If there's one thing humans excel at, it's creating unnecessary problems for each other. And no, you don't need to look at parliament or the stock exchange to find some vile behavior—just head down the street to the places where regular people eat and shop. Chances are, you'll still see a staggering level of entitlement and a lack of common decency.

TikTok users @janemoonveil and @pey.attenti0n have tapped into this problem by asking service workers to share their absolute worst customer encounters. The responses are a mix of horror and comedy, showcasing tantrums over expired coupons and bizarre requests nobody could ever fulfill.

#1

Screenshot of a creepy customer encounter describing an unsettling comment about innocence in someone's eyes.

pey.attenti0n Report

    #2

    Screenshot of a creepy customer encounter describing a hotel worker finding a hidden person in the closet.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    The sad reality is that these people are everywhere. A recent survey of 500 U.S. workers in retail, hospitality, and food service found that nearly three-quarters (72%) deal with rude or aggressive customers on a daily or weekly basis.

    Only 1% said they hadn't faced this at all in the past year.
    #3

    Screenshot of a disturbing online comment reflecting one of the creepiest customer encounters shared by users.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    #4

    Creepy customer encounter story of a young woman stalked for years after refusing to give her number.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, this just destroys your normal sense of safety. Terrible.

    #5

    Creepiest customer encounter involving a bartender threatened by an intoxicated man hiding with a knife under a car.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    Workers say bad customer behavior has gotten worse, too: 25% noticed a sharp increase over the past year.

    The main reasons, according to them, have been rising prices (81%), too few staff on duty (79%), and company policies that leave customers feeling they can demand whatever they want (75%).
    #6

    Screenshot of a creepy customer encounter text describing a man asking for locks like the kind to lock a girl in a room.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    #7

    Customer encounter in retail where a man made creepy comments after being given directions and wouldn't leave.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    #8

    Text message showing a creepy customer encounter where a man thanked kindness but left without buying anything.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    #9

    Customer encounter text about a threatening complaint over missing salt on fries at a busy McDonald's store.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    Many workers feel unprepared to handle these situations. More than half admit they worry about how to calm down escalating conflicts (53%) or say they often lack the information they need when things get heated (52%).

    While some receive short training sessions when they’re first hired, most don’t get ongoing practice or refresher courses.

    On top of that, about a third (34%) report that customers’ constantly shifting expectations are adding to their stress and burnout. More than one in five (22%) fear they simply can’t keep up with what customers want.
    #10

    Comment describing a creepy customer encounter where a woman claims her deceased husband is in her purse.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Probably carries a vial of his ashes? A little weird but maybe not horrible.

    #11

    Customer encounter story about a creepy early customer refusing to leave before opening at a family bistro.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    #12

    Screenshot of a creepy customer encounter where a lady acted like a dog and cat at a dog boutique, triggering a bizarre interaction.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    #13

    Screenshot of a creepy customer encounter story involving a drive-thru order linked to a crime incident.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    Many customer service workers also feel they're not compensated enough for their responsibilities. One Salesforce survey found that:

    1. 71% have thought about quitting their job in the last six months;
    2. And 69% are considering leaving customer service altogether.

    With resignations being a common occurrence in the industry, 86% of respondents said they need more from their company in order to stay.

    #14

    Text message about a disturbing moment during one of the creepiest customer encounters involving unusual purchases.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    #15

    Screenshot of a social media comment about a creepy customer encounter involving stalking with detailed timestamps.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    #16

    Creepiest customer encounters shared in a text conversation revealing disturbing and unsettling behavior.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    #17

    Comment sharing a creepy customer encounter where a pregnant worker was told to get cancer over Big Mac sauce refusal.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OMG, that's a horrible thing to say just because you can't get Mac sauce. Go buy a bottle of 1000 island dressing and do it yourself you evil witch.

    According to the survey, the top challenges service workers report are:

    1. Burnout – 76%
    2. Pressure to keep customers happy – 66%
    3. Few opportunities to grow or develop skills – 64%
    4. Lack of support from management – 60%
    5. Outdated technology is making work harder – 56%
    #18

    Alt text: A creepy customer encounter where a middle-aged man asked a 19-year-old if he could take them to dinner after mistaking their age.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    #19

    Social media comment showing a creepy customer encounter with unsettling follow-up, illustrating strange service interactions.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    #20

    Customer sharing a creepy encounter about a threat at a coffee shop and an unusual apology with a gift card.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    #21

    Screenshot of a creepy customer encounter where a lady threatened to call the cops at a gas station job.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    Managers are often stuck in the middle, trying to keep customers satisfied while also preventing their teams from leaving through the back door.

    Their biggest issues are:

    1. Employee burnout – 84%
    2. Lack of flexibility – 73%
    3. Difficulties ensuring customer satisfaction – 73%
    4. Problems guaranteeing the health and safety of employees – 71%
    5. Accessing career development opportunities – 69%
    #22

    Screenshot of a social media comment recounting a creepy customer encounter involving a fake bomb robbery at Wendy’s.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    #23

    Customer encounter comment mentioning waiting outside the store, illustrating one of the creepiest customer encounters.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    #24

    Customer encounter involving a threatening aggressive man after a coworker’s violent incident at a job reopening.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "This is a police matter still under adjudication and I'm not allowed to tell you. I can call the DA and you can ask him."

