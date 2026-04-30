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Some pictures are like works of art. You can’t just glance at them once and say you’ve figured them out. The longer you look, the more the weird little details start to show up.

That’s basically the whole aesthetic behind cursed images on the internet. They’re strange, a bit unsettling, and often don’t make immediate sense.

Like a picture of a shoe that somehow has tiny, creepy-looking dolls packed into its sole. Or a family photo where everyone looks fine, but someone in the background is dressed like they’ve just escaped a video game.

We’ve rounded up some of best (or worst) images from @cursed.aesthetic, that might either make you laugh, or question reality.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A mug with "THE FUTURE IS" text and a $2 sale sticker. A truly cursed image, confusing and amusing.

cursed.aesthetic Report

35points
POST
lilianaspiro avatar
Liliana Spiro
Liliana Spiro
Community Member
2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"The future is reduced for quick sale". That hit hard...

19
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    #2

    A man in a baseball cap and a t-shirt that reads "Nobody Knows I'm A Lesbian", a cursed image that confuses and amuses.

    cursed.aesthetic Report

    29points
    POST
    f-drossaert avatar
    Francois
    Francois
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Even after telling me, I find it hard to believe it.

    15
    15points
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    #3

    A smiling man next to a cow with a marriage proposal painted on it, a cursed image that is confusing and amusing.

    cursed.aesthetic Report

    29points
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    The cursed image genre started on Tumblr around 2015, before being popularized through Twitter and Instagram accounts.

    These days, it often lurks in the corners of our feeds, and randomly pops up between influencer videos and polished looks.

    That’s what makes them stand out, because they’re not trying to be “aesthetic” in the usual social media sense. There’s no carefully curated travel lighting or perfectly-styled lifestyle moment.

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    In fact, images that are categorized in this genre often have a rough, unpolished look to them. For example, harsh flash lighting, grainy low resolution, or a slightly washed-out quality you’d get from old early 2000s digital cameras.

    They also ignore the formal rules of photography, and some look like they were captured in haste and in the moment.
    #4

    A cursed image of a humorous bumper sticker on a blue Chevrolet truck: "Don't even think about dating my daughter! Think about dating me... Her closeted gay dad!"

    cursed.aesthetic Report

    28points
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    #5

    A cursed image of a cat sitting on a carpet, looking at its reflection, which creates a bizarre spider-like optical illusion.

    cursed.aesthetic Report

    27points
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    #6

    A cursed image of a real pigeon picking a tab off a flyer that asks, "Tired of being a bird?"

    cursed.aesthetic Report

    27points
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    Just to be clear, we don’t believe that these images are actually cursed or that there’s something supernatural going on here. They are also not exactly horror in the traditional sense. Yet, some pictures do carry the same feelings of dread that come with watching scary scenes.

    That’s really where the name comes from. They make people feel weird, disgusted, uncomfortable, creeped out, or confused.

    Just something about them doesn’t fit normal expectations of how a photo should look or behave.

    “Cursed images, to me, leave you with a general uneasy feeling. There could be certain qualities, like someone looking directly at the camera or an orb floating in the background,” admin of Twitter account @cursedimages told Gizmodo.

    “It really leaves the story behind it up to you, and you’re just dying to know the purpose behind these pictures. If the photographers hadn’t decided to share these bizarre images with the world, they could’ve been buried and forgotten. I think it’s nice to be able to transform them into this idea of a ‘cursed image,’ and let others appreciate just how weird these images are.”
    #7

    A cursed image of a grocery store aisle; full shelves are just a facade, revealing empty shelves behind.

    cursed.aesthetic Report

    25points
    POST
    kristiflanigan avatar
    LizzieBoredom
    LizzieBoredom
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As Queen Melania says "Let them eat paper".

    10
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    #8

    A cursed image of a mannequin in a store with unusually long, bent arms, confusing and amusing viewers.

    cursed.aesthetic Report

    24points
    POST
    f-drossaert avatar
    Francois
    Francois
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Beatury standards become more unrealistc than ever.

    28
    28points
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    #9

    A dimly lit "Play Area" sign above a small, sad room with a table, two stools, and a single chair. A cursed image.

    cursed.aesthetic Report

    22points
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    The reason people take, post, share, and look at such pics is because of something called morbid curiosity.

