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Gender reveals are a fairly new concept dating back to the late 2000s. Before that time, letting people know whether you’re having a boy or a girl wasn’t a huge deal.

These days, they’ve become full-blown parties that can get out of hand sometimes. And we’re playing it down here, because as you will come to see in the following photos, many people tend to be criminally inconsiderate all for the sake of having their big moment. 

Fair warning: scrolling through may annoy you, even infuriate you to a point.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

They Contaminated A Waterfall For Their Gender Reveal

Image of a blue dyed waterfall from a gender reveal, contaminating a drought-stricken town's water supply.

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    #2

    I Want To Live In A World With No Gender Reveal Parties

    A meme contrasting cis people's views on gender, showing nuts labeled for gender reveal moments, inviting judgement.

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    #3

    I Need Closure On This One

    A Facebook post describes a helicopter involved in a gender reveal moment, smoking and dumping fluid, causing judgement.

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    The first-ever gender reveal happened in 2008, when writer and attorney Jenna Karvunidis announced her first child’s gender by cutting into a cake filled with pink icing. At the time, it was meant to be a celebration for her family, until she wrote about it in her blog. 

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    “I just like to throw parties," she told Northern Colorado news station KUNC in a 2019 interview. "I just thought it would be really fun for everybody in the whole family to find out."
    #4

    The Line Isn't Straight

    A gender reveal cake split pink and blue, with Guns on blue and Glitter on pink, surrounded by cake pops.

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    #5

    Can Gender Reveal Get Any Worse? Yes

    A plush hotdog in a yellow blanket used for a gender reveal party, with text saying It's a boy!

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    #6

    These People Doing A Gender Reveal On A Lake With Confetti. They Didn't Clean Up And They Threw The Confetti Canisters In The Lake

    A gender reveal moment with blue powder creating a cloud on a lake, judged by parents and onlookers.

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    Karvunidis has since been credited as the unofficial pioneer of the gender reveal. However, it was something she came to regret, especially with how outrageous, even dangerous, some of the parties had become. 

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    “I know it's been harmful to some individuals,” Karvunidis said. "Celebrate the baby. There's no way to have a cake to cut into it, to see if they're going to like chess. Let's just have a cake."
    #7

    Yet Another Really Gross "Gender Reveal"

    Two kids standing at a table with hotdogs, next to a toilet with a taco. A silly gender reveal moment.

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    #8

    Someone Did A Gender Reveal In A Public Park Flower Garden. They Left The Plastic Confetti, Balloons And Tape On The Ground And In The Pond. The Snow Said "It's A Girl"

    A gender reveal moment gone wrong, with pink confetti scattered over a snowy bridge in a park.

    Tricklesliced Report

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    #9

    This Woman Made A Giant Piñata Of Herself, Then Had Her Husband Burst Out Of Its Belly Dressed As A Baby Spraying Pink Confetti

    A three-panel image showing a woman with a large pregnant doll that reveals a man in a diaper, a funny gender reveal.

    unknown Report

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    In a 2020 interview with The Guardian, Karvunidis spoke more extensively about how her views on gender reveals and on gender itself changed. 

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    According to her, it started one Christmas morning, when her three-year-old daughter began crying after receiving a set of Legos as a gift. And because it wasn’t pink, the child thought it wasn’t for her.

    #10

    Gender Reveal Parties Trashing Parks

    Blue gender reveal confetti littering a rocky mountaintop, highlighting an irresponsible gender reveal.

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    #11

    Someone Dyed Their Dog Blue For A Gender Reveal And It Ran Away

    A white dog dyed blue with 'congrats' on its side, possibly for a gender reveal moment.

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    #12

    Gender Reveal Cake

    A split gender reveal cake with 'Wheels' in blue and 'Heels' in pink, symbolizing a gender reveal moment.

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    “There’s such an obsession with gender that it becomes limiting in many ways and exploitative in others. You don’t want what’s between your legs to guide your path in life,” Karvunidis said, noting that she intends to have her children grow up in a world where “gender doesn’t matter.”

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    #13

    Don’t Get Me Wrong, Every Other Gender Reveal Party Is Just As Bad As This One

    News headline reports a gender reveal moment resulting in a massive fire and a $220,000 fine, highlighting parental judgement.

