Fair warning: scrolling through may annoy you, even infuriate you to a point.

These days, they’ve become full-blown parties that can get out of hand sometimes. And we’re playing it down here, because as you will come to see in the following photos, many people tend to be criminally inconsiderate all for the sake of having their big moment.

Gender reveals are a fairly new concept dating back to the late 2000s. Before that time, letting people know whether you’re having a boy or a girl wasn’t a huge deal.

#1 They Contaminated A Waterfall For Their Gender Reveal

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#2 I Want To Live In A World With No Gender Reveal Parties

#3 I Need Closure On This One

The first-ever gender reveal happened in 2008, when writer and attorney Jenna Karvunidis announced her first child’s gender by cutting into a cake filled with pink icing. At the time, it was meant to be a celebration for her family, until she wrote about it in her blog. ADVERTISEMENT “I just like to throw parties," she told Northern Colorado news station KUNC in a 2019 interview. "I just thought it would be really fun for everybody in the whole family to find out."

#4 The Line Isn't Straight

#5 Can Gender Reveal Get Any Worse? Yes

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#6 These People Doing A Gender Reveal On A Lake With Confetti. They Didn't Clean Up And They Threw The Confetti Canisters In The Lake

Karvunidis has since been credited as the unofficial pioneer of the gender reveal. However, it was something she came to regret, especially with how outrageous, even dangerous, some of the parties had become. ADVERTISEMENT “I know it's been harmful to some individuals,” Karvunidis said. "Celebrate the baby. There's no way to have a cake to cut into it, to see if they're going to like chess. Let's just have a cake."

#7 Yet Another Really Gross "Gender Reveal"

#8 Someone Did A Gender Reveal In A Public Park Flower Garden. They Left The Plastic Confetti, Balloons And Tape On The Ground And In The Pond. The Snow Said "It's A Girl"

#9 This Woman Made A Giant Piñata Of Herself, Then Had Her Husband Burst Out Of Its Belly Dressed As A Baby Spraying Pink Confetti

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In a 2020 interview with The Guardian, Karvunidis spoke more extensively about how her views on gender reveals and on gender itself changed. ADVERTISEMENT According to her, it started one Christmas morning, when her three-year-old daughter began crying after receiving a set of Legos as a gift. And because it wasn’t pink, the child thought it wasn’t for her.

#10 Gender Reveal Parties Trashing Parks

#11 Someone Dyed Their Dog Blue For A Gender Reveal And It Ran Away

#12 Gender Reveal Cake

“There’s such an obsession with gender that it becomes limiting in many ways and exploitative in others. You don’t want what’s between your legs to guide your path in life,” Karvunidis said, noting that she intends to have her children grow up in a world where “gender doesn’t matter.” ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Don’t Get Me Wrong, Every Other Gender Reveal Party Is Just As Bad As This One

#14 Gender Reveal At Restaurant, Who Even Does This In A Restaurant

#15 Facebook Never Disappoints

In the last 18 years, gender reveals have become more destructive. One of the worst ones happened in 2020 in El Dorado, California, when a couple’s decision to use a pyrotechnic device caused a massive wildfire. Their irresponsibility burned down more than 9,000 hectares of land, along with five homes and 15 other buildings. It also claimed the life of a firefighter. The couple was subsequently charged with involuntary manslaughter.

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#16 For Painting A Bird For A Gender Reveal

#17 Leaving Their Gender Reveal Mess In The Park So The Park Employees Can Clean It Up

#18 This Gender Reveal Cake

Another mishap occurred in 2023 in Mexico when a couple decided to have a small plane fly through the air while blowing pink smoke for their big reveal. Unfortunately, the plane crashed moments after take-off, claiming the life of the pilot.

#19 Born Into The Police???

#20 The Pointless Gendering Is Out Of Control. Why Can't A Girl Like Tractors?

#21 The Gender Reveals Are Getting Weirder And Weirder

#22 Saw A Very Very Infuriating Gender Reveal Cake On Instagram

#23 Imagine Starting A 7,500 Acre Wildfire With Your Gender Reveal Party During Quarantine

#24 Its A Boy!!! Can Gender Reveals Get Any Weirder?

#25 High School Acquaintance Wins The Award For Worst Gender Reveal Ever

#26 Gender-Reveal Party's Litter Left Behind At Jackson Park Cherry Blossoms In Chicago

#27 I Thought We Were Done With World Ending Gender Reveal Party

#28 What Tfhis This Gender Reveal Sign ?!?…

#29 Gender Reveal Party In FL

#30 Gender Reveal With Coloured Tyre Smoke Burnout In Quiet Neighborhood

#31 Leaving Your Gender Reveal Garbage In A Nature Sanctuary

#32 That's Right, Gender Reveals Now Extend To Washing Machines

#33 Their Venue Is Also At A Shooting Range

#34 Plastic Confetti Left Behind By A Gender Reveal Party In A Public Park

#35 Gender Reveal Redneck Style

#36 This Gender Reveal

#37 This Couple Actually Used A Monster Truck For Their Reveal

#38 Gender Reveal Party With Plastic Balloons In A Dog Park. A New Low For Stupid

#39 This Gender Reveal

#40 Only Worn Once! Great Addition To Your Gender Reveal Party!

#41 Hm

#42 Gender Reveal Cake

#43 Hm

#44 I'm So Confused. And Alarmed. And Appalled. All At Once

#45 Gender Reveal Chocolate Cigars - Boy, Girl, Or Groucho

#46 Ah Yes, The Two Genders Right There- Clippers And Curls

#47 Yeah ... What's Better Than To Pollute A Beautiful Beach And Destroy A Natural Habitat With Blue Glitter To Tell Everyone Your Baby Is A Boy ??

#48 Someone Had A Gender Reveal At The Local Park And Left All Their Confetti And Popped Balloons In The Area That Is Specifically Designed For Wildlife

#49 Gender Reveal Parties Will Continue To Baffle Me Until My Last Day On Earth

#50 Gender Reveal Party: "Will We See A Weenie Or A Hamburger?"

#51 Gender Reveals…

#52 Kids Of All Genders Can Like All Sorts Of Things. Stop Setting Expectations Like This

#53 Ugh

#54 Laziest Gender Reveal Cake

#55 Disastrous Gender Reveals. Why?

#56 Guns Or Glitter Gender Reveal

#57 This Gender Reveal Cake. How Did They Not See How Creepy This Is?

#58 Gender Reveals Are Stupid

#59 Pictures From A Gender Reveal I Saw On Facebook

#60 Can We Stop Being Dumbasses With These Gender Reveals

#61 Couple Forced To Evacuate Home As ‘Dry Ice’ Gender Reveal Ends In Disaster

#62 Glitter From A Gender Reveal Left In A Preserved State Park

#63 I Hate Gender Reveals

#64 Gender Reveal In A Park With Plastic Confetti, They Left Immediately After Popping The Confetti Cannons :/

#65 The Neighbor's Gender Reveal Was Blown Into Our Yard

#66 Gender Reveal Party At The Lake

#67 Congrats! It's A Girl

#68 Gender Reveal Parties In The South

#69 Gender Reveal Fireworks Fail Sends People Screaming

#70 Gender Reveal Cake

#71 What Is It With Gender Reveal Parties And Fondant

#72 Do You Like Your Guns So Much You Have To Make A Gender Reveal Cake Around Them?

#73 Burnouts Or Bows?

#74 Pretty Sure This Belongs Here... 90% Of Gender Reveals Are Trashy

#75 Friend's Sister Went For The Cheap Option For Her Gender Reveal Party Balloons

#76 Gender Reveal Lasagna

#77 What The Duck Is It?