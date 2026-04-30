49 Photos So Wrong They’re Almost Right: A Collection Of Truly Cursed Images
Some pictures are like works of art. You can’t just glance at them once and say you’ve figured them out. The longer you look, the more the weird little details start to show up.
That’s basically the whole aesthetic behind cursed images on the internet. They’re strange, a bit unsettling, and often don’t make immediate sense.
Like a picture of a shoe that somehow has tiny, creepy-looking dolls packed into its sole. Or a family photo where everyone looks fine, but someone in the background is dressed like they’ve just escaped a video game.
We’ve rounded up some of best (or worst) images from @cursed.aesthetic, that might either make you laugh, or question reality.
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The cursed image genre started on Tumblr around 2015, before being popularized through Twitter and Instagram accounts.
These days, it often lurks in the corners of our feeds, and randomly pops up between influencer videos and polished looks.
That’s what makes them stand out, because they’re not trying to be “aesthetic” in the usual social media sense. There’s no carefully curated travel lighting or perfectly-styled lifestyle moment.
In fact, images that are categorized in this genre often have a rough, unpolished look to them. For example, harsh flash lighting, grainy low resolution, or a slightly washed-out quality you’d get from old early 2000s digital cameras.
They also ignore the formal rules of photography, and some look like they were captured in haste and in the moment.
Just to be clear, we don’t believe that these images are actually cursed or that there’s something supernatural going on here. They are also not exactly horror in the traditional sense. Yet, some pictures do carry the same feelings of dread that come with watching scary scenes.
That’s really where the name comes from. They make people feel weird, disgusted, uncomfortable, creeped out, or confused.
Just something about them doesn’t fit normal expectations of how a photo should look or behave.
“Cursed images, to me, leave you with a general uneasy feeling. There could be certain qualities, like someone looking directly at the camera or an orb floating in the background,” admin of Twitter account @cursedimages told Gizmodo.
“It really leaves the story behind it up to you, and you’re just dying to know the purpose behind these pictures. If the photographers hadn’t decided to share these bizarre images with the world, they could’ve been buried and forgotten. I think it’s nice to be able to transform them into this idea of a ‘cursed image,’ and let others appreciate just how weird these images are.”
The reason people take, post, share, and look at such pics is because of something called morbid curiosity.
Research shows that we are naturally drawn to things that are strange, disturbing, or slightly threatening because the brain wants to understand and categorize them.
Cursed images trigger confusion plus discomfort, which makes people keep looking to “solve” what they’re seeing.
Another reason some of us are attracted to these pics is because of the uncanny valley effect — when something looks familiar but slightly wrong. This mismatch creates unease and fascination at the same time.
Some researchers speculate this reaction evolved as a survival mechanism to avoid disease or perceive a sense of threat.
The idea is often illustrated through robotics and animation. As human-like figures become more realistic, they tend to become more likable and relatable, for example, characters like WALL-E. But when they get almost human, small imperfections suddenly make them feel eerie or unsettling.
Cursed images tap into a similar space. They aren’t robots or simulations, but they play with the same kind of visual mismatch.
Work smarter not harder, just stay at a distance from the front bitey part
People also enjoy cursed images because the discomfort they create is completely safe, and there’s no real danger involved.
The feelings of confusion and unease often flip into humor once the brain realizes it’s harmless. From there, sharing it becomes part of the fun, almost like a social inside joke.
In a way, it’s a controlled way of experiencing something intense while still sitting comfortably on the couch and scrolling.
Research suggests it taps into the same general idea as watching horror films, listening to true crime podcasts, or even seeking out adrenaline-heavy experiences — a way to feel a small spike of emotion without any real-world risk.
A lot of these cursed images are straight-up hilarious as well. The same psychology that explains why people find absurd memes or stand-up jokes funny also explains why these weird photos work.
The incongruity theory suggests that humor kicks in when there’s a mismatch between what your brain expects and what it actually sees.
Researchers also point out that humor often comes from things that feel like “violations of normal rules” — social rules, logic, expectations — as long as they don’t cross into real danger.
Jack didn't know that the bag of beans had a little hole in it.
this should be higher. It is really confusing and cursed. I have no answers. or questions actually.
Some of these images have dark humor, but some are gross and truly disgusting. It’s this mix that makes this genre feel like a reflection of internet culture and consumerism, where everything is usually filtered and made to look perfect.
Cursed images flip this script completely, putting the messy front and center.
They give the same kind of guilty fascination people get from watching oddly satisfying or slightly gross things online — like pimple-popping videos or deep-cleaning clips.
Of course, this corner of the internet isn’t for everyone. But for those who get it, there’s a strange kind of joy in it.
If this was ordered by a female praying mantis, dude, you're 🔩🪛
This one popped up here before, and if memory serves, the issue at hand was because Pennsylvania bars and clubs check ID's for every single patron and purchaser of alcohol since the PA Liquor Control Board will come down on anyone who screws up with major fines, and potentially permanent revocation of liquor licenses. New Jersey licenses, at the time this photo dates from, were the easiest ones to fake.
I've always wondered why the four elements are Earth, Water, Air, Fire.
An eyesore, but still better than the '90s platforms with live goldfish
None of these are actually piercing his skin. Is his hand under a glass table I wonder.
We made it an hour before the fan shorted out. The suit itself is great, but that doesn’t matter if you can’t keep it inflated. We had to constantly fiddle with it to get it to stay on. Most of trick-or-treating was done with it tied around his waist. I’d understand if it had been cheap, but this was not.
It's hard to pinpoint exactly what happened here, but one of the videos suggested that it may have been the result of a letter b**b.
Michael Cera is a lovely actor, so fans fawning over him isn't a surprise
You did all that instead of putting an actual mask on?! A quick word, my dude...
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Explain to me how tf you guys are thinking about number 14? The gentleman is using a mobility device designed so that even people who aren’t able to sit up, either because of a degenerative disease or a disability, should have the ability to live as normal of a life possible. Putting his picture in a list like this is an absolute insult and disgraceful behavior from your part. Shame on you!
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗝𝗼𝗯𝟭.𝗰𝗼𝗺