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    #14

    Gender Reveal At Restaurant, Who Even Does This In A Restaurant

    A messy restaurant booth with blue powder on the seat, likely from a gender reveal gone wrong.

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    #15

    Facebook Never Disappoints

    A gender reveal cornhole set with uterus designs, one saying You can't say happiness, the other You can't say overreacting.

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    In the last 18 years, gender reveals have become more destructive. One of the worst ones happened in 2020 in El Dorado, California, when a couple’s decision to use a pyrotechnic device caused a massive wildfire. 

    Their irresponsibility burned down more than 9,000 hectares of land, along with five homes and 15 other buildings. It also claimed the life of a firefighter. The couple was subsequently charged with involuntary manslaughter.

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    #16

    For Painting A Bird For A Gender Reveal

    A rescued bird with pink-dyed wings, illustrating harmful Gender Reveal moments that people are judging.

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    #17

    Leaving Their Gender Reveal Mess In The Park So The Park Employees Can Clean It Up

    A black dog on a path covered in pink powder near a pergola, a consequence of Gender Reveal moments.

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    #18

    This Gender Reveal Cake

    A gender reveal moment cake shaped like a doll emerging from a cake with strawberries, judged by parents.

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    Another mishap occurred in 2023 in Mexico when a couple decided to have a small plane fly through the air while blowing pink smoke for their big reveal. 

    Unfortunately, the plane crashed moments after take-off, claiming the life of the pilot. 
    #19

    Born Into The Police???

    A gender reveal cake split into halves, one pink with a bow, the other blue with a police badge.

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    #20

    The Pointless Gendering Is Out Of Control. Why Can't A Girl Like Tractors?

    A two-tiered gender reveal cake decorated with Tractors or Tiaras, topped with a tiara and toy tractor.

    thaiyalong2000 Report

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    #21

    The Gender Reveals Are Getting Weirder And Weirder

    A pregnant woman and a man in a kitchen with brownie mix, part of a gender reveal moment.

    ts4fanatic Report

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    #22

    Saw A Very Very Infuriating Gender Reveal Cake On Instagram

    A two-tier gender reveal cake decorated with Sparkles or Sports theme, featuring a football, basketball, and baseball.

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    #23

    Imagine Starting A 7,500 Acre Wildfire With Your Gender Reveal Party During Quarantine

    A large plume of smoke rising from a mountain, likely from a wildfire caused by a gender reveal.

    anon Report

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    #24

    Its A Boy!!! Can Gender Reveals Get Any Weirder?

    The Burj Khalifa lit up in blue with 'IT'S A BOY' projected, a massive gender reveal moment in Dubai.

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    #25

    High School Acquaintance Wins The Award For Worst Gender Reveal Ever

    A customer's gender reveal pizza, topped with olives spelling G_RL and a person happily taking a picture.

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    #26

    Gender-Reveal Party's Litter Left Behind At Jackson Park Cherry Blossoms In Chicago

    Cherry blossom trees with blue gender reveal confetti scattered on the ground, showing a messy gender reveal moment.

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    #27

    I Thought We Were Done With World Ending Gender Reveal Party

    A news headline about a gender reveal party using 80 pounds of explosives, causing earthquake reports.

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    #28

    What Tfhis This Gender Reveal Sign ?!?…

    A gender reveal moment graphic depicting baby dolls with guns and glitter, judged by parents.

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    #29

    Gender Reveal Party In FL

    A gender reveal moment using an alligator to reveal blue powder, judged by parents and spectators.

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    #30

    Gender Reveal With Coloured Tyre Smoke Burnout In Quiet Neighborhood

    A gender reveal moment gone wrong with a car burning after a colored tire smoke burnout, judged by parents.

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    #31

    Leaving Your Gender Reveal Garbage In A Nature Sanctuary

    A hand holding pink and white confetti, with more confetti scattered on the ground. A gender reveal moment.

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    #32

    That's Right, Gender Reveals Now Extend To Washing Machines

    Custom painted washing machines and dryers in pink and blue colors, perfect for a gender reveal.

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    #33

    Their Venue Is Also At A Shooting Range

    A gender reveal party setting with a Rifles or Ruffles theme, featuring a white balloon arch and an invitation.

