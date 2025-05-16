ADVERTISEMENT

If you've ever lived somewhere so cold that your eyelashes freeze shut and sarcasm counts as a coping mechanism, 'Up North Comics' might hit a little too close to home. Created by Bruce, a lifelong comic fan from Maine, this webcomic began as high school doodles and quietly grew into a full project during the pandemic, when time and creativity finally aligned.

Each strip combines clean, expressive art with dry, observational humor that captures the odd joys of northern living. Whether it’s a moose having an existential crisis or a bear fed up with his nosy neighbors, the jokes land because they feel real. The charm comes from how familiar it all is for anyone who's dealt with too much snow, too few people, and a little too much silence.

More info: Instagram