcasing vintage recipes.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #79

    Vintage recipe for saucy dill stuffed cucumbers with garnished radish flowers, showcasing creative Gen X food ideas.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #80

    Vintage jelly roll salad with Miracle Whip, marshmallows, and gelatin mold showcasing creative vintage recipes.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #81

    Vintage recipe card showing a frankfurter dish with vegetables and a pineapple top decoration, vintage recipes Gen X style.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #82

    Vintage recipe card showing chicken livers over crunchy noodles with a side salad and a glass of water, classic Gen X meal.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #83

    Vintage Star-Kist Tuna advertisement featuring a creative Monterey soufflé salad recipe and retro food styling.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #84

    Vintage jellied tongue recipe garnished with hard-boiled eggs and fresh vegetables, showcasing disturbing vintage recipes.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #85

    Vintage jellied lamb salad with vegetables and fruit, showcasing disturbingly creative vintage recipes from Gen X era.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #86

    Vintage chicken aspic towers on a bed of lettuce showcasing creative vintage recipes from Gen X era.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #87

    Vintage jellied meat loaf with hard-boiled eggs and olives paired with a savory pot pie from retro recipes.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #88

    Vintage creative recipe featuring a penguin made from eggplant and carrot, showcasing disturbing Gen X food art.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #89

    Vintage creative recipes featuring gelatin salads and retro food presentation explaining Gen X culture.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #90

    Vintage olive and ham supper salad recipe with gelatin and cream cheese, showcasing disturbingly creative vintage recipes.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #91

    Vintage creative cakes shaped like a lamb and a pink bunny on decorative platters, showcasing disturbingly creative vintage recipes.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #92

    Hand squeezing Kraft Squeeze-A-Snack vintage processed cheese onto snacks in a retro recipe ad.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #93

    Creative vintage recipes shaped like sea creatures, showcasing disturbing and quirky Gen X food trends on a blue backdrop.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #94

    Vintage Kraft cheese spread cans in a retro ad showcasing creative vintage recipes and Gen X snack culture.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #95

    Vintage turkey and pheasant galantine on a silver platter with gelatin, showcasing disturbingly creative vintage recipes.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #96

    Vintage recipe of turkey in aspic surrounded by gelatin and garnished with pickles and a red pepper slice.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #97

    Vintage prune salad recipe in gelatin mold with fruits, showcasing disturbingly creative vintage recipes from Gen X era.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #98

    Vintage sandwich tree recipe with layered spreads and star decoration, showcasing disturbingly creative vintage recipes from Gen X era.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #99

    Vintage apple-cheese tacos on a plate with patterned cloth, showcasing disturbingly creative vintage recipes from Gen X era.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #100

    Vintage party spread with all-meat Spam spread topped with sour cream and avocado slices on a holiday snack pie.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #101

    Vintage celery victor recipe on a decorative plate with red pepper strips and celery leaves, showcasing creative vintage recipes.

    cursedcookbooks Report

    #102

    Vintage rosy fruit-cocktail slices served on lettuce with creamy dips, showcasing disturbingly creative vintage recipes.

    cursedcookbooks Report