    Research shows that we are naturally drawn to things that are strange, disturbing, or slightly threatening because the brain wants to understand and categorize them.

    Cursed images trigger confusion plus discomfort, which makes people keep looking to “solve” what they’re seeing.
    #10

    A man with a white object in a graveyard at night, with a giant moth and Batman, creating a cursed image.

    cursed.aesthetic Report

    22points
    POST
    cynthiac_cutright avatar
    The Mom
    The Mom
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Batman, mothman, confused man.

    29
    29points
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    #11

    A smiling boy stands next to a life-sized stick figure with a creepy doll head, a cursed image.

    cursed.aesthetic Report

    22points
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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Here's Bob! Just a happy little ax-ident!"

    9
    9points
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    #12

    A cursed image of a large, glowing red building seemingly clipping through a smaller, older one with meme text.

    cursed.aesthetic Report

    21points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or a red hotel from Monopoly?

    13
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    Another reason some of us are attracted to these pics is because of the uncanny valley effect — when something looks familiar but slightly wrong. This mismatch creates unease and fascination at the same time.

    Some researchers speculate this reaction evolved as a survival mechanism to avoid disease or perceive a sense of threat.

    The idea is often illustrated through robotics and animation. As human-like figures become more realistic, they tend to become more likable and relatable, for example, characters like WALL-E. But when they get almost human, small imperfections suddenly make them feel eerie or unsettling.

    Cursed images tap into a similar space. They aren’t robots or simulations, but they play with the same kind of visual mismatch.

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    #13

    A cursed image of dull-looking plants with a sign saying, "I'm not d**d, this is just how I look!" that amuses.

    cursed.aesthetic Report

    21points
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    #14

    A bald man on a stretcher at a drive-thru window, receiving food. A cursed image that confuses and amuses.

    cursed.aesthetic Report

    20points
    POST
    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Probably cost to much to eat in the hospital

    10
    10points
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    #15

    Cursed image of many frogs riding on the back of a large snake through grass at night, confusing and amusing.

    cursed.aesthetic Report

    20points
    POST
    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Work smarter not harder, just stay at a distance from the front bitey part

    9
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    People also enjoy cursed images because the discomfort they create is completely safe, and there’s no real danger involved.

    The feelings of confusion and unease often flip into humor once the brain realizes it’s harmless. From there, sharing it becomes part of the fun, almost like a social inside joke.

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    In a way, it’s a controlled way of experiencing something intense while still sitting comfortably on the couch and scrolling.

    Research suggests it taps into the same general idea as watching horror films, listening to true crime podcasts, or even seeking out adrenaline-heavy experiences — a way to feel a small spike of emotion without any real-world risk.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A cursed image of a floating spiral staircase between buildings against a grey sky, creating confusion.

    cursed.aesthetic Report

    18points
    POST
    federicocantoni avatar
    Jrog
    Jrog
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Architectural DNA", an art installation in Midtown Oklahoma City. They converted a disused fire escape helix stair into a metaphoric DNA helix for the building.

    26
    26points
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    #17

    A person fills a mailing envelope addressed to California with water from a sink faucet, creating a cursed image.

    cursed.aesthetic Report

    18points
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    #18

    A cursed image of a man in a suit squatting with arms out, surrounded by students in mid-jump creating a blur effect.

    cursed.aesthetic Report

    18points
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    A lot of these cursed images are straight-up hilarious as well. The same psychology that explains why people find absurd memes or stand-up jokes funny also explains why these weird photos work.

    The incongruity theory suggests that humor kicks in when there’s a mismatch between what your brain expects and what it actually sees.

    Researchers also point out that humor often comes from things that feel like “violations of normal rules” — social rules, logic, expectations — as long as they don’t cross into real danger.
    #19

    A laptop charger rests on a pastry on a wooden desk. This cursed image will confuse and amuse viewers.

    cursed.aesthetic Report

    18points
    POST
    ml7726 avatar
    MondoLogo
    MondoLogo
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Effective bread warmer, though it may look a bit crum-by.

    9
    9points
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    #20

    A tiny plant growing out of a dirty car seat next to a seatbelt, one of the cursed images.

    cursed.aesthetic Report

    18points
    POST
    karen_m_wylie avatar
    Senjo Krane
    Senjo Krane
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Jack didn't know that the bag of beans had a little hole in it.