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    #34

    Plastic Confetti Left Behind By A Gender Reveal Party In A Public Park

    Blue confetti scattered across a grassy path, aftermath of a gender reveal moment, indicating a baby boy.

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    #35

    Gender Reveal Redneck Style

    A white truck spewing a large cloud of pink smoke during a gender reveal moment.

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    #36

    This Gender Reveal

    A couple on inflatable rafts in water during a gender reveal moment with pink confetti from an umbrella.

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    #37

    This Couple Actually Used A Monster Truck For Their Reveal

    A Monster Jam truck releasing blue smoke, part of a unique gender reveal moment at a show.

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    #38

    Gender Reveal Party With Plastic Balloons In A Dog Park. A New Low For Stupid

    Two dogs on leashes on grass with pink confetti, showing a messy gender reveal.

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    #39

    This Gender Reveal

    A gender reveal moment with a baby mascot emerging from a box, surrounded by blue smoke and excited parents.

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    #40

    Only Worn Once! Great Addition To Your Gender Reveal Party!

    Two people in inflatable baby costumes for a gender reveal baby costumes event, creating a funny gender reveal.

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    #41

    Hm

    A hippo eats a watermelon that explodes with blue and pink liquid in a spectacular gender reveal moment.

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    #42

    Gender Reveal Cake

    A Gender Reveal cake with 'Bikinis or Board Shorts' in pink and blue icing. People are judging the parents.

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    #43

    Hm

    A Gender Reveal cake featuring pink boots, a rifle, and the text 'Ruffles or Rifles'. Parents are being judged.

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    #44

    I'm So Confused. And Alarmed. And Appalled. All At Once

    A split Gender Reveal cake, half pink with a burger and half blue with a hot dog. Some parents are judged for this.

    meshellmybelle208 Report

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    #45

    Gender Reveal Chocolate Cigars - Boy, Girl, Or Groucho

    Chocolate cigars in pink It's A Girl! and blue It's A Boy! boxes, displayed for a gender reveal.

    jarsofsalt Report

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    #46

    Ah Yes, The Two Genders Right There- Clippers And Curls

    A gender reveal cake decorated with pink and blue frosting, featuring Team Curls and #TeamClippers signs.

    anon Report

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    #47

    Yeah ... What's Better Than To Pollute A Beautiful Beach And Destroy A Natural Habitat With Blue Glitter To Tell Everyone Your Baby Is A Boy ??

    A couple celebrating a gender reveal on the beach, surrounded by blue powder, signifying the baby is a boy.

    anon Report

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    #48

    Someone Had A Gender Reveal At The Local Park And Left All Their Confetti And Popped Balloons In The Area That Is Specifically Designed For Wildlife

    A hand holding a blue pacifier confetti cutout, a small piece from Gender Reveal moments.

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    #49

    Gender Reveal Parties Will Continue To Baffle Me Until My Last Day On Earth

    Chalkboard art for a Gender Reveal with cupcakes and stud muffins, sparking judgment for parents.

    nightowl611 Report

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    #50

    Gender Reveal Party: "Will We See A Weenie Or A Hamburger?"

    A pair of Gender Reveal BabYQ invitations featuring hot dogs and hamburgers, causing people to judge parents.

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    #51

    Gender Reveals…

    A gender reveal cake decorated with camouflage on one side and pink flowers on the other, asking Buck or Doe?

    thaiyalong2000 Report

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    #52

    Kids Of All Genders Can Like All Sorts Of Things. Stop Setting Expectations Like This

    A gender reveal cake split between a green football field for Touchdowns and pink for tutus, for gender reveal moments.

    thaiyalong2000 Report

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    #53

    Ugh

    A round gender reveal cake asking Will it be a Cupcake or a Stud Muffin?, with a cupcake and muffin on top.

    thaiyalong2000Ugh Report

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    #54

    Laziest Gender Reveal Cake

    A gender reveal cake split pink and blue with text Lashes and Staches, highlighting gender reveal moments.

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    #55

    Disastrous Gender Reveals. Why?

    A collage of news headlines about dangerous gender reveal moments, including wildfires, explosions, and environmental contamination.

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    #56

    Guns Or Glitter Gender Reveal

    A gender reveal cake with Guns or Glitter written on it for a gender reveal moment.

