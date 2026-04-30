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Some pictures are like works of art. You can’t just glance at them once and say you’ve figured them out. The longer you look, the more the weird little details start to show up.

That’s basically the whole aesthetic behind cursed images on the internet. They’re strange, a bit unsettling, and often don’t make immediate sense.

Like a picture of a shoe that somehow has tiny, creepy-looking dolls packed into its sole. Or a family photo where everyone looks fine, but someone in the background is dressed like they’ve just escaped a video game.

We’ve rounded up some of best (or worst) images from @cursed.aesthetic, that might either make you laugh, or question reality.