Entitled Employee Livid Her Coworker Won’t Knit Her A Huge Blanket For Free, Gets Her Hobby Banned

ADVERTISEMENT

Having a quiet, productive hobby to enjoy on your work breaks is a small mercy amongst the corporate grind. It’s a peaceful little bubble of creativity, a way to de-stress and make the day go by a little faster. As long as it’s not bothering anyone, it’s a perfect, harmless perk.

But that peaceful bubble is incredibly easy to pop, especially when a coworker decides your hobby should also be their free personal service. Your skill becomes a resource to be exploited. For one woman, her relaxing break-time knitting session was unraveled by a coworker’s outrageous demand and a boss’s spineless solution.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

A relaxing workplace hobby is a great way to de-stress, until someone else tries to ruin it

Woman knitting a blanket in a cozy chair, focused on her hobby with yarn and needles at home.

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

A knitter was approached by a new coworker with a massive request: a full-sized blanket that would take months to complete

Text about an entitled employee upset that her coworker won’t knit her a large blanket for free at work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about an entitled employee refusing to knit a large blanket and facing consequences for her hobby.

Text about a coworker asking to knit a full-sized blanket for free, highlighting entitled employee and knitting hobby conflict.

Text about knitting pattern details, yarn quantity required, and ease of knitting while watching TV, related to hobby conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman wrapped in a huge chunky knit blanket holding a cup, representing knitting hobby and cozy crafting indoors.

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The coworker was shocked that she had to pay for the yarn and that it wouldn’t be done before Christmas

Text excerpt showing explanation about knitting a huge blanket taking six months and providing yarn for knitting hobby conflict at work.

Alt text: Entitled employee upset her coworker won’t knit a huge blanket for free, leading to her knitting hobby being banned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about an entitled employee unable to get a free huge blanket, discussing knitting hobby challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Frustrated coworker refuses to knit a huge blanket for free, sparking conflict and a knitting hobby ban.

Two coworkers in an office, one upset and holding her head, the other angrily gesturing during a heated argument.

Share icon

Image credits: kremen / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

After being told no, the entitled coworker complained to the boss, twisting the story to make herself the victim

Text about an entitled employee refusing to knit a huge blanket, referencing knitting hobby conflict at work.

Text on a white background reading she was flustered and said Whatever and left the room in a casual conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Office text about coworker conflict over knitting hobby and boss banning knitting at work to avoid problems.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about an entitled employee causing drama over knitting, trying to avoid conflict during work breaks.

Image credits: eugeneugene

The boss’s solutionwas to suggest the knitter stop knitting at work to avoid any further drama

Our narrator is a woman who loves to knit, a calming hobby she enjoys on her work breaks. She has a simple, fair policy for making things for others: they buy the supplies, and she’ll happily knit it up, as long as it’s not some soul-crushingly complex pattern. It’s a system built on generosity and mutual respect, a way to share her passion without being taken advantage of.

This peaceful system was recently put to the test by a new, entitled coworker. The coworker approached her with a pattern for a massive, full-sized blanket, a project requiring about 25 balls of yarn. The narrator, seeing it was a simple (though time-consuming) pattern, agreed under her usual terms: the coworker buys the yarn, and she’ll knit it over the next six months.

ADVERTISEMENT

The coworker’s reaction was a masterclass in audacity. She was shocked that she would have to pay for the yarn and furious that it wouldn’t be done by Christmas. “Can’t you just use that stuff?” she asked, assuming the narrator lived in a “yarn warehouse.” After the OP stood her ground, the coworker stormed off, flustered and angry.

A few days later, the boss paid a visit. The entitled coworker had complained that the narrator was being “unfair” and “mean” to her. Instead of addressing the coworker’s ridiculous sense of entitlement, the boss took the path of least resistance and suggested that the OP just stop knitting at work to avoid problems. Now, she’s been forced to give up her relaxing hobby to appease a coworker’s “stupid entitled tantrum.”

ADVERTISEMENT

An older man in a suit reprimanding a young female employee at her desk, illustrating an entitled employee conflict.

Share icon

Image credits: zinkevych / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The coworker’s behavior is a classic example of what experts at Thoughtful Leader describe as an “entitled employee.” This type of person believes they deserve special treatment and resources without earning them, and they often react with anger or by playing the victim when their unreasonable expectations are not met.

The coworker’s shock that she had to pay for materials, followed by her decision to twist the story and complain to the boss, is a textbook manipulation tactic designed to reframe the narrator’s reasonable boundary as an act of “meanness.”

This situation also highlights the conflict between a personal hobby and the pressure of “hustle culture,” as explored by The Vector Impact. The OP’s knitting was a source of personal relaxation and a way to de-stress during her breaks, a true hobby. The coworker’s demand tried to turn this joyful activity into unpaid labor, stripping it of its value as an outlet and treating the narrator’s skill as a free service she was owed.

Ultimately, the most significant failure here is one of management, which allowed a toxic dynamic to fester. Talkspace explains that in the context of being taken advantage of, the coworker created a one-sided situation and then used manipulation to make the narrator feel guilty.

ADVERTISEMENT

A competent manager should have recognized the coworker’s entitlement and addressed her inappropriate complaint directly. Instead, the boss punished the victim to avoid conflict, fostering a toxic environment where an employee’s harmless, positive hobby is sacrificed to appease an entitled tantrum.

How would you have dealt with this type of sheer audacity? Share your infuriating stories in the comments!

The internet was furious, calling out both the entitled coworker and the spineless boss for their reactions

Chat conversation about an entitled employee upset her coworker won’t knit a huge blanket for free at work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit thread discussing an entitled employee angry over knitting a huge blanket for free.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about an entitled employee upset over knitting a free blanket and banning the hobby.

Screenshot of a heated online discussion about an entitled employee upset her coworker won’t knit a blanket for free.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing an entitled employee demanding a free huge knitted blanket at work.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment expressing disbelief over entitled employee demanding a free huge blanket knitted by coworker and workplace conflict.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment about an entitled employee upset her coworker won’t knit a blanket for free, and ruining hobbies.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing an entitled employee upset over a coworker refusing to knit a free blanket.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing an entitled employee causing knitting to be banned at work due to conflict with a coworker.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about an entitled employee refusing free knitting projects and the impact on knitting as a hobby.