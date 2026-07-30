“A New Low For Stupid”: 78 Gender Reveal Moments That Already Have People Judging The Parents
Gender reveals are a fairly new concept dating back to the late 2000s. Before that time, letting people know whether you’re having a boy or a girl wasn’t a huge deal.
These days, they’ve become full-blown parties that can get out of hand sometimes. And we’re playing it down here, because as you will come to see in the following photos, many people tend to be criminally inconsiderate all for the sake of having their big moment.
Fair warning: scrolling through may annoy you, even infuriate you to a point.
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They Contaminated A Waterfall For Their Gender Reveal
I Want To Live In A World With No Gender Reveal Parties
I Need Closure On This One
The first-ever gender reveal happened in 2008, when writer and attorney Jenna Karvunidis announced her first child’s gender by cutting into a cake filled with pink icing. At the time, it was meant to be a celebration for her family, until she wrote about it in her blog.
“I just like to throw parties," she told Northern Colorado news station KUNC in a 2019 interview. "I just thought it would be really fun for everybody in the whole family to find out."
The Line Isn't Straight
Can Gender Reveal Get Any Worse? Yes
These People Doing A Gender Reveal On A Lake With Confetti. They Didn't Clean Up And They Threw The Confetti Canisters In The Lake
Karvunidis has since been credited as the unofficial pioneer of the gender reveal. However, it was something she came to regret, especially with how outrageous, even dangerous, some of the parties had become.
“I know it's been harmful to some individuals,” Karvunidis said. "Celebrate the baby. There's no way to have a cake to cut into it, to see if they're going to like chess. Let's just have a cake."
Yet Another Really Gross "Gender Reveal"
Someone Did A Gender Reveal In A Public Park Flower Garden. They Left The Plastic Confetti, Balloons And Tape On The Ground And In The Pond. The Snow Said "It's A Girl"
This Woman Made A Giant Piñata Of Herself, Then Had Her Husband Burst Out Of Its Belly Dressed As A Baby Spraying Pink Confetti
In a 2020 interview with The Guardian, Karvunidis spoke more extensively about how her views on gender reveals and on gender itself changed.
According to her, it started one Christmas morning, when her three-year-old daughter began crying after receiving a set of Legos as a gift. And because it wasn’t pink, the child thought it wasn’t for her.
Gender Reveal Parties Trashing Parks
Someone Dyed Their Dog Blue For A Gender Reveal And It Ran Away
Gender Reveal Cake
“There’s such an obsession with gender that it becomes limiting in many ways and exploitative in others. You don’t want what’s between your legs to guide your path in life,” Karvunidis said, noting that she intends to have her children grow up in a world where “gender doesn’t matter.”
Don’t Get Me Wrong, Every Other Gender Reveal Party Is Just As Bad As This One
Gender Reveal At Restaurant, Who Even Does This In A Restaurant
Facebook Never Disappoints
In the last 18 years, gender reveals have become more destructive. One of the worst ones happened in 2020 in El Dorado, California, when a couple’s decision to use a pyrotechnic device caused a massive wildfire.
Their irresponsibility burned down more than 9,000 hectares of land, along with five homes and 15 other buildings. It also claimed the life of a firefighter. The couple was subsequently charged with involuntary manslaughter.
For Painting A Bird For A Gender Reveal
Leaving Their Gender Reveal Mess In The Park So The Park Employees Can Clean It Up
This Gender Reveal Cake
Another mishap occurred in 2023 in Mexico when a couple decided to have a small plane fly through the air while blowing pink smoke for their big reveal.
Unfortunately, the plane crashed moments after take-off, claiming the life of the pilot.