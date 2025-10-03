ADVERTISEMENT

Okame Amimono is a Japanese fiber artist who uses crochet to reimagine everyday objects as playful, functional works of art. Her creations range from bowls of noodles and sushi pieces to handbags and coin purses, all crafted with vibrant yarn and striking attention to detail.

What appears to be a plate of food at first glance often reveals itself as a clever accessory, turning the ordinary into something both surprising and practical. By blending humor, craftsmanship, and utility, Amimono’s work highlights the creative potential of fiber art while celebrating the charm of the unexpected.

#1

Pasta And Pizza

Crocheted realistic food accessories featuring pasta and pizza held by two people, showcasing Japanese fiber art.

okame_amimono Report

    #2

    Ice Cream

    Hand holding a crocheted realistic food-inspired ice cream cone with multiple colorful scoops by Japanese fiber artist.

    okame_amimono Report

    #3

    Shaved Ice

    Crocheted realistic food-inspired accessory resembling ice cream with fruit pieces and a cherry on top in a glass bowl.

    okame_amimono Report

    #4

    Ramyun Bag

    Crocheted food-inspired accessory featuring a realistic fried egg and bacon design made by a Japanese fiber artist.

    okame_amimono Report

    #5

    Japanese fiber artist crocheting realistic food-inspired accessories like fries, burgers, and eggs on a wooden table.

    okame_amimono Report

    #6

    Carry Your Coins In Sushi

    Crocheted realistic food-inspired accessories resembling sushi pieces, handcrafted by a Japanese fiber artist.

    okame_amimono Report

    #7

    Pasta Bag

    Crocheted realistic food-inspired accessories resembling spaghetti with vegetables held by a person in a green dress.

    okame_amimono Report

    #8

    Ramen Bag

    Japanese fiber artist wearing a crochet bag resembling realistic food-inspired accessories with detailed yarn designs.

    This isn’t your average bowl of ramen—it’s a handmade knitted ramen bag! One of a kind and irresistibly fun!

    okame_amimono Report

    #9

    Omelette Bag

    Crocheted realistic food-inspired accessory resembling an omelette with ketchup, showcasing Japanese fiber art craftsmanship.

    okame_amimono Report

    #10

    Udon As A Bag

    A Japanese fiber artist crocheting realistic food-inspired accessories, including a noodle bowl handbag and detailed yarn toppings.

    okame_amimono Report

    #11

    Cold Japanese Noodles

    Japanese fiber artist showcasing crocheted realistic food-inspired accessories, including a noodle bowl handbag and crochet chopsticks.

    okame_amimono Report

    #12

    Ramen Bag

    Crocheted realistic food-inspired accessories by Japanese fiber artist, featuring ramen-themed purse and detailed yarn elements.

    okame_amimono Report

    #13

    Okonomiyaki Hat

    Japanese fiber artist crocheting realistic food-inspired accessories resembling a dessert plate and wearable hat piece.

    Okonomiyaki on my head?!

    okame_amimono Report

    #14

    Various Stages Of Boiled Egg

    Crocheted realistic food-inspired accessories resembling soft-boiled eggs arranged on a yellow background.

    okame_amimono Report

    #15

    Soba Noodle Bag

    Crocheted realistic food-inspired accessory resembling a plate of noodles, crafted by Japanese fiber artist.

    okame_amimono Report

    #16

    A Little Dumpling To Guard Your Keys

    Crocheted realistic dumpling accessory inspired by Japanese fiber art held with chopsticks against a blue background.

    okame_amimono Report

    #17

    Strawberry Cake

    Crocheted realistic food-inspired birthday cake accessory with red strawberries on a pink plate by Japanese fiber artist.

    okame_amimono Report

