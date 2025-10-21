Guy Asks Coworker Why She Wears Makeup Every Day, People Online Drag Him For It

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s all well and good to be mindful when just chatting at work, but it can at times be hard to pin down exactly where lines are. As it turns out, saying the wrong thing at work is going to have lasting consequences, so it’s best to err on the side of caution. But what if your coworker keeps running their mouth and doesn’t get the hint?

A man asked the internet if he was wrong to ask his coworker why she wears makeup all the time after she kept commencing on him wearing hats. We reached out to him via private message and will update the article when he gets back to us.

Having a coworker comment on one’s appearance is generally not normal at work

Man with glasses and cap focused on laptop screen in a casual setting, related to coworker wearing makeup discussion.

Image credits: Frank Flores (not the actual photo)

But one man thought he maybe went too far when he clapped back

Text post titled AITA for Asking Why My Co-Worker Wears Makeup Everyday, about a coworker questioning makeup wearing daily.

Text excerpt from a guy asking coworker why she wears makeup every day during a work meeting.

Alt text: Guy asks coworker why she wears makeup daily during work discussion, sparking online debate about makeup and professionalism

Screenshot of text discussing baldness and personal choice, related to coworker makeup question and online reactions.

Text about hair texture and confidence, related to a guy asking coworker why she wears makeup every day.

Text about a guy discussing wearing hats due to baldness, referencing coworker makeup question and online reactions.

Text excerpt describing a person’s experience with makeup and being mistaken for a younger age, discussing wearing makeup until age 30.

Coworker questions why makeup is worn daily in a tech marketing office sparking online outrage and discussion.

Text message conversation about wearing hats daily, reflecting on personal style and appearance, related to makeup discussion.

Text snippet showing a guy asking a coworker why she wears makeup every day and her surprising reply causing online debate.

Guy asks coworker why she wears makeup every day during work, sparking a tense and awkward office moment.

Alt text: Man questions coworker about why she wears makeup every day, sparking online reactions and discussions about makeup habits.

Text excerpt from a story about a guy asking a coworker why she wears makeup daily and the online reaction.

Man asks coworker about wearing makeup daily while they talk in a bright modern office environment.

Image credits: GaudiLab (not the actual photo)

Text asking if the person is wrong for questioning coworker about why she wears makeup every day in a casual font.

Image source: Spare-Garden-8484

It’s best to just stay professional

We spend a significant portion of our waking hours at work, which means our colleagues often become a second family of sorts, although it’s best to note take that notion too far, no matter what management wants you to think. But unlike your actual family who has to tolerate your questionable opinions about pineapple on pizza (where it belongs), workplace relationships require a bit more finesse. Mastering the art of casual conversation with coworkers can make your nine to five significantly more enjoyable while keeping you firmly on the right side of professional boundaries.

Let’s start with the golden rule of workplace chitchat: keep it light, keep it positive, and when in doubt, move on, or just talk about the weather. There’s a reason meteorological discussions have become the universal fallback conversation. Sometimes the only way to win is to not play. Nobody gets offended by your take on whether it might rain on Thursday. Safe topics include weekend plans, recent movies or shows, local restaurants, hobbies, and yes, the eternal favorite of complaining about the office coffee. These conversations build rapport without venturing into dangerous territory.

Speaking of dangerous territory, there are several conversational landmines to avoid. Politics and religion top the list of topics that can transform a friendly chat into an awkward standoff faster than you can say “let’s agree to disagree.” Even if you think you’ve found your ideological soulmate in accounting, remember that offices have ears and memories. What feels like a private conversation today could become tomorrow’s HR intervention.

It can be deceptively easy to overshare or just say the wrong thing

Personal health details, relationship drama, and family conflicts fall into the “too much information” category. Your coworker asking “how was your weekend” is not an invitation to detail your digestive issues or your messy breakup. Keep responses friendly but filtered. Similarly, avoid being the office gossip. That juicy rumor about the intern and the sales manager might be entertaining, but spreading it makes you untrustworthy and could have serious consequences for everyone involved.

Read the room and respect boundaries, even if, like in this story, someone else doesn’t. Just because this coworker was being annoying, that isn’t a good reason to escalate. Some people love chatting throughout the day, while others prefer to keep conversations minimal and focus on work. Neither approach is wrong. If someone gives short answers or returns quickly to their desk, they’re probably not being rude, they’re just busy or more introverted. Don’t take it personally.

Finally, practice inclusive conversation. If you’re chatting in a group, avoid inside jokes that exclude others or conversations that make anyone feel left out. The workplace should feel welcoming to everyone, and casual conversations set the tone for that culture. Mastering workplace small talk isn’t about being fake or overly cautious. It’s about being considerate, building genuine connections within appropriate boundaries, and creating a pleasant environment where everyone feels comfortable. Do it well, and you’ll find work becomes not just more tolerable but genuinely enjoyable.

Some folks thought he was in the wrong

Screenshot of an online discussion where a guy asks a coworker why she wears makeup, sparking criticism online.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation where a guy asks a coworker about wearing makeup daily and faces online criticism.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a coworker’s habit of wearing makeup daily and workplace reactions.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing gender appearance judgments, related to coworker makeup debate and online reactions.

Comment discussing a guy asking coworker why she wears makeup every day and reactions from people online.

Comment criticizing a guy for questioning coworker’s daily makeup, highlighting online backlash and workplace sensitivity.

Comment about wearing hats indoors and being asked about it at an office, related to coworker makeup questions online debate.

Comment discussing coworker makeup question, highlighting online reactions and criticism toward the guy's inquiry.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing workplace appearance and reactions to coworkers wearing makeup daily.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a guy asking a coworker why she wears makeup every day and the online reaction.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing social norms about wearing hats indoors in public and business settings.

Text discussing workplace norms around headwear and a coworker's possible indirect message, linked to makeup and social reactions online.

Man questions coworker about wearing makeup daily in workplace, sparking online debate over beauty standards and professionalism.

Screenshot of online comment discussing a guy asking coworker why she wears makeup, sparking online criticism.

Others thought everyone was being unreasonable

User comment discussing workplace interaction and social behavior related to coworker makeup and reactions online.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing stigma around women wearing makeup and workplace judgment.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing workplace sexism and criticizing a guy asking coworker about wearing makeup daily.

Text excerpt discussing a coworker questioning makeup use and the emotional impact of invasive comments at work.

Online comment discussing a guy asking a coworker why she wears makeup daily and the online reactions.

Comment discussing boundaries and communication after a coworker questions daily makeup usage, sparking online debate.

Comment on a forum post discussing a guy asking a coworker why she wears makeup daily, sparking online debate.

Comment discussing workplace makeup norms after guy asks coworker why she wears makeup every day, sparking online debate.

Comment discussing coworker asking about makeup and mentioning baldness in a workplace conversation about makeup questions.

Screenshot of an online comment responding to a guy asking coworker why she wears makeup every day.

A few sided with the man

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a guy asking his coworker why she wears makeup every day and the resulting debate.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a guy asking coworker about her daily makeup, with people reacting strongly.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a guy asking a coworker why she wears makeup every day and the online reaction.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a guy asking a coworker about her daily makeup and the online reaction.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a guy asking coworker why she wears makeup, sparking debate online.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a coworker and makeup, with users reacting to the question about wearing makeup.

Screenshot of an online discussion where a comment critiques judgment about a coworker wearing makeup daily.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a coworker and makeup, highlighting people’s reactions to the question asked.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a coworker question about wearing makeup and online reactions to it.