    11
    11points
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    #21

    A cursed image of a man in a hoodie and a man dressed as Jesus with a camera, in front of a brick wall with "SWAG" graffiti.

    cursed.aesthetic Report

    17points
    POST
    karen_m_wylie avatar
    Senjo Krane
    Senjo Krane
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    this should be higher. It is really confusing and cursed. I have no answers. or questions actually.

    13
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    Some of these images have dark humor, but some are gross and truly disgusting. It’s this mix that makes this genre feel like a reflection of internet culture and consumerism, where everything is usually filtered and made to look perfect.

    Cursed images flip this script completely, putting the messy front and center.

    They give the same kind of guilty fascination people get from watching oddly satisfying or slightly gross things online — like pimple-popping videos or deep-cleaning clips.

    Of course, this corner of the internet isn’t for everyone. But for those who get it, there’s a strange kind of joy in it.
    #22

    A giant lizard scaling shelves in a grocery store, a cursed image that is confusing and creeping.

    cursed.aesthetic Report

    17points
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    #23

    A cursed image of a praying mantis inside a Starbucks cup, with a receipt for a "Cup Of Water" that lists "Mantis" as an item.

    cursed.aesthetic Report

    17points
    POST
    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If this was ordered by a female praying mantis, dude, you're 🔩🪛

    13
    13points
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    #24

    A cursed image of strange breakfast combos: a biscuit, egg, and Coke, plastic-wrapped together for 4.99.

    cursed.aesthetic Report

    17points
    POST
    robertjdesant avatar
    Rob D
    Rob D
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Soda for breakfast is one of those harmless none of my business things that I still mildly judge.

    20
    20points
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    #25

    A cursed image of a sign: All visitors from New Jersey must explain why. A red circle prohibits a NJ driver's license.

    cursed.aesthetic Report

    16points
    POST
    kabukikitsune avatar
    Kabuki Kitsune
    Kabuki Kitsune
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one popped up here before, and if memory serves, the issue at hand was because Pennsylvania bars and clubs check ID's for every single patron and purchaser of alcohol since the PA Liquor Control Board will come down on anyone who screws up with major fines, and potentially permanent revocation of liquor licenses. New Jersey licenses, at the time this photo dates from, were the easiest ones to fake.

    25
    25points
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    #26

    A playground slide is blocked off by a wooden board that says SLIDE CLOSED, making for a cursed image.

    cursed.aesthetic Report

    16points
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    #27

    A cursed image of two baguette-like legs in socks and athletic shoes, standing on a wooden floor.

    cursed.aesthetic Report

    15points
    POST
    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pearl clutching in French so hard right now

    12
    12points
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    #28

    A CVS Pharmacy sign with a digital display showing garbled, cursed images text beneath a clear "LET US HELP YOU ON YOUR PATH TO".

    cursed.aesthetic Report

    15points
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    #29

    A brown and white horse's head with a bridle. Its shadow on the dirt road resembles a person giving a thumbs-up. This cursed image is confusing and amusing.

    cursed.aesthetic Report

    14points
    POST
    juliesnelling avatar
    Julie S
    Julie S
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just a horse taking a selfie, nothing to see here.

    4
    4points
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    #30

    A unique corner piano with a price tag, confusing but amusing. This cursed image features an antique wooden instrument.

    cursed.aesthetic Report

    14points
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    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Perfect for the club on the corner.

    5
    5points
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    #31

    A cursed image of a flyer titled WHO DOES IT? about someone throwing peppers down a chimney, confusing and amusing.

    cursed.aesthetic Report

    14points
    POST
    mj_adamson avatar
    Marie Adamson
    Marie Adamson
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is Alan Wagner, he does satire.

    20
    20points
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    #32

    Four cursed images of toilets: one overflowing, one with a large rock, one on fire, and one filled with smoke.

    cursed.aesthetic Report

    14points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've always wondered why the four elements are Earth, Water, Air, Fire.

    11
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    #33

    A bizarre display of black and white toy mice covering a green column, a truly cursed image that confuses and creeps.

    cursed.aesthetic Report

    14points
    POST
    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Where's the pied piper of Hamelin when you need him...?

