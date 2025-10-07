41 Street Photos By Gianluca Mortarotti That Show Just How Magical Everyday Life Can BeInterview
If you’ve ever wandered through a city and found yourself captivated by strangers and small, visually pleasing moments, you’ll likely connect instantly with the work of Italian street photographer Gianluca Mortarotti.
What began as a passion for architectural photography soon evolved into a fascination with people and everyday life. As noted on the London-based photographer’s website, he is “known for his compelling street photography. In his work, he experiments with visual techniques weaving together abstraction and storytelling.”
If you’re curious to learn more about this Italian photographer and explore some of his best work, keep scrolling!
Bored Panda reached out to Gianluca to learn more about his work. Our first question was what inspired him to focus primarily on street photography, and here’s what he shared: “My journey into street photography was a natural evolution of my passion for photography. I started out photographing architecture while travelling, but over time I became increasingly fascinated by people and the fleeting moments of everyday life. After COVID, this interest became much more intentional, probably because the lack of human interaction during that time made me crave connection. I needed a creative outlet, and in just over a year, I completed my first project, Lockdown Street Diary.”
The photographer continued: “The real turning point came when I understood the storytelling power of street photography, the ability to give voice to endless untold stories. My background in architecture also shaped the way I see the street. Architecture is deeply connected to urbanism and sociology, and the way cities are designed influences the way people live, move, and interact. That dynamic between the built environment and human life became a big part of my photographic perspective.
For me, street photography feels like telling stories from a play that is constantly being written. Every scene is alive, unpredictable, and waiting to be noticed, and I like the idea of capturing those fragments of humanity before they disappear.”
When asked about the most unexpected or surreal scene he’s ever captured, the Italian photographer responded: “That’s an interesting question and I had to think about it because I believe that even the most ordinary moment can feel surreal when captured in just the right way. Street photography thrives on unpredictability, those fleeting instants when unrelated events suddenly align to create something extraordinary. One image that really stayed with me was one that I took in Trafalgar Square, London, a few years ago. At the time, I did not fully realise what I had captured. Only later, while reviewing the photos, did I see how absurd and surreal the composition actually was. Everything had aligned perfectly in that split second, creating an organised chaos that felt almost impossible to witness, let alone freeze in a frame. Of course, I have also missed countless surreal shots, often because I did not have my camera with me, or because I did not believe something extraordinary could actually happen. But over time, I learned two things: first, surreal moments occur more often than we imagine, which is why I try to always keep my camera close; and second, as a street photographer, you need to be the architect of circumstances. You have to believe something special could happen, and then trust your instinct to be ready when it does.”
Gianluca also shared with us that there are some specific themes that he finds himself drawn to in his work: “I would say that I have a recurring approach which starts to shape my style. I am constantly drawn to the poetry of ordinary life, those small gestures, fleeting glances, or subtle interactions that often go unnoticed. What fascinates me are also mundane moments because, yes, there is beauty in those as well. I’m most drawn to scenes that create tension between chaos and calm in the streets. Urban life is unpredictable, yet within that unpredictability, some patterns and stories that connect us all. I usually let the street guide me and allow the scene to unfold naturally, but I also look for clean compositions that isolate subjects. Often, I like to create a sense of tension by not giving away too much information about the context, leaving space for the observer to imagine their own story. Every city has its own unique identity, and I try to embrace that diversity in my work. It is important to respect both the place and its people by adapting to the environment. For example, my photographs from Japan will never look the same as those from Morocco, because each culture, rhythm, and atmosphere shapes the way I shoot.”
Lastly, we found out that one of the biggest lessons Gianluca has learned from photographing on the streets is to be respectful and trust the process. He elaborated: “You cannot rush or force life to give you a story. If something is meant to happen, it will. The role of photographers is to notice and preserve it with as little interference as possible. When I am out shooting, I always remind myself: ‘See, but don’t be seen.’ It is about blending in, being present, patient, and allowing life to unfold naturally in front of the lens. This philosophy has shaped not only my photography but also the way I view life, society, and human relationships in general. To new photographers, I would say: learn the basics, study those who came before you, because only by understanding the past can you create something new, and then get out into the streets, respect the streets, and get ready to make mistakes.”