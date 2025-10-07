When asked about the most unexpected or surreal scene he’s ever captured, the Italian photographer responded: “That’s an interesting question and I had to think about it because I believe that even the most ordinary moment can feel surreal when captured in just the right way. Street photography thrives on unpredictability, those fleeting instants when unrelated events suddenly align to create something extraordinary. One image that really stayed with me was one that I took in Trafalgar Square, London, a few years ago. At the time, I did not fully realise what I had captured. Only later, while reviewing the photos, did I see how absurd and surreal the composition actually was. Everything had aligned perfectly in that split second, creating an organised chaos that felt almost impossible to witness, let alone freeze in a frame. Of course, I have also missed countless surreal shots, often because I did not have my camera with me, or because I did not believe something extraordinary could actually happen. But over time, I learned two things: first, surreal moments occur more often than we imagine, which is why I try to always keep my camera close; and second, as a street photographer, you need to be the architect of circumstances. You have to believe something special could happen, and then trust your instinct to be ready when it does.”

