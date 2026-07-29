Context: It’s been about 2 months since I broke up with my previous partner. We were just not getting along. I wasn’t necessarily looking to find someone new but after reactivating my Tinder account about 3 weeks ago a girl had matched with me and she messaged me first.



We had talked on Tinder for about a week. Both her and I work during the week at our respective jobs. So we had planned to see each other on Saturday night. Everything leading up to the date was good! Her and I are really nostalgic, We pretty much like the same music, We both have dogs, We both like cars, We have similar life goals etc. And during our time getting to know each other before the date I was really coming to like this girl. And it seemed she was too!



The afternoon before the date we both decided to text each other. I gave her my number and she texted me back almost immediately. We both got prepared then I went to pick her up. We both talked before on how we like antique stores. We are both in Arizona near the Phoenix area and so I decided that for our first date we should go to this big antique store called “The Brass Armadillo” and she agreed and thought that it sounded really fun!



I then picked her up and we had a blast. We had a mini concert singing songs all the way to the antique store. We got there and spent a few hours there particularly looking at the old license plates and checking out the old records and music CD’s. Then we went to Dairy Queen Grill & Chill and had both a something to eat and some ice cream. Then I took her home and opened her door and she gave me a hug and said that she had a really fun time and wanted to see me again and I said that I did too! I had a lot of fun.



I then texted her after I dropped her off a few blocks away at a stop light just letting her know that I had a great time. And then all the sudden she says that she doesn’t think it’s gonna work out. It kinda caught me off guard and she said that if we were together that she could tell that I wouldn’t be happy. Which I really don’t understand at all. Because I had a great time with her and she seemed too as well. She then told me to lose her number and that’s kinda where it ended. I haven’t heard back since.



At this point, it just seems that no matter what something always seems to go wrong. Especially when it comes to relationships. I quite literally have no idea what I did and don’t know why she later admitted that we wouldn’t work out. And while I’m not really actively looking for someone. I still am a genuine person just trying to be myself. But, I’ve kinda just given up on the people around me. Cause this is such BS.

