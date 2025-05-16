ADVERTISEMENT

If you've ever lived somewhere so cold that your eyelashes freeze shut and sarcasm counts as a coping mechanism, 'Up North Comics' might hit a little too close to home. Created by Bruce, a lifelong comic fan from Maine, this webcomic began as high school doodles and quietly grew into a full project during the pandemic, when time and creativity finally aligned.

Each strip combines clean, expressive art with dry, observational humor that captures the odd joys of northern living. Whether it’s a moose having an existential crisis or a bear fed up with his nosy neighbors, the jokes land because they feel real. The charm comes from how familiar it all is for anyone who's dealt with too much snow, too few people, and a little too much silence.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Up North Comics character struggling to stay mindful as buzzing insects disrupt calm in cold climate life comic panel.

up_north_comics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST

Bruce, the artist behind the project, explained to us that Up North Comics has actually existed in various forms since his teenage years. “Some version of Up North has existed since high school, when I first created these characters. They started as doodles I made in art class during an assignment to create a comic strip. I instantly fell in love with the genre and wanted to keep working in that form. In college, I continued to develop the strip and even managed to publish a few in the university paper. But it wasn’t until the pandemic that I really had the time to fully establish the comic. The lockdown gave me space to explore the digital medium, find my characters’ voices, and set up platforms to share the strip. Only then was I able to launch the comic in a consistent way.”
RELATED:
    #2

    Up North comic showing a moose in a cold climate placing a birdhouse with a cardinal misunderstanding a hot tub.

    up_north_comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    Comic panels from Up North Comics showing characters reacting to a "monster" made of warm laundry in cold climate life.

    up_north_comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The tone of the comics—dry, observational, and often quietly absurd—feels deeply personal, and that’s no coincidence. “The stories in my comics usually come from funny thoughts sparked by personal experiences,” Bruce said. “As my family will tell you, I have a strange sense of humor and am always looking for the funny side of things. Sometimes ideas come to me while I’m out for a run (I really should run more) or doing something mundane. As long as I can find an interesting or humorous angle on a relatable situation, it becomes something worth exploring in a comic. The trick is writing it down quickly before I forget it!”
    #4

    Cartoon of cold climate life struggles showing a deer and polar bear discussing sunglasses under Northern Lights.

    up_north_comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Comic panels from Up North depicting a character on a swing and interactions highlighting cold climate life struggles.

    up_north_comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    When it comes to actually creating a strip, Bruce starts with the writing—every time. “When I sit down to draw an Up North comic, the first step is always to shape the story and make sure the text communicates the idea clearly — whether it’s funny, thought-provoking, or both — and fits the format. The drawings are the fun part, but the success of the comic comes from the writing. Only after that will I start sketching the characters and artwork. The sketches follow the story and are meant to enhance the narrative in a way that’s both funny and visually appealing. In the end, everything comes together to tell a story the reader will hopefully find amusing, insightful, inspiring — or, if I’m lucky, a little bit of all three.”
    #6

    Comic from Up North Comics showing two moose discussing the meaning of donut holes and sprinkles in cold climate life.

    up_north_comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Comic strip from Up North Comics showing a moose and a duck discussing fear of water in a cold climate setting.

    up_north_comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    As for tools of the trade, Bruce mixes analog with digital. “Preparation is key for me when creating a new strip, so I always start with a notebook. Everything is written down in pencil, often long before I draw anything. Once the story is outlined, I move to my iPad Pro and sketch using the Procreate app. The iPad has been amazing for making comics — I can take it anywhere, so I’m always ready to draw. I use a custom font I made in the iFontMaker app for the text. Once the sketch is complete, I ink the final lines, add color and shading, draw in the speech bubbles, and finish with a fitting background.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Up North comic strip showing a reindeer avoiding sledding down a hill, capturing cold climate life struggles.

    up_north_comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Up North Comics cartoon featuring moose discussing found candy and cold climate life challenges at night.

    up_north_comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    With its clean, expressive art and characters that range from moody bears to existential moose, Up North Comics captures something deeply relatable for anyone who's ever lived in a quiet, cold, and weirdly beautiful corner of the world. As Bruce put it, “Creating Up North has been a long-time passion of mine, and it brings me so much joy to be able to share it with others.”
    #10

    Up North Comics featuring a talking reindeer and polar bear illustrating cold climate life and daily struggles.

    up_north_comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Moose character in an Up North Comics panel dealing with falling autumn leaves, depicting everyday cold climate life humor.

    up_north_comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Up North comic featuring a reindeer and polar bear discussing cold climate life and snowshoe struggles at night.

    up_north_comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Comic strip from Up North Comics showing moose characters discussing haunted mug steam in a cold climate setting at night.

    up_north_comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Up North Comics cartoon showing a moose holding a tall ice cream cone, highlighting cold climate life struggles.

    up_north_comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Up North Comics cartoon with two animals discussing a dream, highlighting everyday struggles of cold climate life.

    up_north_comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Cartoon moose, cardinal, and snowman in Up North comics depicting everyday struggles of cold climate life.

    up_north_comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Comic strip of two animals by a campfire in cold climate, highlighting everyday struggles in Up North comics style.

    up_north_comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Up North Comics cartoon featuring a bear and bird discussing life’s journey and struggles in cold climates.

    up_north_comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Up North Comics cartoon featuring a moose humorously discussing the moon in a cold climate nighttime setting.

    up_north_comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Up North Comics featuring a moose and snowman humorously capturing everyday struggles of cold climate life.

    up_north_comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Two cartoon moose in an Up North Comics strip discussing cold climate life struggles with a laptop and cookies.

    up_north_comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Up North Comics cartoon with a moose and cardinal bird humorously discussing poetry in a cold climate setting.

    up_north_comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Comic from Up North Comics showing a moose and a snowman in a forest dealing with spooky cold climate life moments.

    up_north_comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Comic panel from Up North Comics showing a moose struggling with winter weight and exercise in cold climate life.

    up_north_comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Up North comics showing animals preparing for a snowstorm, highlighting everyday struggles of cold climate life.

    up_north_comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Up North Comics cartoon featuring moose decorating a Christmas tree, capturing everyday struggles of cold climate life.

    up_north_comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Up North Comics cartoon showing two animals discussing how cold climate life feels exhausting after vacation.

    up_north_comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Comic strip from Up North showing a cold climate life joke about a reindeer doctor and social media roasting.

    up_north_comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Comic from Up North Comics showing a moose and a haunted Jack O’ Lantern in a cold, dark forest at night.

    up_north_comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Up North Comics cartoon with a moose sledding down a hill, illustrating cold climate life struggles and adventures.

    up_north_comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!