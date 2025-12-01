Coworker Refuses To Fix Her Own Mistake, Gets Mad When Person Hands The Call Right Back To Her

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Different people at work have different unspoken mottos they adhere to while performing their job duties. But perhaps one of the most difficult folks to work with is those who adhere to the motto: “Rules for thee, but not for me!”
The author of our story today, the user u/Bowlpin16, works at an insurance company, interacting directly with clients, and the integrity of their colleagues is truly important to them. But, as luck would have it, one of the coworkers, a sales team member, sincerely believes that everyone in the office should work hard except her…
The woman got mad again and started badmouthing the author behind their back with her gossip buddy
The Original poster (OP) works as a customer service representative at an insurance company, and their immediate responsibility is initial customer service. Subsequently, clients interact with other employees, one of whom is a lady who is actually too slacky. At least, according to the original poster’s words.
The author describes how this woman tries in every way to avoid her own job responsibilities, shifting them onto others’ shoulders and, if possible, doing nothing. And when this doesn’t work, or she’s forced to do what she’s supposed to, she gets mad., justlike what happened recently.
This time, this woman’s client contacted the OP – the slacky coworker needed to correct her own mistake, according to work protocol. The OP reported this to a colleague, who initially tried to claim there was nothing she could do. When the author literally told her exactly what to do, the colleague passive-aggressively replied that yes, she would do everything.
Furthermore, after completing her immediate work duties, this lady began badmouthing the author to another coworker, who was usually her gossip buddy. Apparently, the woman believed the author should’ve done it, and when she had to do the work herself, she lost it. “Rules for thee, but not for me. That’s her unspoken motto for everything in this office,” the OP sums up.
ADVERTISEMENT
Frustrated woman at laptop holding her head, depicting a coworker refusing to fix her own mistake during a call.
In fact, people often have to interact with lazy colleagues at work, but experts do note that the motivations for such behavior vary. For example, this article at Yahoo Finance claims that employees may try to avoid their work responsibilities either due to their laziness or a lack of work skills.
ADVERTISEMENT
In the latter case, things are much simpler – then you can offer the colleague training or suggest some professional advice, the article says. But the case we described clearly falls into the former category – the author’s colleague handled the work quite easily after the OP literally forced her to do it.
In such a case, as this dedicated post at Goodwill notes, one should avoid doing the work of lazy colleagues whenever possible, keep a record of similar cases, and then – if a frank conversation with the coworker doesn’t help – report them to HR or the direct manager. In fact, the author has already implemented three of the four points in these recommendations. There’s just one thing left – the most important one.
ADVERTISEMENT
Well, according to many people’s comments, such colleagues can be found in literally any office, at any job. Usually, according to responders, it all ended with a report to the higher-ups – and with nothing good for the slacky employees… By the way, have you ever faced anything similar in your work experience? If so, please feel free to share your stories in the comments below as well.
Many commenters agreed that such people are nearly inevitable at work and praised the author for doing the right thing
Screenshot of a text conversation showing a coworker refusing to fix her own mistake and getting upset when the call is returned.
Red flag work environment described in a comment where a coworker refuses to fix mistakes and passes the call back angrily.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about coworkers refusing to fix their own mistakes and call handling issues.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of an online discussion about a coworker refusing to fix her own mistake and reaction to call being handed back.
Text conversation discussing a coworker refusing to fix her mistake and reaction when call is handed back to her.
ADVERTISEMENT
Text post about a coworker refusing to fix her own mistake and getting mad when called out on it at work.
Screenshot of a forum comment saying not worried because it wasn’t their mistake to fix, showcasing coworker refusing to fix her own mistake.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of a Reddit comment where a user suggests telling a coworker to acknowledge fixing her own mistake.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment about a coworker refusing to fix her mistake and showing frustration when confronted with accountability in a work setting.
ALT text: Text post about a coworker refusing to fix her mistake and getting mad when the call is handed back to her.
Text post describing a coworker refusing to fix her mistake and getting mad when the call is handed back to her.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment discussing a coworker refusing to fix her own mistake and the frustration when the call is handed back.
Comment advising to report a toxic coworker who refuses to fix her own mistake and gets defensive when confronted.
Screenshot of an online comment criticizing a coworker for refusing to fix her own mistake and complaining when called out.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of a forum comment discussing someone refusing to fix a mistake and reacting when the call is handed back to her.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of a forum comment where a user refuses to fix a coworker’s mistake and responds with a firm statement.
Screenshot of a coworker refusing to fix her own mistake and getting mad when the call is handed back to her.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment explaining how to address a coworker's mistake by directing them to the correct form politely.
Comment discussing coworker refusing to fix her mistake and the resulting frustration in handling the call back.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment praising someone for insisting coworkers correct their own mistakes, reflecting coworker refuses to fix her own mistake scenario.
After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"
After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"
Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows
Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows
Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!
By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
23
0