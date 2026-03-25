Pregnant Lady Prepares For Baby In A Trash-Filled Home, Gets Reported To CPS By Disgusted Friend

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The thought of bringing a child into the world is often filled with hope, planning, and preparation. But what happens when the environment meant to nurture that child is unsafe, cluttered, and emotionally unstable?

For one family, this difficult question is no longer hypothetical. Today’s Original Poster (OP) shared that her friend, living with her hoarder mother and struggling with emotional immaturity, is expecting a baby. Now, she’s left with a difficult choice to make.

More info: Reddit

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Being caught in a moral dilemma is rarely simple, especially when it involves people you care about

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author’s friends decided to have a baby while living with her mother in their severely cluttered, hoarded home

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Image credits: shurkin_son / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author grew concerned as the friend’s emotional immaturity, isolation, and codependent dynamic with her mom became apparent

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Image credits: pkproject / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The living conditions, trash-filled rooms, mold, and lack of basic appliances, raised serious safety and health worries for the future child

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Image credits: Visual-Bother3601

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Troubled by the situation, she’s now left debating whether to report it or request a wellness check to protect the baby

The OP shared that her family friend never intended to raise a child with a partner. Instead, her long-standing plan had been to co-parent with her own mother. In fact, she rarely left the house, struggled to maintain work attendance, and avoided meeting new people entirely. The family friend was also quite emotionally immature, according to the OP.

Apparently, the family friend often reacts to stress with tantrums, property damage, and an inability to regulate her emotions. The most alarming issue for the OP, however, is the physical environment itself. She described the friend’s home as severely hoarded, with trash piled to the ceiling, mold, animal waste, blocked ventilation, and nonfunctional appliances.

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The OP, who grew up in a similar environment, knew how harmful it was, and attempted to help clean the house. However, the family friend and her would respond with denial and anger. Caught between compassion and alarm, the OP now feels an overwhelming sense of responsibility.

Reporting the situation or requesting a wellness check after the baby is born feels like a betrayal of a family known for generations, yet staying silent feels like abandoning a vulnerable child.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Research shows that children raised in hoarded homes face risks that go far beyond clutter. According to Lifecycle Transitions, codependent relationships in these households can seriously disrupt parenting, as adults’ emotional needs and attachment to possessions often take priority over the child’s safety, development, and independence.

The dangers aren’t only emotional. Psychiatric Times highlights that hoarded homes frequently have poor air quality, with high levels of dust, mold, and allergens that can trigger asthma, chronic cough, and repeated respiratory infections. Rotting food, animal waste, and damp clutter further degrade the environment, increasing the risk of breathing problems and worsening existing lung conditions.

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For a newborn or young child, living in such conditions could be directly harmful to physical health. Beyond the immediate risks, the long-term psychological impact of hoarding households is also profound. Psychology Today explains that individuals who grew up in such homes often carry years of shame, fear, and isolation, giving them a visceral understanding of the emotional toll these environments take.

Netizens expressed urgent concern for the baby’s safety, highlighting the severe risks in the home. They emphasized that the environment is entirely unsuitable for a child and encouraged immediate action. What do you think about this situation? Do you think friends or family have a moral obligation to report unsafe living conditions for a baby? We would love to know your thoughts!

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Netizens acknowledged the emotional difficulty of the situation, validating the author’s conflict while stressing the priority of the child’s well-being

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