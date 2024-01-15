ADVERTISEMENT

Bodega cats, the unofficial sentinels of convenience stores, have a notorious penchant for finding the most unconventional places to relax—one of which is atop the sturdy, cool surfaces of beer boxes. This blog post unveils the delightful relationship between these urban felines and their chosen thrones, providing a glimpse into a day in the life of a bodega cat whose kingdom extends to the peaks of beer case mountains.

From Perch to Purr-sonal Space: The Inner Workings of a Bodega Cat's Territory

For these whiskered dwellers of city corners, a beer box isn't merely a place to rest; it's a strategic position that combines the need for a vantage point with the pleasure of a good scratch post. This behavior showcases their instinctive trait of seeking high ground for observation and the simple joy found in the texture of cardboard under their paws.

