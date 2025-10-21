Guy Asks Coworker Why She Wears Makeup Every Day, People Online Drag Him For It
It’s all well and good to be mindful when just chatting at work, but it can at times be hard to pin down exactly where lines are. As it turns out, saying the wrong thing at work is going to have lasting consequences, so it’s best to err on the side of caution. But what if your coworker keeps running their mouth and doesn’t get the hint?
A man asked the internet if he was wrong to ask his coworker why she wears makeup all the time after she kept commencing on him wearing hats. We reached out to him via private message and will update the article when he gets back to us.
Having a coworker comment on one’s appearance is generally not normal at work
But one man thought he maybe went too far when he clapped back
It’s best to just stay professional
We spend a significant portion of our waking hours at work, which means our colleagues often become a second family of sorts, although it’s best to note take that notion too far, no matter what management wants you to think. But unlike your actual family who has to tolerate your questionable opinions about pineapple on pizza (where it belongs), workplace relationships require a bit more finesse. Mastering the art of casual conversation with coworkers can make your nine to five significantly more enjoyable while keeping you firmly on the right side of professional boundaries.
Let’s start with the golden rule of workplace chitchat: keep it light, keep it positive, and when in doubt, move on, or just talk about the weather. There’s a reason meteorological discussions have become the universal fallback conversation. Sometimes the only way to win is to not play. Nobody gets offended by your take on whether it might rain on Thursday. Safe topics include weekend plans, recent movies or shows, local restaurants, hobbies, and yes, the eternal favorite of complaining about the office coffee. These conversations build rapport without venturing into dangerous territory.
Speaking of dangerous territory, there are several conversational landmines to avoid. Politics and religion top the list of topics that can transform a friendly chat into an awkward standoff faster than you can say “let’s agree to disagree.” Even if you think you’ve found your ideological soulmate in accounting, remember that offices have ears and memories. What feels like a private conversation today could become tomorrow’s HR intervention.
It can be deceptively easy to overshare or just say the wrong thing
Personal health details, relationship drama, and family conflicts fall into the “too much information” category. Your coworker asking “how was your weekend” is not an invitation to detail your digestive issues or your messy breakup. Keep responses friendly but filtered. Similarly, avoid being the office gossip. That juicy rumor about the intern and the sales manager might be entertaining, but spreading it makes you untrustworthy and could have serious consequences for everyone involved.
Read the room and respect boundaries, even if, like in this story, someone else doesn’t. Just because this coworker was being annoying, that isn’t a good reason to escalate. Some people love chatting throughout the day, while others prefer to keep conversations minimal and focus on work. Neither approach is wrong. If someone gives short answers or returns quickly to their desk, they’re probably not being rude, they’re just busy or more introverted. Don’t take it personally.
Finally, practice inclusive conversation. If you’re chatting in a group, avoid inside jokes that exclude others or conversations that make anyone feel left out. The workplace should feel welcoming to everyone, and casual conversations set the tone for that culture. Mastering workplace small talk isn’t about being fake or overly cautious. It’s about being considerate, building genuine connections within appropriate boundaries, and creating a pleasant environment where everyone feels comfortable. Do it well, and you’ll find work becomes not just more tolerable but genuinely enjoyable.
Some folks thought he was in the wrong
Others thought everyone was being unreasonable
A few sided with the man
The question wasn't sexist, but it is inappropriate at work to answer an inappropriate question with another. Maybe the coworker was just really thick and didn't understand how upset OP was, maybe she's an AH, but him intenti5trying to embarrass her right back is playground behaviour not work. But I am sad for both of them that they aren't more confident in their choices. Just say cause I like the way I look in a hat/makeup more than without. Truly tragic people at 30 are still as insecure as teenagers about their own choices
The ESHers are correct. Both were out of line. It was clear the woman was trying to take him down a peg with the "but everyday" comment, and he retaliated by taking it up a notch with the makeup.