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    #57

    This Gender Reveal Cake. How Did They Not See How Creepy This Is?

    A white gender reveal cake with pink and blue stars, and gold lettering that says 'We're Here for the S*x!'

    anon Report

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    #58

    Gender Reveals Are Stupid

    Two round gender reveal signs, one for 'Bows' with a baby girl illustration, and one for 'Baskets' with a baby boy playing basketball.

    anon Report

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    #59

    Pictures From A Gender Reveal I Saw On Facebook

    A sign asking 'Nuts or No Nuts' for gender reveal moments, showing anticipation for the baby's gender.

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    #60

    Can We Stop Being Dumbasses With These Gender Reveals

    Screenshot of a news report about a pilot dying after a gender reveal party stunt. Pink smoke from plane.

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    #61

    Couple Forced To Evacuate Home As ‘Dry Ice’ Gender Reveal Ends In Disaster

    Dense pink smoke filling a room from a dry ice gender reveal, with people reacting to the reveal.

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    #62

    Glitter From A Gender Reveal Left In A Preserved State Park

    Pollution from a gender reveal event, with blue dye contaminating a swamp amidst green foliage.

    anon Report

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    #63

    I Hate Gender Reveals

    Blue confetti and litter scattered across a sandy beach from a gender reveal event, near a lighthouse.

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    #64

    Gender Reveal In A Park With Plastic Confetti, They Left Immediately After Popping The Confetti Cannons :/

    A grand building with a lawn covered in pink gender reveal confetti, showcasing a messy gender reveal moment.

    PixelPt Report

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    #65

    The Neighbor's Gender Reveal Was Blown Into Our Yard

    Outdoor patio covered in pink confetti near a grill, showing gender reveal moments.

    kanegdy Report

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    #66

    Gender Reveal Party At The Lake

    Wooden deck by a lake covered in blue confetti, aftermath of gender reveal moments.

    perpetual_potato108 Report

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    #67

    Congrats! It's A Girl

    White SUV with pink powder on the side, revealing gender reveal moments on Hargrove Road.

    bokeefus Report

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    #68

    Gender Reveal Parties In The South

    A gender reveal party on a deck, with a banner that reads HERE FOR THE S*X and pink and blue balloons.

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    #69

    Gender Reveal Fireworks Fail Sends People Screaming

    A series of images showing a gender reveal moment with fireworks creating smoke and colorful sparks outdoors.

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    #70

    Gender Reveal Cake

    A dual-themed gender reveal cake: one side with a pink bow for 'Bows', the other with a basketball hoop for 'Free Throws' in a gender reveal.

    teebiv Report

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    #71

    What Is It With Gender Reveal Parties And Fondant

    A Gender Reveal cake shaped like a baby's bottom with 'EL or ELLA' and question marks. People are judging the parents.

    Lilshmil Report

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    #72

    Do You Like Your Guns So Much You Have To Make A Gender Reveal Cake Around Them?

    A two-tier gender reveal cake with a silver crown, a gun, and the words Guns or Glitter? on it.

    emash02 Report

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    #73

    Burnouts Or Bows?

    A tiered gender reveal cake with a tire on top saying Burnouts or and the bottom tier saying Bows?

    Redoul Report

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    #74

    Pretty Sure This Belongs Here... 90% Of Gender Reveals Are Trashy

    A sign on a lawn reads HERE FOR THE S*X with pink and blue balloons for a gender reveal moment.

    featherwolf Report

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    #75

    Friend's Sister Went For The Cheap Option For Her Gender Reveal Party Balloons

    Close-up of a pink balloon with a giraffe and "It's A Girl" text for gender reveal moments.

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    #76

    Gender Reveal Lasagna

    A gender reveal dessert in a pan, showing messy layers of white and blue filling, indicating a baby boy.

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    #77

    What The Duck Is It?

    A gender reveal cake decorated with yellow and blue polka dots, featuring duck figurines and the phrase what the duck is it?

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    #78

    Gender Reveal... Fireworks. I Shouldn't Be Surprised

    Boxes of Gender Reveal fireworks for 'It's a Boy' or 'It's a Girl'. Many people are judging the parents for this reveal.

    Caroniver413 Report

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