    9
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    #34

    A hand holding a black dress shoe with tiny doll heads embedded in its clear sole, a truly cursed image.

    cursed.aesthetic Report

    14points
    POST
    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    An eyesore, but still better than the '90s platforms with live goldfish

    13
    13points
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    #35

    A human hand covered in staple wires, a truly cursed image that confuses and creeps viewers.

    cursed.aesthetic Report

    13points
    POST
    karen_m_wylie avatar
    Senjo Krane
    Senjo Krane
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    None of these are actually piercing his skin. Is his hand under a glass table I wonder.

    11
    11points
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    #36

    A person in a black hoodie and mask shaving a snowman's head, giving it a fresh haircut. A cursed image that confuses and amuses.

    cursed.aesthetic Report

    13points
    POST
    lumberjack44 avatar
    JL
    JL
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This haircut is gonna be chill.

    8
    8points
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    #37

    Two cursed images side by side. A person in a banana costume pushes a shopping cart, confusing and amusing.

    cursed.aesthetic Report

    12points
    POST
    davidwestrop avatar
    Divado
    Divado
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We made it an hour before the fan shorted out. The suit itself is great, but that doesn’t matter if you can’t keep it inflated. We had to constantly fiddle with it to get it to stay on. Most of trick-or-treating was done with it tied around his waist. I’d understand if it had been cheap, but this was not.

    7
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    #38

    A woman in black shorts at a gas station with a laundry basket, a cursed image that is confusing and amusing.

    cursed.aesthetic Report

    12points
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    #39

    A melted keyboard and computer monitor covered in a black, tar-like substance, an image that confuses and creeps.

    cursed.aesthetic Report

    12points
    POST
    kabukikitsune avatar
    Kabuki Kitsune
    Kabuki Kitsune
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's hard to pinpoint exactly what happened here, but one of the videos suggested that it may have been the result of a letter b**b.

    7
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    #40

    A shopping cart awkwardly resting atop a red bathroom stall in a public restroom with two urinals, a truly cursed image.

    cursed.aesthetic Report

    11points
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    #41

    A cursed image of a strange indoor water park with green tiles, mushroom structures, and a Pepe the Frog slide.

    cursed.aesthetic Report

    11points
    POST
    kimwimgoddess avatar
    Otto Katz
    Otto Katz
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gotta be Russia. That's where I'm putting my money

    3
    3points
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    #42

    A melted red candy hand dripping onto a car dashboard, with traffic visible through the windshield, creating a cursed image.

    cursed.aesthetic Report

    10points
    POST
    f-drossaert avatar
    Francois
    Francois
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oi, two hands on the wheel!

    14
    14points
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    #43

    A cursed image of communion wafers in a bowl with Monster energy drink poured over them, confusing and amusing.

    cursed.aesthetic Report

    10points
    POST
    andreasschoenberger avatar
    Gul Dukat
    Gul Dukat
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I prefer making Christ Krispies Treats

    33
    33points
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    #44

    A textbook page on sensory processes with red, Among Us-like figures illustrating eyes, nose, ears, mouth, and hand. This cursed image is confusing yet amusing.

    cursed.aesthetic Report

    10points
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    #45

    A wedding cake made of hot dogs, topped with a bride and groom figurine. A truly cursed image.

    cursed.aesthetic Report

    9points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They found each other on a sausage party?

    9
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    #46

    A cursed image showing Michael Cera with a group of smiling girls, looking confused, creepy, and amusing.

    cursed.aesthetic Report

    8points
    POST
    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Michael Cera is a lovely actor, so fans fawning over him isn't a surprise

    10
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    #47

    A cursed image of a student playing a game featuring a character resembling their bald teacher in a classroom.

    cursed.aesthetic Report

    7points
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    #48

    A man on a bus with a surgical mask painted on his face, a cursed image that amuses viewers.

    cursed.aesthetic Report

    6points
    POST
    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You did all that instead of putting an actual mask on?! A quick word, my dude...

    25
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    #49

    A cursed image showing a modified wheelchair with bike pedals attached to the front wheel, a confusing invention.

    cursed.aesthetic Report

    4points
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    federicocantoni avatar
    Jrog
    Jrog
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Guys, this is a bad photoshop. The mechanism makes no sense and the compression artefacts give it away

    8
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