Mom Throws Kid Out Of House On Cold, Xmas Night For “Not Making Bed”, Neighbors Call CPS On Her
Worried mom making phone call outside house with upset man and child lying on a bench on a cold night.
Entitled People, Social Issues

Mom Throws Kid Out Of House On Cold, Xmas Night For “Not Making Bed”, Neighbors Call CPS On Her

It’s been said that every kid deserves a parent, but not every parent deserves a kid. Whether they’re being cruel, condescending, or careless, some people refuse to do right by their children and it’s shameful, really, considering they’re the ones who chose to have them in the first place.

One couple was shocked to arrive home on a cold Christmas Eve to find their neighbor’s teen asleep on their porch. Apparently, the teen’s mom had banished him from the house. Concerned, the woman called CPS, but now she’s asking an online community if that was a jerk move.  

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Child neglect can be a touchy subject, as this woman found out the hard way

    Image credits: Get Lost Mike / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    She arrived home one icy night to find her neighbor’s teen asleep on her porch wearing nothing but a hoodie and sweatpants

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The teen told the woman that his mom had banished him from the house because he hadn’t done his chores

    Image generated by Bored Panda using ChatGPT

    Concerned for the freezing teen’s wellbeing, she got on the phone to report her neighbor to CPS

    Image credits: CallingCPSneighbour

    The next morning her nasty neighbor was on her doorstep having a meltdown, so now she’s asking netizens if getting CPS involved makes her a jerk

    OP says she’d lived next to her frosty neighbor for three years. While the single mom always seemed cold and standoffish, her two kids were always polite and kind. Over time, it became clear that the mom’s icy attitude extended beyond neighbors, though – she often spoke harshly to her own children, too. Still, OP tried to keep the peace.

    Everything changed on Christmas Eve. OP and her fiancé returned home around 1:30 a.m. when they heard what sounded like snoring outside. Then they spotted the teenage son from next door sleeping on their porch. Temperatures were dangerously cold that night, and the teen was wearing nothing but a hoodie and sweatpants.

    When they gently woke him up and asked what was going on, the boy said his mom kicked him out for not making his bed and doing the dishes. Horrified, OP immediately called CPS, knowing full well this situation wasn’t just strict parenting – it was neglect.

    The next morning, her nasty neighbor stormed over, furious. She accused OP of trying to destroy her family on Christmas and claimed she was a “monster” for involving authorities. 

    Now OP’s left wondering: was it the right move? Should she have talked to the mother first? Possibly, but her instincts were clear in the moment. When a child is out in the cold, maintaining neighborly harmony becomes far less important than making sure the kid is safe.

    Image credits: krakenimages.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    From what OP tells us in her post, the mom next door obviously has a sadistic streak, and her kids clearly bear the brunt of it. So, what should you do if you suspect child neglect in your neighborhood? We went looking for answers.

    According to the JWB Family Law website, CPS is not an entity to be called lightly. It’s reserved for situations where a child is in danger, harm, or experiencing a difficult circumstance that requires intervention. 

    One common scenario where CPS might be necessary is when a parent is struggling with addiction, whether it be narcotics or alcohol. If a parent is under the influence while responsible for caring for their children, leaving them unmonitored or in unsafe conditions, CPS intervention may be necessary.

    In her article for LifeHacker, Meghan Moravcik Walbert writes that just because you call doesn’t automatically mean there will be an investigation. A social worker will likely ask you several questions to determine whether intervention is warranted. If you’re afraid of retaliation, you can ask to give the information anonymously.

    We think the neighbor’s punishment was a bit OTT, don’t you? Perhaps she’ll think twice about pulling that stunt again now that OP intervened, at least.

    What would you have done if you’d found yourself in OP’s shoes? Do you think she should have tried talking to her neighbor first, or was calling CPS the right move in the moment? Let us know your opinion in the comments!

    In the comments, readers swiftly concluded that the woman was not the jerk in the sticky situation and slammed the nasty neighbor for being the actual monster

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Absolutely OP did the right thing and the comments above from a CASA person reinforces that. This is 3 years old. Wonder if the kids got taken away from "mom?"

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sunnyday0801 avatar
    Sunny Day
    Sunny Day
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago

    OP posted update : UPDATE: thank you everyone that gave feed back as well and what I should in the future. As for the kids they are doing very well. The boy that was on my porch has been coming over to study when his mother is at work and I've been teaching his little sister how to plant winter flowers. They have both opened up to both me and my fiancé about what happened at the house. Though I will not say what exactly has happened due to making a pinky promise with the little one, the situation is being handled. Cps did go out and are making the mom go to parenting classes. I honestly don't think that's enough but I suppose that will have to do for now. Again thank you all <3

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
