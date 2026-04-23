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There’s something endlessly fascinating about abandoned places. Once full of movement, noise, and purpose, they now sit still, slowly being reclaimed by time, weather, and nature. The RAW Abandoned page captures that eerie beauty through a striking collection of photographs shared by talented photographers, each one revealing forgotten buildings, rusting vehicles, deserted interiors, and other remnants of the past in all their haunting detail.

Part of the wider RAW Kingdom hub, RAW Abandoned focuses on images that highlight the atmosphere, textures, and stories hidden inside neglected spaces around the world. From decaying control rooms and empty pools to shipwrecks, crumbling chapels, and overgrown objects left behind, the page offers a glimpse into places most people would never get to see for themselves.

Scroll down to explore these mesmerizing scenes, and let us know if you’d dare venture into any of these places.

This post may include affiliate links.

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This Page Shared 55 Photos Of Creepy Places Lost To Time

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    Tracey Teegarden
    Tracey Teegarden
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    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    looks like an old mickey mouse robot

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    Tracey Teegarden
    Tracey Teegarden
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    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I used to live on a farm by there its in Scotland SD

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