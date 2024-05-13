Cross Stitch Miniatures That Help Remind My Loved Ones How Much I Love Them (6 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

Hi there! Do you like to give gifts to family and friends? I am very! I also like to add a touch of personality to my gift decoration. For me, gift tags were a great solution. I noticed that my loved ones really liked this idea and they use my tags as bookmarks. I also like to write nice words on the back side. So my favorite people can always remind themselves how much I love them ♥

Today I want to show you the same tags that help me decorate gifts ☺

More info: ballwool.com