    #25

    Chat conversation showing a creepy customer encounter involving an unusual wedding invitation and a playful reply.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    Employers are trying to make life easier for workers and customers by investing in:

    1. On-demand training (79%) — helping workers learn skills when and where they need them.
    2. Technology that shows the full history of a customer's relationship with the company (77%) — from past purchases to previous support conversations.
    3. Customer self-service options (76%) — giving people the ability to solve simple issues on their own.
    4. Chat and messaging with colleagues and other internal teams (75%) — so service workers can get quick answers behind the scenes.
    5. Chat and messaging with customers (74%) — to meet people where they are.
    6. Video call capabilities (70%) — for situations where face-to-face interaction matters.
    7. Automated ticket or information collection before an interaction (68%) — cutting down the time workers spend on repetitive data entry.
    8. Call-back options (67%) — letting customers choose not to wait on hold.

    But it's worth asking: are these really the solutions that will fix the core problems workers say they face, such as burnout and low pay?
    #26

    Social media screenshot of a user sharing a creepy customer encounter involving a personal question about a facial difference.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    #27

    Screenshot of a creepy customer encounter comment describing a jar of sauce thrown at a worker’s head while scanning groceries.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    #28

    Customer encounter text about working as the only server on National Margarita Day at a college Mexican restaurant.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's just bad planning on management 's part.

    #29

    Screenshot of a creepy customer encounter comment where a man asked if the worker was on the menu while with his wife.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    #30

    Customer encounter at Biggby where a woman brought her child in muddy boots as revenge for a wrong order.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    #31

    Comment about a creepy customer encounter involving a McDonalds Hi-C size complaint on social media.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    #32

    Screenshot of a creepy customer encounter where a man threatened to take a woman to NYC and keep her as his pet.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    #33

    Text post about a creepy customer encounter at Dunkin causing evacuation after hitting the gas meter.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    #34

    Text message screenshot showing a creepy customer encounter at Arby's involving an unsettling comment from two older men.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    #35

    Screenshot of a creepy customer encounter where a cashier is insulted about her acne during a sale dispute.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    #36

    Social media post describing a creepy customer encounter involving a threatening man over a misunderstood tattoo symbol.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    #37

    Customer encounter with a man holding a dog toy near a worker’s face, causing a creepy and uncomfortable moment.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    #38

    Text post from social media describing a creepy customer encounter involving a gun threat at age 16.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can you do that? On our bills it states that it's legal tender for all debts.

    #39

    Screenshot of a creepy customer encounter comment about a threatening situation while working in pizza, illustrating unsettling customer moments.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    #40

    Social media comments highlighting one of the creepiest customer encounters involving a lobster shortage.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    #41

    Screenshot of a creepy customer encounter where a shopper wet herself but continued shopping, highlighting unsettling retail moments.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    #42

    Screenshot of a social media comment sharing a creepy customer encounter involving racial preference about food taste.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    #43

    Screenshot of a creepy customer encounter where a worker is unfairly accused while taking an order on a headset.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    #44

    Alt text: A creepy customer encounter where an old man gives a mysterious business card and offers help in an unsettling way.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    #45

    Social media comments describing a creepy customer encounter with a homeless woman and a disturbing bathroom incident.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    #46

    Customer encounter text showing a creepy story about a woman shaving her face in a jewelry store mirror without buying anything.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    #47

    Screenshot of a creepy customer encounter where a man angrily accused a cashier of stealing his frequent shopper card.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    #48

    Customer encounter story about a woman giving birth in a store bathroom, illustrating creepy customer encounters.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    #49

    Customer shares a creepy encounter at a snowcone shop with a man claiming to have just escaped jail.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    #50

    Text post about a customer encounter describing being called a racist for not giving a service worker discount.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    #51

    Customer encounter where a lady threw a stapler causing a police incident over a delayed online pickup.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    #52

    Customer encounter at Chipotle where a girl threatened to fight over steak portion on her bowl.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    #53

    Comment recounting a creepy customer encounter where a food court employee stole a purse and tried to act normal.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    #54

    Text message describing a traumatizing customer encounter where someone ran over herself in a drive-through scene.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    #55

    Screenshot of a creepy customer encounter where a man threatened an employee over a food order dispute.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    #56

    Social media post describing a creepy customer encounter involving a man throwing a frappuccino at a drive-thru window.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    #57

    Screenshot of a creepy customer encounter comment where a user shares a disturbing personal experience online.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    #58

    Comment describing a creepy customer encounter involving a disruptive act left at a table in a humorous tone.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    #59

    Comment describing daily bomb threats and the need for private security in a creepy customer encounter story.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    #60

    Alt text: Social media comment sharing one of the creepiest customer encounters involving a messy incident in a dressing room.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    #61

    Customer encounter revealing a confusing sandwich order that led to repeated complaints and escalating tensions.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    #62

    Social media comment describing a creepy customer encounter involving unwanted physical contact at a store.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    #63

    Comment sharing a creepy customer encounter involving harassment and threats, highlighting unsafe work conditions.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    #64

    Screenshot of a creepy customer encounter describing a woman whispering eerie words after turning off the bathroom light.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    #65

    Customer encounter describing a stalking incident and unsettling behavior involving religious pressure in a retail setting.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    #66

    Text conversation showing a creepy customer encounter with panic attacks after being accused of racism.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    #67

    Screenshot of a creepy customer encounter describing sexual harassment during a shade match at a store.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    #68

    Screenshot of a creepy customer encounter where a restaurant worker shares a strange secret about a customer involving deception.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    #69

    Screenshot of a social media comment describing a creepy customer encounter involving unwanted physical contact and management ignoring it.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    #70

    Comment from user Kieran describing a creepy customer encounter about recruitment attempts into a cult.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    #71

    Text post describing a creepy customer encounter involving a child in a fitting room, part of customer encounters stories.

    pey.attenti0n Report

    #72

    Customer encounter where a person throws ID after being asked to verify it against the credit card used, showing a creepy reaction.

    pey.attenti0n Report

