If there's one thing humans excel at, it's creating unnecessary problems for each other. And no, you don't need to look at parliament or the stock exchange to find some vile behavior—just head down the street to the places where regular people eat and shop. Chances are, you'll still see a staggering level of entitlement and a lack of common decency.

TikTok users @janemoonveil and @pey.attenti0n have tapped into this problem by asking service workers to share their absolute worst customer encounters. The responses are a mix of horror and comedy, showcasing tantrums over expired coupons and bizarre requests nobody could ever fulfill.